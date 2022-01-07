Rap Superstar and Iconic Whiskey Brand Kick-off "ICY" Season at First In-person Launch
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 07, 2022 ) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - It’s that time of the year, even for Angelenos! As cold weather continues, there seems to be nothing more appealing than the idea of snuggling up in a warm blanket and nestling by a warm fireplace. This was the feeling that VIP guests experienced at American rapper Saweetie’s official launch party, in partnership with legendary Jack Daniel’s Honey Whiskey, at her West Hollywood party this past December.
Guests are said to have been transported to a “winter wonderland”, where Saweetie herself descended from a magical snowflake as part of her grand entrance to greet her guests. Attendees were then entertained by professional dancers, a DJ, and eventually Saweetie introducing three new cocktails created exclusively in partnership with Jack Daniel’s Honey Whiskey - Expensive Taste, The Icy Mule, and Jack’s Spiked Tea. And yes…there was even a Jack Daniel’s fireplace!
…But why Jack Daniel’s? “They’ve been in the business for over 150 years and have a long history of supporting culture and Black artists where it matters – which was really important to me” said the rapper, who was decked out in an “icy” corset and sporting gorgeous, long red locks.
Step and Repeat LA swooped in to create a customized step and repeat backdrop for the evening’s photo-op, complete with logos for Saweetie and Jack Daniel’s Honey Whiskey. Created using a matte-finished fabric material, flash photography was no match for the fabric’s signature light absorbent capabilities. In fact, the beautiful and rich black backdrop looked as elegant and flawless as Saweetie herself!
Step and Repeat LA is an independently-owned, one-stop-shop red carpet event company that provides Media Walls and photo-op backdrops for every type of event. From high-profile events to intimate gatherings, Step and Repeat LA also provides custom design, as well as in-house printing and complete setup and take-down services.
