Ready to Eat Snacks Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Demand for Ready to Eat Food in Breakfast Market and Rising Number of Nuclear Families.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 07, 2022 ) Ready To Eat Snacks Market size is estimated at $126.3 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ready To Eat Snacks are edible materials that have been made so that they can be partaken as is, without any more cooking. Ready to eat snacks can be chilled in the refrigerator, have a balanced shelf life and need minimum heating or are presented hot. Some ready to eat snacks are high-fibre biscuits and protein chips. High-fibre biscuits are renowned as digestive biscuits that were prepared earliest in the U.K. They are prepared with wheat flour, wheat bran, sugar, salt and a raising agent. High-Fibre biscuits give less priority to hydrogenated fat, sugar and stress more on under-processed barley, protein and milk. Makers of food are now converting potato chips into a novel variety of diet with protein. Healthy chips with high protein measure are being made. These are termed protein chips. Altered food practices and rising demand for twilight snacks are fuelling the growth of the Ready To Eat Snacks Market. Furthermore, lifestyle changes coupled with the rising inclination towards western diet options are propelling the growth of the Ready To Eat Snacks market during the forecast period 2021-2026. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, customers are increasingly turning towards plant-based healthier ready to eat snack options that are protein-rich which is in turn driving the growth of the ready to eat snacks industry. This represents the ready to eat snacks industry outlook.
Ready To Eat Snacks Market Segment Analysis – By Type:
Based on Type, Ready Meals accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the reason that ready meals are pre-prepared meals that require less time for cooking and the economical cost of these products. The Meat Products is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increased inclination of customers towards meat products in western countries. Canned meals is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increasing fame amidst the youth worldwide.
Ready To Eat Snacks Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel:
Based on Distribution Channel, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets segment dominates the Ready To Eat Snacks Market in 2020 owing to the extensive series of assorted products available and the benefit of real time comparison of brands available to purchasers. These determinants not only provide an impetus to the “on the go snacking” trend but also back impulse buys. The Online sector is estimated to dominate the Ready To Eat Snacks Market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to global lockdowns and stay-at-home restrictions enforced by the pandemic crisis. The Supermarkets and Hypermarkets segment is estimated to continue to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the expansion of organized retail worldwide resulting in an extensive supply of ready to eat snacks by way of a broad distribution network.
Ready To Eat Snacks Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
Based on Geography, North America Ready To Eat Snacks Market accounted for the dominant revenue share in 2020. The rapid urbanization and rising preference for ready-to-eat snacks is driving the growth of the ready-to-eat snacks market. Boost in readiness to pay for ready to eat snacks owing to insufficient availability of time to spend in the kitchen preparing food and progressive packaging technology techniques are propelling the growth of the ready to eat snacks in the region.
Furthermore, Asia Pacific Ready To Eat Snacks Market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the boost in disposable income and the rising adoption of western diet options. Rising inclination towards ready to eat snacks by the employed populace including a burgeoning women workforce and students coupled with the advancements in the food and beverage industry are fuelling the growth of the ready to eat snacks market in the region.
Ready To Eat Snacks Market Drivers
Increasing Demand For Ready To Eat Food In Breakfast Market And Rising Number Of Nuclear Families:
The predominance of frantic lifestyles across developed and developing economies has resulted in a trend of missing breakfast meals, fuelled mainly by the millennial populace. Consequently, this has influenced the trade of ready-to-eat food commodities. Ready to eat foods are considered the nearest substitute to traditional food. The ready to eat snacks segment is expanding rapidly owing to huge acceptance of purchasers for this kind of breakfast worldwide. High-fibre biscuits and protein chips may be some commonly consumed snacks. Furthermore, inventive products made with practical constituents, convenience and organic diet choices and progressive packaging technology are propelling the growth of the ready to eat snacks market. The burgeoning count of nuclear families is fuelling the growth of the ready to eat snacks market.
Ready To Eat Snacks Market Challenges
Supply Constraints Imposed By Increased Demand And Food Quality Not Matching Expectations Of Consumers :
The demand for the ready to eat snacks has increased during the lockdown and the supply is inadequate to meet this boost in demand. With rise in demand, companies are battling to guarantee stable supply. Workforce and conveyance pose serious challenges to the supply chain. There are many brands in the ready to eat snacks market. However, only a small number of the brands truly meet the expectations of the consumers. Therefore, the quality of ready to eat snacks is an issue challenging the ready to eat snacks market.
Ready To Eat Snacks Market Landscape:
The Ready To Eat Snacks Market's main strategies include innovative product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities. Ready To Eat Snacks top 10 companies are Calbee Inc., Nestle SA, Ferrero S.P.A., ConAgra Foods Inc., Premier Foods, Nomad Foods, Bakkavor Foods Ltd, General Mills Inc, McCain Foods and Premier Foods Group Ltd.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In June 2021, it was reported that the ready-to-cooks brand McCain targeted ‘new snack time slots’ in the home-restricted day of the customer. The Snack-O-Clock campaign is aimed at novel snacking occurrences such as between zoom meetings, while binge-watching and in between online classes.
Key Takeaways
Ready To Eat Snacks Market growth is being driven by the altered customer preferences towards readily available food at fingertips through the utilization of different food delivery apps during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Geographically, North America dominated the ready to eat snacks market share in 2020 owing to the altering lifestyles and the shifting food practices of purchasers. Furthermore, the growing populace of working women, increasing millennial population, active work agenda and dynamic consumption practices are fuelling the Ready To Eat Snacks market during the forecast period 2021-2026,
Ready to eat snacks may include heat and consume food commodities which serve as the top substitutes to conventional preparation of food, particularly when there is no time to prepare healthy food. Furthermore, ready-to-eat snacks are accessible effortlessly, safe and practical for those who cannot invest time in the kitchen for preparing food. These advantages are propelling the Ready To Eat Snacks market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Ready To Eat Snacks Market report.
The extensive series of food commodities to opt from, the ease with which ready-to-eat snacks can be stocked and the extended shelf life in comparison with food just produced are determinants propelling the Ready To Eat Snacks market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
