Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market Size Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
The Growth of the Telecommunication Sector Due to the Evolution of Wireless Technology Is Witnessing a Significant Growth for the Silicon Wafers and ICs.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 31, 2021 ) Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market Size is forecast to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. Silicon epitaxial wafer is formed when silicon wafer is blended with epitaxial which is a vital component as deployed in manufacturing process of several semiconductor components. Manufacturing of advance semiconductor devices such as Transistors, MEMS and others are done by the molecular beam epitaxy. In addition, photovoltaic cells are manufactured using silicon epitaxial wafers as they make conversion of light into electricity more efficient. The manufacturing of these advanced semiconductor devices deploying silicon epitaxial wafer ensures the gate oxide integrity where the oxide thickness varies from 5 to 50 nm. The rising demand for advanced semiconductor devices including growth of the consumer electronics such as laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, smartphones and others are driving the growth of Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market.
Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market Segment Analysis - By Wafer Type
The heteroepitaxial segment has significant share 59.85% in 2020 as the heteroepitaxial is a conventional approach that has been largely unable to prevent many substrate crystal defects from propagating into SiC epilayers where they have been shown to harm the performance of the electronic devices. The demand for semiconductors of silicon epitaxial wafers has increased in recent years due to their high efficiency, light weight, and less space consumption. In 2020, the Government of India invested $33.87 million in Sultanpur Medical devices Park Project, Telangana for the development of medical devices, $27.09 million Palghar Medical Factory upgradation project, $68 million in Medical devices cluster project and $136 million in Medical equipment manufacturing project. The silicon epitaxial wafers are used for implantable medical devices that can supply therapy for several conditions, from pain management to epilepsy and psychological disorders. In these smart devices manufacturing process, the deployment of silicon epitaxial wafers has become common. In addition, they are widely use in microprocessors and wearable technologies along with increase in adoption of advance wafer technology in portable electronics is expected to trigger the demand for silicon epitaxial wafers in the future.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509489
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market Segment Analysis - By End Use
Semiconductors is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period, owing to the demand for faster, better and cheaper electronic devices drive all component manufacturers to constantly upgrade their offerings which escalate the demand for silicon epitaxial wafer. With growing trend for miniaturization in semiconductor and electronics, there is requirement of high precision for fabrication of wafers which tend create opportunities for silicon wafers use in the industrial sector. Chinese Government had planned to launch backed investment firm of $47 billion as semiconductor fund. Increasing investments and funds for semiconductors has been providing opportunities for adoption of silicon epitaxial wafers which is further set to drive the demand of these equipment in semiconductor industry.
Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market in Asia-Pacific region held significant market share of 31.58% in 2020. Growth of the consumer electronics sector along with advancement in semiconductors are said to drive the silicon epitaxial wafer market here. China plays a prominent role in space research and developments owing to support given by government to companies. With these support several companies are planning to invest heavily. In 2019, China’s Geely Holding Group has announced to invest $326 million in a new satellite manufacturing plant to build low-orbit satellites. Similarly, the country targets to accomplish the launch of Mars explorer by 2020 and Earth-orbiting space station by 2022. Moreover, this country focused on a goal to provide end-to-end satellite services which consists of satellite launch, development, ground station systems, and training and technology transfer. Silicon epitaxy wafers are used here as there is requirement of larger megabit memory chips and microprocessor. Owing to the it’s high strength it is highly used in spacecraft’s and considered as structural material in microelectromechanical system in MEMS.
Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market Drivers
Growth of the consumer electronics coupled with Telecommunication sector:
The growth of the telecommunication sector due to the evolution of wireless technology is witnessing a significant growth for the silicon wafers and ICs. The upsurge in usage of electronics devices and growth in consumer electronics industry have driven the demand for wafers and ICs for communication. Some of the major key players of laptops such as HP, Lenovo, Asus are investing in launches of new business and retail models. Furthermore, these new investments are also based on new innovation. Owing to the gaming enthusiast the demand for the laptops and desktops are witnessing a significant growth. This is because more than 300 distinct brands of Television are available in U.S. market. This contributed towards the positive growth of the market. Owing to the rising competition aimed at improvement of networks and expansion the reach and capabilities of new technologies two players such as Movistar and Digitel are planning to make investments in South American region. These investments will ensure good communication propelling the market growth.
Growth of the Automotive sector:
Growth of the automotive sector witnessed a major growth in the market as the silicon epitaxial wafers are highly used in navigation control, infointment systems, collision detection and others. In 2019, General Motors Co invested a total of $500 million in Argentina operations to prepare production of autonomous vehicles with advanced specifications in 2020. The innovations and funding in automotive industry have led to the manufacturing of cars which are equipped with radar distance control in front of the car, voice activated controls, bluetooth connections with smartphones for the easy of communication, CD players. Automotive sector witnesses major growth and is considered one of the major industries in Germany. As per Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), Germany has witnessed about 4,017,059 units of automotive sales comparatively higher than 2019. Increasing sales growth of automotive sector has caused towards adopting advanced navigation displays, Sat Nav with instant traffic feedback, sensors, radar distance control, Bluetooth and others which are highly equipped with the silicon epitaxial wafers.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509489
Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market Challenges:
Packaging and fabrication challenges accompanied by high cost:
The packaging and fabrication have become more complex as the defects are smaller and harder to find. In addition, the small manufacturers are facing challenges in buying the equipment as it has high price which are hindering the market growth. Due to growth in the wireless technology there is demand for faster and more complex chips to optimize the performance of these chips, the industry requires new and better packages with good electrical characteristics, smaller form factors, and more I/O capabilities.
Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market. Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market top 10 companies include Wafer World, Inc., Siltronic, Tokyo Electron, ASM, Epigan, Sumco Corporation, Nichia Corporation, Applied Materials, Shin Etsu Chemicals Co. Ltd., II-VI, Inc. among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In 2021, Ferrotec Holdings a semiconductor wafer manufacturing company in Japan expanded its footprint in China. The company expanded in China with an investment of $641 million from local public and private sector funds.
In 2020, Global Wafers Corporation a Taiwan based company agreed to acquire Siltronic AG. The acquisition valued $4.53 billion to bring more advanced silicon epitaxial wafers in the global markets.
Key Takeaways
High adoption of advanced semiconductor devices such as transistors, MEMS and others in industries owing to emerging technologies and precision in telecommunications set to drive the market growth.
Semiconductors and Electronics sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 5.28% the forecast period, owing to investments on wireless communication infrastructure in countries such as China and India have created opportunities for Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Equipment.
APAC is witnessing a significant in the market owing to the surge in automotive industry and Consumer electronics industry. Silicon wafers are used for advanced communication systems and manufacturing of portable devices.
Related Reports
A.Semiconductor Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18466/semiconductor-market-research-report-analysis.html
B.Semiconductor Wafer Fab Equipment Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16005/semiconductor-wafer-fab-equipment-market.html
For more Electronics Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market Segment Analysis - By Wafer Type
The heteroepitaxial segment has significant share 59.85% in 2020 as the heteroepitaxial is a conventional approach that has been largely unable to prevent many substrate crystal defects from propagating into SiC epilayers where they have been shown to harm the performance of the electronic devices. The demand for semiconductors of silicon epitaxial wafers has increased in recent years due to their high efficiency, light weight, and less space consumption. In 2020, the Government of India invested $33.87 million in Sultanpur Medical devices Park Project, Telangana for the development of medical devices, $27.09 million Palghar Medical Factory upgradation project, $68 million in Medical devices cluster project and $136 million in Medical equipment manufacturing project. The silicon epitaxial wafers are used for implantable medical devices that can supply therapy for several conditions, from pain management to epilepsy and psychological disorders. In these smart devices manufacturing process, the deployment of silicon epitaxial wafers has become common. In addition, they are widely use in microprocessors and wearable technologies along with increase in adoption of advance wafer technology in portable electronics is expected to trigger the demand for silicon epitaxial wafers in the future.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509489
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market Segment Analysis - By End Use
Semiconductors is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period, owing to the demand for faster, better and cheaper electronic devices drive all component manufacturers to constantly upgrade their offerings which escalate the demand for silicon epitaxial wafer. With growing trend for miniaturization in semiconductor and electronics, there is requirement of high precision for fabrication of wafers which tend create opportunities for silicon wafers use in the industrial sector. Chinese Government had planned to launch backed investment firm of $47 billion as semiconductor fund. Increasing investments and funds for semiconductors has been providing opportunities for adoption of silicon epitaxial wafers which is further set to drive the demand of these equipment in semiconductor industry.
Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market in Asia-Pacific region held significant market share of 31.58% in 2020. Growth of the consumer electronics sector along with advancement in semiconductors are said to drive the silicon epitaxial wafer market here. China plays a prominent role in space research and developments owing to support given by government to companies. With these support several companies are planning to invest heavily. In 2019, China’s Geely Holding Group has announced to invest $326 million in a new satellite manufacturing plant to build low-orbit satellites. Similarly, the country targets to accomplish the launch of Mars explorer by 2020 and Earth-orbiting space station by 2022. Moreover, this country focused on a goal to provide end-to-end satellite services which consists of satellite launch, development, ground station systems, and training and technology transfer. Silicon epitaxy wafers are used here as there is requirement of larger megabit memory chips and microprocessor. Owing to the it’s high strength it is highly used in spacecraft’s and considered as structural material in microelectromechanical system in MEMS.
Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market Drivers
Growth of the consumer electronics coupled with Telecommunication sector:
The growth of the telecommunication sector due to the evolution of wireless technology is witnessing a significant growth for the silicon wafers and ICs. The upsurge in usage of electronics devices and growth in consumer electronics industry have driven the demand for wafers and ICs for communication. Some of the major key players of laptops such as HP, Lenovo, Asus are investing in launches of new business and retail models. Furthermore, these new investments are also based on new innovation. Owing to the gaming enthusiast the demand for the laptops and desktops are witnessing a significant growth. This is because more than 300 distinct brands of Television are available in U.S. market. This contributed towards the positive growth of the market. Owing to the rising competition aimed at improvement of networks and expansion the reach and capabilities of new technologies two players such as Movistar and Digitel are planning to make investments in South American region. These investments will ensure good communication propelling the market growth.
Growth of the Automotive sector:
Growth of the automotive sector witnessed a major growth in the market as the silicon epitaxial wafers are highly used in navigation control, infointment systems, collision detection and others. In 2019, General Motors Co invested a total of $500 million in Argentina operations to prepare production of autonomous vehicles with advanced specifications in 2020. The innovations and funding in automotive industry have led to the manufacturing of cars which are equipped with radar distance control in front of the car, voice activated controls, bluetooth connections with smartphones for the easy of communication, CD players. Automotive sector witnesses major growth and is considered one of the major industries in Germany. As per Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), Germany has witnessed about 4,017,059 units of automotive sales comparatively higher than 2019. Increasing sales growth of automotive sector has caused towards adopting advanced navigation displays, Sat Nav with instant traffic feedback, sensors, radar distance control, Bluetooth and others which are highly equipped with the silicon epitaxial wafers.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509489
Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market Challenges:
Packaging and fabrication challenges accompanied by high cost:
The packaging and fabrication have become more complex as the defects are smaller and harder to find. In addition, the small manufacturers are facing challenges in buying the equipment as it has high price which are hindering the market growth. Due to growth in the wireless technology there is demand for faster and more complex chips to optimize the performance of these chips, the industry requires new and better packages with good electrical characteristics, smaller form factors, and more I/O capabilities.
Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market. Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Market top 10 companies include Wafer World, Inc., Siltronic, Tokyo Electron, ASM, Epigan, Sumco Corporation, Nichia Corporation, Applied Materials, Shin Etsu Chemicals Co. Ltd., II-VI, Inc. among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In 2021, Ferrotec Holdings a semiconductor wafer manufacturing company in Japan expanded its footprint in China. The company expanded in China with an investment of $641 million from local public and private sector funds.
In 2020, Global Wafers Corporation a Taiwan based company agreed to acquire Siltronic AG. The acquisition valued $4.53 billion to bring more advanced silicon epitaxial wafers in the global markets.
Key Takeaways
High adoption of advanced semiconductor devices such as transistors, MEMS and others in industries owing to emerging technologies and precision in telecommunications set to drive the market growth.
Semiconductors and Electronics sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 5.28% the forecast period, owing to investments on wireless communication infrastructure in countries such as China and India have created opportunities for Silicon Epitaxial Wafer Equipment.
APAC is witnessing a significant in the market owing to the surge in automotive industry and Consumer electronics industry. Silicon wafers are used for advanced communication systems and manufacturing of portable devices.
Related Reports
A.Semiconductor Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18466/semiconductor-market-research-report-analysis.html
B.Semiconductor Wafer Fab Equipment Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16005/semiconductor-wafer-fab-equipment-market.html
For more Electronics Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.