Fruit Fillings Market Size Forecast to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026
Rising Adoption of Healthy Source of Vitamins Driving the Growth of Fruit Fillings Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 03, 2022 ) The Fruit Fillings Market is set to reach $5.9 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period of 2021-2026. Fruit Filling Industry entails all fruits, which can be used as a mixture in making various dairy products like ice-creams, tarts, cheesecakes, and others, and can be widely used by industries such as bakery, confectionery, desserts and other retail stores. Premium quality fruit fillings are used in decorating, stuffing, and adding textures to various cakes and pastries and in form of baking jam. The fruit fillings enhance the mouthfeel, taste and overall look of the products and it is used on. Donuts, layer cakes, pies, eclairs, sandwich cookies, baked goods are certain products in which fruit fillings are predominantly used. The fruit filling industry market share would continue to grow with regulated innovations catering to the needs of the clients who are now health-conscious and would now prefer naturally grown fruits to artificial jellies and cellulose.
Fruit Fillings Market Segment Analysis- By End User
The fruit fillings industry is distributed into three categories based on the end-user, namely- food processing industries, foodservice industry, and household/retail category. In the year 2020, owing to the closure of economies by COVID-19, various factories and foodservice industry were not able to function and process ingredients as they did before, due to which the segment that dominated the category in the year 2020 was household and retail. A trend is known as DIY- Do it Yourself, took some momentum during the year and contributed maximum revenues in this segment.
The demand for the fruit-fillings industry would change its dynamics in our forecast period of 2021-2026, and the foodservice industry is ought to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1%, which is the fastest amongst the categories. The rising momentum can be seen post opening of lockdowns when the consumers started favouring fruit-filled pastries and cakes from bakers and confectionaries. The rising demand will also be fueled by the rising health awareness regarding the benefits of including fruit in our daily lives, while also maintain the tastefulness of the end product. Fruit-fillings will serve readily for the bakers and confectioners as the natural sweetness can be directly imparted from the fruit to the baked product, without using additives and artificial colours.
Fruit Fillings Market Segment Analysis- By Distribution Channel
Business to Consumers, i.e., supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores and grocery stores dominated in the year 2020 in the Fruit Filling Industry and shared the maximum revenue and market share than business to business channels like restaurants, hotels and bakers. The demand in the former segment was majorly attributed to the closure of the latter segment, owing to which economies were creeping under lockdowns throughout the year 2020 across various regions. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets were being kept open, and the retailers saw the demand coming from naturally made food items. The demand was also due to the lack of artificial sugars, that are present in other desserts and savouries. Fruits provide natural sugar, and the main ingredient is fairly traded amongst the producer and bakers, hence that motivates the younger generation to consume such products.
Throughout the forecast period of 2021-2026, the demand from the latter segment is proposed to shoot up and contribute to the fastest CAGR of 5.9%. Since the changing trends in the food consumer industry, the restaurants and bakers have shifted their product portfolios majorly focusing on providing fruit-based desserts and savoury and have manifested new flavours according to the consumer demands. The following reasons would help drive the revenues from the B2B channel or direct channel. The activities of fair trade and transparency of sourcing fruits amongst the businesses will also contribute to the revenues generated.
Fruit Fillings Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
By Geography, Europe contributed to the maximum share of 34.9% for the year 2020. The rising awareness caused by veganism across Europe has helped to fuel the sales from the fruit fillings market. The European market has guided people in substituting to a balanced and diversified diet, by following a healthy intake of fruits and vegetables. The directive also governs that a human should take 400 grams of fruits every day, to fight any chronic disease or ailment. Due to this campaign, bakers across Europe have substituted unhealthy fillings, with fruit-based filling, and that has contributed positively to the growth outlook for the fruit filling market.
Due to the growing campaigns from western countries, and their voice for substituting healthy and nutritional substitutes, owing to which the Asia- Pacific region is poised to grow at a CAGR over the period 2021-2026, which is the fastest among all the demographics. Chinese and Indian populations have become a manufacturing and a processing hub for fruit filling industries and are also positively positioning them in the global race for adopting a fruit-based diet, comprising no additives and artificial sugars.
Fruit Fillings Market Drivers
Healthy source of Vitamins
Nearly all fruits contain the desired quantities of vitamins and minerals required. By adopting to fruit-fillings people can savor the natural sweetness of fruits, without taking on additives present in other sweets. Hence, adopting to fruit fillings can satisfy various end users.
Free from Harmful Additives
By consumption of freshly baked products using fruit fillings, the consumer can save himself from various ailments and also reduces the chance of getting diabetes by 11%. The baked products lying on additives, have several stabilizers present which causes an excess of free radicals, which in turn causes cardiovascular diseases.
Fruit Fillings Market Challenges
Sluggish growth owing to heavy reliance on vendors
The fruit filling industry works in close contact with the vendors, who provide valuable and essential fruits, as and when necessary. Due to an erratic growth across regions during harvest, manufacturers are often tied up, and the production process is hampered.
Competition on a rise
The demand for fruit fillings is often substituted by jams, cellulose or other additives, hampering the overall growth of the industry during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Fruit Fillings Market Competitive Landscape
The Fruit Fillings Market's primary strategies are product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities. The top 10 companies within the segment are, Fruit Crown, Barker Fruit Processors Ltd, Kandy, CSM Bakery Solutions, ZENTIS GMBH & CO. KG, PURATOS GROUP, Dawn Food Products, Inc., Andros Group, Fruit Filling, Famesa, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, I. Rice & Company Inc., and others.
Developments
In May 2021, Zeelandia UK acquired John Morley, an specialist in fruit fillings, mincemeat and date paste. Through this acquisition Zeelandia UK plans to grow its portfolio and enhance its various product offerings to industrial, craft, wholesale, and in-store bakery.
Key Takeaways
Europe occupied the maximum share in revenues for the year 2020, due to the various delicacies dependent on fruit fillings.
Asia-Pacific offers to grow at the highest rate due to adoption of western culture and food habits.
An in-depth SWOT Analysis, i.e., Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats would be provided in the market report of Fruit Fillings Market.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacturers are yet to bounce back to the previous production trends.
Competition is readily increasing within the segment, and across the delicacies posing a threat to the new entrants.
