Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Size Forecast to Reach $82.8 Million by 2026
Growth of Telecommunication Sector Driving the Growth of Indium Phosphide Wafer Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 31, 2021 ) Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Size is forecast to reach $82.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.12% during 2021-2026. The indium phosphide wafers offers a superior electron velocity as compared to other popular semiconductors such as silicon. Indium phosphide (InP) wafer is manufactured from indium iodide and white phosphorus at the temperature of 400 °C and it is manufactured by integrating the clean components at high pressure and high temperature. The InP wafers are finding their application in optoelectronics as they have higher electron mobility, lower power consumption, higher thermal conductivity, higher frequency, and low noise performance compared to other wafers. Indium phosphide emits and detects wavelengths above the range of 1000nm owing to which it is also extensively used in high-speed fiber optic communication and photonic integrated circuits. The InP wafer substrates are highly used in concentrator photovoltaics manufactured by smart cut layer transfer technology. Growth of Telecommunication sector, Microelectronics and others have driven the growth of the market as InP is used as a substrate for both laser diodes and photodiodes in optical transceivers.
Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Segment Analysis - By Diameter
The 6-inch wafer segment has highest market value of 28.18% in 2020, as it is highly used in telecommunication and data communication along with the use in photoelectronic circuit applications. Photonic integrated circuits are usually fabricated with a wafer-scale technology (involving lithography) on substrates (often called chips) such as Indium phosphide. In Mexico, the Defense spending in the country is rapidly increasing due to increased threats from other countries. In 2019, Mexico had a defense budget of around $ 6,568 million in 2019, a 13.6% increase from 2019, and it is expected to increase in the forecast period. In addition, 6-inch InP wafers are highly used in high power and high-frequency optoelectronic devices including laser diodes, photodetectors, LED, optical transceivers, which are operating in optical fiber communication systems.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509500
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Segment Analysis - By End Users
Telecommunications is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 9.01% during the forecast period, owing to the demand for optical fibers in wireless network. Telecommunication systems offer higher order of magnitude along with energy efficiencies, and lower environmental impact, compared with incumbent systems, e.g. copper. Due to which the InP wafers are used. With the increasing requirement of more data transfer at higher speeds, transceiver technology is migrating to the technology offering better rates (100GbE and 400GbE), for which InP is more favorable and the ability to support the continued explosion of storage requirements and growth of data transmission over the coming years is becoming paramount. Communications networks across the world operate through the use of InP lasers that connect switches and routers within and between data centers and throughout the Internet which has propelled the growth of the market.
Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Indium Phosphide Wafer Market in Asia-Pacific region held significant market share of xx% in 2020. Growth of consumer electronics sector accompanied with wireless network infrastructure are set to drive the Indium Phosphide Wafer Market here. Rapid implementation of advanced technology to build efficient and cost-effective data storage infrastructure has helped businesses invest in data centres. This in turn has influenced the development of optics in the in the countries such as China, India, Japan and others where InP wafers ensures faster interconnects between data centers. In Australia, investment by the Federal Government in the roll-out of the national broadband network (NBN) has underpinned the rapid growth of the optical fiber industry in the area over the past five years. The NBN aims to create an ground breaking connectivity network to access Internet-based data and entertainment for all Australian households, businesses, and government agencies. All these factors have boosted the market growth in the APAC region.
Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Drivers
Growth of Telecommunication sector:
The growth of the telecommunication sector due to the evolution of wireless technology is witnessing a significant growth for the indium phosphide wafer. The upsurge in usage of advanced optoelectronics devices and fiber optic communications have majorly driven the market growth. According to UNCTAD, there are 4,422 colocation data centres among which 80% are present in the developed countries and 40% are accounted in United States. The digital economy of United States contributed to 6.9% of GDP in narrow definition and 21.6% of GDP in broad definition in 2019. In addition, according to Intelligence Node, the number of smartphone users in United States crossed 260 million in April 2020, and smartphone shipments reached $161 million in 2019. This indicates the growth of active optical cables in this region as it provides longer distance link, less bulky physical cabling and active high digital speed electric interface facing the host ASIC. InP wafers are suitable in the production of optical fiber transmission windows which are found in lasers and photodetectors. This contributed towards the positive growth of the market.
Growth of InP wafers in the Medical sector:
The developments in the medical devices and the need for Medical imaging technology has enabled the design and production of InP wafer substrates in medical devices for monitoring blood pressure level and for usage in x-ray cargo scanners, and others. These wafers are used to control devices for surgery and monitoring of vital signs as well. The InP wafers are used in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). These MIS surgery is adopted by more and more patients, as this technique allows surgeons to insert thin instruments and an endoscope into patient’s abdomen cavity with only three small incisions. These factors have driven the growth of the market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509500
Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Challenges:
Fabrication challenges:
The fabrication of Indium Phosphide wafer substrates used in optoelectronics have become more complex as the defects are smaller and harder to find. In addition, the small manufacturers are facing challenges in buying the equipment as it has high price which are hindering the market growth. Due to growth in wireless technology, there is demand for faster substrates and wafers to optimize the performance of these chips, the industry requires new and better fabrication techniques with good electrical characteristics, smaller form factors, and more I/O capabilities.
Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Indium Phosphide Wafer Market. Indium Phosphide Wafer Market top 10 companies include Logitech Ltd., JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Ding Ten Industries Inc., Wafer World Inc., Semiconductor Wafer Inc., Western Minmetals (SC) Corporation, AXT, Inc., Powerway Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., Century Goldray Semiconductor Co. Ltd. Among others
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In 2021, AXT, Inc. launched 6-inch diameter indium phosphide compound semiconductor substrate. It has high uniformity and low defect density used in communication system.
In 2019, a new lab of INP laser fab facility in China was opened up by source photonics to double the production capacity of photonic components and lasers. The company will be able to double its production of semiconductor lasers and related components for optical transceivers.
Key Takeaways
High adoption of advanced semiconductor devices such as transistors, MEMS and others in industries owing to emerging technologies and precision in telecommunications set to drive the market growth.
Telecommunications sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 9.01% during forecast period, owing to investments on wireless communication infrastructure in countries such as China and India. These investments have created the opportunities for Indium Phosphide Wafer Equipment.
APAC is witnessing a major growth in the market owing to the surge in automotive industry and Consumer electronics industry where these indium phosphide wafers are used for advanced communication systems and manufacturing of portable devices.
Related Reports
A.Wafer Fab Equipment Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Wafer-Fab-Equipment-Market-Research-507503
B.Wafer And Integrated Circuits Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Wafer-And-Integrated-Circuits-Market-Research-505881
For more Electronics Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Segment Analysis - By Diameter
The 6-inch wafer segment has highest market value of 28.18% in 2020, as it is highly used in telecommunication and data communication along with the use in photoelectronic circuit applications. Photonic integrated circuits are usually fabricated with a wafer-scale technology (involving lithography) on substrates (often called chips) such as Indium phosphide. In Mexico, the Defense spending in the country is rapidly increasing due to increased threats from other countries. In 2019, Mexico had a defense budget of around $ 6,568 million in 2019, a 13.6% increase from 2019, and it is expected to increase in the forecast period. In addition, 6-inch InP wafers are highly used in high power and high-frequency optoelectronic devices including laser diodes, photodetectors, LED, optical transceivers, which are operating in optical fiber communication systems.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509500
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Segment Analysis - By End Users
Telecommunications is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 9.01% during the forecast period, owing to the demand for optical fibers in wireless network. Telecommunication systems offer higher order of magnitude along with energy efficiencies, and lower environmental impact, compared with incumbent systems, e.g. copper. Due to which the InP wafers are used. With the increasing requirement of more data transfer at higher speeds, transceiver technology is migrating to the technology offering better rates (100GbE and 400GbE), for which InP is more favorable and the ability to support the continued explosion of storage requirements and growth of data transmission over the coming years is becoming paramount. Communications networks across the world operate through the use of InP lasers that connect switches and routers within and between data centers and throughout the Internet which has propelled the growth of the market.
Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Indium Phosphide Wafer Market in Asia-Pacific region held significant market share of xx% in 2020. Growth of consumer electronics sector accompanied with wireless network infrastructure are set to drive the Indium Phosphide Wafer Market here. Rapid implementation of advanced technology to build efficient and cost-effective data storage infrastructure has helped businesses invest in data centres. This in turn has influenced the development of optics in the in the countries such as China, India, Japan and others where InP wafers ensures faster interconnects between data centers. In Australia, investment by the Federal Government in the roll-out of the national broadband network (NBN) has underpinned the rapid growth of the optical fiber industry in the area over the past five years. The NBN aims to create an ground breaking connectivity network to access Internet-based data and entertainment for all Australian households, businesses, and government agencies. All these factors have boosted the market growth in the APAC region.
Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Drivers
Growth of Telecommunication sector:
The growth of the telecommunication sector due to the evolution of wireless technology is witnessing a significant growth for the indium phosphide wafer. The upsurge in usage of advanced optoelectronics devices and fiber optic communications have majorly driven the market growth. According to UNCTAD, there are 4,422 colocation data centres among which 80% are present in the developed countries and 40% are accounted in United States. The digital economy of United States contributed to 6.9% of GDP in narrow definition and 21.6% of GDP in broad definition in 2019. In addition, according to Intelligence Node, the number of smartphone users in United States crossed 260 million in April 2020, and smartphone shipments reached $161 million in 2019. This indicates the growth of active optical cables in this region as it provides longer distance link, less bulky physical cabling and active high digital speed electric interface facing the host ASIC. InP wafers are suitable in the production of optical fiber transmission windows which are found in lasers and photodetectors. This contributed towards the positive growth of the market.
Growth of InP wafers in the Medical sector:
The developments in the medical devices and the need for Medical imaging technology has enabled the design and production of InP wafer substrates in medical devices for monitoring blood pressure level and for usage in x-ray cargo scanners, and others. These wafers are used to control devices for surgery and monitoring of vital signs as well. The InP wafers are used in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). These MIS surgery is adopted by more and more patients, as this technique allows surgeons to insert thin instruments and an endoscope into patient’s abdomen cavity with only three small incisions. These factors have driven the growth of the market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509500
Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Challenges:
Fabrication challenges:
The fabrication of Indium Phosphide wafer substrates used in optoelectronics have become more complex as the defects are smaller and harder to find. In addition, the small manufacturers are facing challenges in buying the equipment as it has high price which are hindering the market growth. Due to growth in wireless technology, there is demand for faster substrates and wafers to optimize the performance of these chips, the industry requires new and better fabrication techniques with good electrical characteristics, smaller form factors, and more I/O capabilities.
Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Indium Phosphide Wafer Market. Indium Phosphide Wafer Market top 10 companies include Logitech Ltd., JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Ding Ten Industries Inc., Wafer World Inc., Semiconductor Wafer Inc., Western Minmetals (SC) Corporation, AXT, Inc., Powerway Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., Century Goldray Semiconductor Co. Ltd. Among others
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In 2021, AXT, Inc. launched 6-inch diameter indium phosphide compound semiconductor substrate. It has high uniformity and low defect density used in communication system.
In 2019, a new lab of INP laser fab facility in China was opened up by source photonics to double the production capacity of photonic components and lasers. The company will be able to double its production of semiconductor lasers and related components for optical transceivers.
Key Takeaways
High adoption of advanced semiconductor devices such as transistors, MEMS and others in industries owing to emerging technologies and precision in telecommunications set to drive the market growth.
Telecommunications sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 9.01% during forecast period, owing to investments on wireless communication infrastructure in countries such as China and India. These investments have created the opportunities for Indium Phosphide Wafer Equipment.
APAC is witnessing a major growth in the market owing to the surge in automotive industry and Consumer electronics industry where these indium phosphide wafers are used for advanced communication systems and manufacturing of portable devices.
Related Reports
A.Wafer Fab Equipment Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Wafer-Fab-Equipment-Market-Research-507503
B.Wafer And Integrated Circuits Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Wafer-And-Integrated-Circuits-Market-Research-505881
For more Electronics Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.