Ginger Ale Market Size Forecast to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026
Increasing Preference of Consumers Towards Low-calorie Drinks Coupled With the Growing Awareness Regarding Healthy Benefits of Ginger Ale Are Likely to Aid the Market Growth of the Ginger Ale Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 29, 2021 ) Ginger Ale Market size is forecast to reach $3.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ginger Ale is a carbonated soft drink with ginger root being its primary ingredient. It has other constituents to impart flavor artificially namely sugar, lime and lemon. Increasing demand of Ginger Ale is also being used as a home remedy for relief from cough and cold, motion sickness and digestive disturbances like constipation due to its presence of probiotics, is driving the growth of the market. Ginger ale has a very unique flavor to it which ranges from mild to strong. This is the reason it is used progressively in many alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, for instance, ginger beer. This is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Ginger Ale Market for the period 2021-2026.
Ginger Ale Market Segment Analysis – By Type
Golden Ginger Ale segment held the largest share in the Ginger Ale Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.4 % during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the wide spectrum of health benefits associated with the consumption of golden ginger ale. Consumers have been using golden ginger ale to get relief from a lot of ailments like migraine and inflammation. Additionally, it contains a lot of antioxidants and helps to lower blood pressure, thereby reducing risks of heart attacks. The Dry Ginger Ale comparatively has a milder flavour and a pale color and is rapidly gaining traction across food and beverages industry because of its mixability in various alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Dry Ginger Ale are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Ginger Ale Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel
Convenience Stores held the largest share in the Ginger Ale Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the increasing number of consumers preferring to buy from curated ginger ale retails where they feel they get to have proper human interaction regarding the product they are interested as well as their responses are heard. However, supermarkets/hypermarkets have the potential to offer a wide range of products from various companies under one roof. This makes the entire buying experience of consumers easy and convenient. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Ginger Ale Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Ginger Ale Market with a major share of 33.8% in 2020. This is attributed to the huge consumer base for ginger ale throughout this region. Every household across North America consumes some or the other form of soda, most of which is ginger ale. Additionally, most of the key market players of the industry are concentrated in this region making it the largest production house of ginger ale. All these factors are propelling the growth of the market in this region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing ability of the growing awareness of consumers regarding the health benefits associated with the inclusion of ginger ale in their routine. The inclination towards low-calories drinks throughout this region is another factor which is driving the growth of the market in this region.
Ginger Ale Market Drivers
Increasing consumption of low calorie drinks
There has been a growing consumer awareness regarding consumption of low-calorie drinks across all the major economies because of which there is a growing incidence in the inclusion of ginger ale in their diet. Ginger ale is often mixed with artificial sweeteners which reduces its calorie count, thereby making the drink tasty and nutritionally balanced at the same time. Thus, increasing the growth of the Ginger Ale Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Availability of a wide variety of flavors
Ginger root and sugar which are the main constituents of ginger ale are often mixed with a variety of other ingredients in order to add flavors and diversify the taste ranges of the drink. Ginger ale is also consumed in the form of beer flavor and is called ginger beer, which acts as a substitute for alcoholic drinks. It is mixed with ingredients like corn syrup, lemon, lime, simple syrup and others by consumers in order to customize their drinks accordingly. Thus, increasing the growth of the Ginger Ale Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Ginger Ale Market Challenges
Over consumption leads to calcium depletion in the body
There are a handful factors that are set to impede the growth of the Ginger Ale Market and there are the concerns regarding the excessive usage of artificial ingredients and added sugar which leads to diabetes and heart ailments. Over consumption of soda and soft drinks also cause a calcium dip in the body which is also set to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Ginger Ale Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Ginger Ale Market. In 2020, the Ginger Ale Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. The Ginger Ale Market, top 10 companies are Canada Dry, Bruce Cost Fresh, Blenheim Bottling Company, Boylan Bottling Co., and Buffalo Rock Company among others.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Ginger Ale Market in 2020 owing to the wide consumption of ginger ale across households couple with an ever growing consumer base. The Ginger Ale market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing preference of consumers towards low-calorie drinks coupled with the growing awareness regarding healthy benefits of ginger ale are likely to aid the market growth of the Ginger Ale Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Ginger Ale Market report.
Over consumption of carbonated water and sugar which are the constituents of ginger ale causes calcium depletion in body which is poised to create the hurdles for the Ginger Ale Market.
