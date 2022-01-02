Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market Size Estimated to Reach $67.6 Million by 2026
Increase in the Adoption of Amyl Acetate as a Flavoring Agent Driving the Growth of Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 02, 2022 ) Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market size is estimated to reach $ 67.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Amyl acetates are organic compounds that occur naturally in banana fruit. Amyl acetate food grades are increasingly being adopted in various food applications across the world owing to the growing awareness about the benefits of amyl acetates and the rise in the adoption of amyl acetate as a flavoring agent. The rise in the adoption of amyl acetic ester in various food applications in developed nations, increase in the demand for synthetic pentanol isomers as flavoring agents, rise in the demand for pentyl ethanoate as a solvent in food products, and the growing investment by the key players to develop quality amyl acetate food grades are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market for the period 2021-2026.
Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market Segment Analysis-By Type
The Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market based on the Type can be further segmented into Natural and Synthetic. The Synthetic segment held the largest share owing to the factors such as the increase in the adoption of synthetic pentanol isomers as flavoring agents and the rise in the product launches by the key players. The growing investment by the key players to develop quality amyl acetate products is driving the growth of the Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market. The Natural segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.1% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the growing adoption of natural amyl acetic ester in various applications in developed nations and the increase in the consumer inclination towards natural products.
Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market Segment Analysis-By Application
The Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Flavoring Agent, Solvent, and Others. The Flavoring Agent segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the increase in the adoption of amyl acetic ester in food products and the growing awareness about the benefits of amyl acetate. The rise in investments by the key players in countries, such as India and China is driving the growth of the Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market. The Solvent segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the growing demand for pentyl ethanoate as a solvent and the rise in the adoption of pentanol isomers as a solvent in food products in developed nations.
Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market Segment Analysis-By Geography
The Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 31% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the rise in the adoption of amyl acetic ester in food products and the increase in the product launches by the key players. The growing demand for pentyl ethanoate as a solvent in food applications is driving the growth of the Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market. North America segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the period 2021-2026. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the increase in the adoption of pentanol isomers in food products and the growing investment by the key players to develop high-quality amyl acetate food grades.
Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market Drivers
Increase in the Adoption of Amyl Acetate as a Flavoring Agent
Amyl Acetates are increasingly being adopted as a flavoring agent in various food and beverage applications owing to the increasing awareness about the benefits of amyl acetic esters. The key players across the world are focusing on developing natural amyl acetic ester owing to the growing demand for natural products, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market.
Rise in the Investment by the Key Players to Develop Quality Amyl Acetate
The key players across the world are increasing their investment to develop quality amyl acetate food grades to meet the growing demand from food industries. Moreover, the key players are multiplying their distribution network and enhancing their manufacturing capabilities to attract consumers across the world, which is further propelling the growth of the Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market.
Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market Challenges
High Cost of Amyl Acetate Food Grades
The key players in the market are increasingly focusing on carrying out various research and development activities for developing quality amyl acetic ester for various applications. However, the high cost of amyl acetate food grades is one of the major factors that is estimated to reduce the growth of the Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market.
Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market Competitive Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market. Key companies of this market are Merck Millipore, Arochem Industries Pvt. Ltd, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, Chemoxy International Ltd, Nimble Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Avid Organics Pvt Ltd, LGC Limited, Dowdupont Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and BASF SE among others.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the adoption of pentyl ethanoate as a solvent in food applications.
The increase in the demand for synthetic pentanol isomers as flavoring agents is driving the Synthetic segment. However, the high cost of amyl acetate food grades is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Amyl Acetate Food Grade Market report.
