Heal the Bay Hosts Beach Clean-up Day at Will Rogers State Beach
Step and Repeat LA provides photo-op backdrop for ONE Water Day as organizations gather to discuss water challenges in Los Angeles.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 07, 2022 ) LOS ANGELES, CA - It was another beautiful, sunny Southern California day at Will Rogers State Beach on December 3rd, as attendees and organizers alike gathered for a massive beach cleanup, as well as networking event, to discuss the future of water challenges for Los Angeles. The day, which was organized by Heal the Bay, featured over 200 attendees, prominent leaders in government agencies, engineering companies, and even a DJ playing all of today’s hits!
What made the event special form the get-go was what took place after the initial mingling upon arrival - guests took time to acknowledge the Tongva and Chumash tribe ancestral lands where the event was being held. Afterwards, everyone broke out into teams and took part in a scavenger hunt to collect trash and clean up the beach, which actually served as a great opportunity for guests to experience first-hand the realities of pollution.
Over 200 bucket of trash, which had been scattered along two miles of Pacific Ocean beach, were collected by the teams! Later that day, a panel of experts, which included host Dr. Shelley Luce, informed guests on the subject of Los Angeles water, and what was needed to ensure a safe and clean future.
Adel Hagekhalil, the General Manager of the Metropolitan Water District, had this to say, “We take water for granted. From firefighting to drinking, to our health and our safety; hospitals don’t run without water. Fire cannot be fought without water. Businesses cannot run without water Schools cannot be schools without water. Homelessness cannot be addressed without water. So, water is LIFE.”
Step and Repeat LA contributed by creating a photo-op backdrop for this event. Photo-op backdrops are more than just items placed for the sake of glitz and glam purposes. In fact, step and repeat backdrops can be a key component to promoting one’s efforts via social media.
After folks eagerly line up to have photos and selfies taken in front of the backdrop, which feature essential information like sponsor logos, web sites and slogans, those photos are then shared online. Once posted, these photos could potentially lead online viewers, who may not have been present at the event itself, to become informed …and ultimately inspired to take action.
Step and Repeat LA contributed by creating a photo-op backdrop for this event. Photo-op backdrops are more than just items placed for the sake of glitz and glam purposes. In fact, step and repeat backdrops can be a key component to promoting one's efforts via social media.
