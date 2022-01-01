Dehydrated Vegetables Market Size Forecast to Reach $69.3 Billion by 2026
Growing Consumer Awareness About Extended Shelf Life Driving the Growth of Dehydrated Vegetables Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 01, 2022 ) Dehydrated Vegetables Market size is forecast to reach $69.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Vegetable dehydration is a technique used to dry fruits and vegetables like potatoes, broccoli and beans, from moisture in order to make it long lasting. The process has gained a lot of traction across major economies owing to a handful of driving factors like easy storage, cost effectiveness due to less rehydration and higher quotients of nutritional value. Over time, there has been a growing adoption of ready-to-eat food among consumers resulting from the rapid growth of urbanization. With regards to this, dehydrated vegetables are progressively evolving as one of the favored ingredients by consumers. This is in-turn positively affecting the year-on-year revenue of the market. Additionally, major food chain companies are working towards preserving raw ingredients like vegetables over a stipulated period of time in order to maximize profits without compromising on quality. This is likely to bolster the growth of the market throughout the forecast period 2021-2026.
Dehydrated Vegetables Market Segment Analysis – By End User
Food Manufacturer segment held the largest share in the Dehydrated Vegetables Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the fact that dehydrated vegetables and food is used across almost every arena of food preparation like soup and snacks for adults, extending all the way to infant food. Pertaining to this key driver, the manufacturing segment has a wider area to draw revenue from. Food service segment is also estimated to grow during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the fact that restaurant chains are incorporating dehydrated vegetables in many of their recipes. Food service segment is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Dehydrated Vegetables Market Segment Analysis – By Technology
Vacuum drying segment held the largest share in the Dehydrated Vegetables Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is primarily because, in addition to extending the shelf life of vegetables and lastly, the end product, vacuum drying significantly improves the quality of the vegetables when compared to conventional drying methods. Freeze drying method is also estimated to grow during the forecast period 2021-2026 which can be attributed to the immense technological advancements with the launch and adoption of modern drying techniques for dehydrated vegetable producers and other dried food products. Moreover, the need to mitigate contamination and enhance resilience has always been a concerning factor. Freeze drying is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Dehydrated Vegetables Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Dehydrated Vegetables Market with a major share of 37.4% in 2020. Increased consumption of packaged food and its convenience has majorly influenced the market in this region. Travellers predominantly consider dried foods in their luggage because of them being lightweight, nutritionally rich and easy to prepare. North America has the maximum concentration of market competitors which is also a key factor behind its dominant market share. Moreover, in the recent past, the region showcased significant levels of awareness regarding health and wellness. Inclination towards healthier diet in order to curb chronic diseases has led to the rapid adoption of dehydrated vegetables in this region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing ability of the dehydrated vegetables to improve health functioning despite having a busy professional life. Government regulations are reinforced in order to maintain healthy lifestyle throughout this Asia Pacific, which is likely to augment the growth of the market in this region.
Dehydrated Vegetables Market Drivers
Increased Consumption of Ready-to-Eat Food Items
Over the forthcoming years, the industry is expected to benefit a lot from the rising inclination of consumers towards ready-to-eat food. Urbanization has taken a hold of the major economies in the world and consumers seem to have very less time. With technology being an ally, modern drying methods have are helping to produce dried vegetables within short period of time. Simultaneously, nutritional values stay intact, thereby leading to immense growth in the market.
Growing consumer awareness about Extended Shelf Life
The shelf life of vegetables are becoming a concern for consumers because of which many potential stakeholders are taking this into consideration. There has been an increase in the consumption of food with longer shelf life among people residing in tier-1 cities. These factors have been driving the market for quite a while and is expected to do so over the coming years as well.
Dehydrated Vegetables Market Challenges
Over consumption of dried vegetables
Dried vegetables are easy to consume and nutritionally dense. It can also be used in different recipes on-the-go to create a wholesome meal. In this way, consumers often unaware where to draw the line, thereby leading to over consumption. This in-turn causes obesity. Doctors mainly across the U.S. are instructing their patients to consume fresh vegetables in order to stick to the potion size and curb obesity. This is likely to create a restraint in the growth of the market.
Dehydrated Vegetables Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Dehydrated Vegetables Market. In 2020, the Dehydrated Vegetables Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. The Dehydrated Vegetables Market, top 10 companies are Merck KGaA, Wiley Organics, Inc., Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group Plc, MAYASAN Food Industries A.S., Siveele B.V., and Dumoco Co. Ltd. among others.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Dehydrated Vegetables Market in 2020 owing to the increased consumption of packaged food and maximum concentration of market competitors in the region. The Dehydrated Vegetables market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Growing consumption of ready-to-eat food arising due to uber busy urban life coupled with rising consumer awareness about extended shelf life of vegetables are likely to aid the market growth of the Prebiotics Ingredients Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Dehydrated Vegetables Market report.
Packaged foods contain dehydrated vegetables and are convenient to consume any time. This is because consumers often overdo their potion size, which leads to unnecessary weight gain and obesity. Hence, doctors are often prescribing fresh vegetables. This is poised to create the hurdles for the growth of the Dehydrated Vegetables Market.
