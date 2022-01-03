Natto Market Size Projected to Reach $220.3 Million by 2026
Rising Consciousness About Health Among Consumers and Growing Production Levels of Soy Are Enhancing the Growth of the Natto Market.
date 2022-01-03

Natto Market size is projected to reach $220.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over 2021-2026. Natto is a kind of food that is mostly available in japan and is made from cooked soybeans fermented through Bacillus subtilis natto. Natto contains dipicolinic acid which is effective against various microorganisms such as penicillium spp., Escherichia, and many more that is produced by the bacteria of natto during fermentation. Natto is covered by mucilaginous fluid that contains a special odor that is difficult for accepting. In natto, nine essential amino acids are available which are considered as healthy for human health. Natto contains oil, carbohydrate, moisture and anti-inflammatory enzymes which helps to fight against cancer. Natto is very essential for health owing to its various advantages such as boosting the immune systems, increases the digestion, reduces cardiovascular health etc. Branched chain fatty acids such as isobutyric acid, isovaleric acid, and 2-methylbutyric acid that is present in natto produces unpleasant smell. In raw natto pyrazines are present that produces typical flavors in natto. Rising consciousness about health among consumers and growing production levels of soy is the major factor driving the growth of Natto Market. Furthermore, changing lifestyle of consumers and rising development and research in food and beverage industry is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Natto Market for the period 2021-2026.
Natto Market Segment Analysis – By Type
The Natto Market based on Type can be further distributed into Sticky Natto, and Dried Natto. The Sticky Natto segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This is mainly owing to the fact that sticky natto contains more fiber, probiotics and vitamins that are very beneficial for cholesterol and high blood pressure which increases the adoption of natto among consumers. Moreover, sticky natto is mostly used in breakfast among consumers which is rising the adoption of natto among people and thus propelling the market growth. The Dried Natto segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% for the period 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to its dried texture that easy to store and contains more nutritional value and rising the demand of dried natto among consumers. Moreover, dried natto are mostly available in supermarkets that rising the adoption among consumers and further propelling the growth of Natto Market.
Natto Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel
The Natto Market based on Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets&Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others. The Supermarkets&Hypermarkets segment registers for the highest Natto Market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to its availability of wider range of products and various kinds of natto flavors available in same place offering easy shopping for consumers. Moreover, separate section of natto products in supermarkets and hypermarkets creates no confusion among consumers that is rising the preference among consumers for grocery shopping. The Online Stores segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to rising availability of natto in online increasing the orders through online as it provides quick delivery without travelling anywhere which in turn propelling the growth of Natto Market.
Natto Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia Pacific dominated the Natto Market with major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to the rising consumption of healthy foods that include soy products. Moreover, growing advanced procedure in manufacturing of natto among manufacturers is rising the demand of natto among consumers which in turn boosting the growth of Natto Market. In japan, the consumption of natto is very popular and about 7.5 billion of natto are consumed every year in japan that rising the demand of natto which in turn driving the growth of Natto Market.
However, North America is projected to be the growing market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rising adoption of healthy foods among people rising the production of natto among manufacturers that are further enhancing the market growth.
Natto Market Drivers
Rising Consciousness About Health
The consumption of natto increases owing to its health benefits such as boosting the immune systems, increases the digestion, reduces cardiovascular health etc. which rising the demand of Natto Market. Moreover, manufacturers are also focusing on developing healthy products that are beneficial for health which also increases the production of natto and thus enhancing the growth of Natto Market over the period 2021-2026.
Growing Production Levels of Soy
The rising adoption of soy among population increases the production of soy that is rising the production of natto and thus driving the market growth. According to United States Department of Agriculture, in 2020 about 112 million metric tons of soy is produced in U.S. that is rising the demand of soy based foods that include natto. Moreover, japan imports about 75% of its annual natto soybeans in U.S. which in turn is boosting the growth of Natto Market over the period 2021-2026.
Covid-19 Impact:
COVID-19 pandemic had greatly impacted the growth of Natto Market. During pandemic, there is a lockdown that shut down the grocery stores which creates a huge loss as the production of natto decreases which creates disruption in the production and supply chain which are negatively impacted the growth of Natto Market.
Natto Market Challenges
Stringent Government Regulation
The factors that is set to impede the growth of the Natto Market are stringent government regulation regarding the quality of natto which is set to restrain the growth of Natto Market.
Natto Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, collaboration, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Natto Market. Natto top 10 companies are NattoPharma, Captek, CP Kelco, Japan Traditional Foods Inc., MegummiNatto, Azuma Shokuhin Co., World Food Processing, TakanoFoods, Asaichiban, and Mizkan Holdings.
Development
In 2019, Lesaffre had acquisition with NattoPharma in order to expand its Vitamin K2 that rising the adoption of natto as it includes vitamin K2 which rising the sales of natto and thus enhancing the market growth.
Key Takeaways
In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the Natto Market owing to rising consumption of healthy foods that include soy products. Moreover, growing advanced procedure in manufacturing of natto among manufacturers rising the demand of natto among consumers which in turn boosting the growth of Natto Market.
Rising consciousness about health among consumers and growing production levels of soy are enhancing the growth of the Natto Market.
The prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided detailed analysis of Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities in the Natto Market report.
Strict government regulations regarding the quality of natto is set to create hurdles for the Natto Market.
