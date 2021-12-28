Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Size Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026
Growing Global Demand for Paints and Coatings Driving the Growth of Special Boiling Point Solvents Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 28, 2021 ) Special Boiling Point Solvents Market size is forecast to reach $1.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026. Globally, increasing uses of special boiling points solvents for rubber & tire manufacturing, printing, paints and coatings, and others, is rising the growth of the special boiling points solvents industry. Toluene is a special boiling point solvent that is used as the ink solvent in magazine printing and labeling and also it is easily recycled. Special boiling points solvents such as petroleum ether, VM & N naphtha, toluene, rubber solvent, and others are used as cleaning and degreasing agents and significant in extraction of aromatics, vegetable fats & oils, and others. Special boiling point solvents are providing long-lasting protection in all-weather conditions to paint & coatings. Thus, surging demand for paint & coatings is expected to drive the special boiling point solvents market.
Impact of Covid-19
Due to COVID 19 various end-use sectors such as automotive, construction sector, paints & coatings, and others have been affected. Solvents are used to manufacture tires, but due to lockdown, the all-production plant shut their operation which hampering the industry. According to the Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC), rubber production declined by 12.7% to 523.2 thousand tonnes in Q3 of 2020 from 599.3 thousand tonnes Q3 of 2019. Thus, all production activities were shut down due to COVID-19 which is limiting the consumption of special boiling point solvents.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=502907
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Segment Analysis - By Solvent Base
VM & N naphtha solvent base segment held the largest share in the global special boiling point solvents market in 2020. VM & N naphtha stands for varnish maker and printer, which is used as cleaning agents for adhesives, rubber, inks paints, and other applications. It is an excellent thinner for oil-based paint and machine parts. It has a high cycloparaffin content which obtains high solvency rates and a faster evaporation rate than normal paint thinner (100% mineral spirits). VM & P naphtha is a medium evaporating (low boiling point solvent) hydrocarbon solvent, which has increased demand in paints & coatings thus, it is expected to play a major role as a special boiling point solvent.
Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Paint & coatings held the largest share in the special boiling point solvents market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Rising demand from infrastructure, automotive, and industrial activities are expected to boost the demand for paints & coatings across the world and is also expected to majorly contribute to the demand for special boiling point solvents. Solvents such as petroleum ether, rubber solvent, and VM & N naphtha are majorly used to dissolve in paints & coatings to provide long-term protection. In addition, special boiling point solvents are helpful in coating drying at room temperature 10 times faster than low solvents. Solvent-based coatings are less susceptible to environmental conditions as compared to water-based coatings, such as temperature and humidity during the phase. Thus, solvent-based coatings are majorly preferable in various sectors such as automotive. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers (OICA), global vehicle production increased by 21.08 million in January-March 2021 as compared to 18.03 million in January-March 2020. Furthermore, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicle sales in November 2020 stood at 2,91,001 units with 4.17 % growth, compared with 2,79,365 units in November 2019. Thus, the rising consumption of paints & coatings from automotive is also anticipated to increase the demand for special boiling point solvents market.
Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Asia Pacific dominated the global special boiling point solvents market in 2020 with 30%. The booming construction and automotive activities are likely to propel the demand for special boiling point solvents in the region. Special boiling point solvents are used to reduce the viscosity of paint for better application. Globally paint is used in construction to protect building structures from the effects of UV rays and in the automotive sector to improve vehicle appearance. Thus, increasing paint demand from end-use sectors is also estimated to growing the consumption of special boiling point solvents. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the automotive industry in India is expected to reach Rs 16.16-18.18 trillion (US$ 251.4-282.8 billion) by 2026. Also, the Indian Government expects the automobile sector to draw in US$ 8-10 billion in native and foreign investments by 2023. Furthermore, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the investment by China in real states rose 7.0% in 2020. Thus, the booming automotive activities is expected to grow the paints & coatings market, which expected to boost the market of special boiling point solvents.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=502907
Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Drivers
Growing Global Demand for Paints and Coatings
Special boiling point solvents are highly used in the paint & coatings industry because these are very evaporating solvents. It allows the resin and pigment to produce a film of paint on the surface and also it is used for fast drying coatings. Solvents are providing glossy paints for indoor & outdoor coatings and decorative coating with excellent durability. Hence, solvent-based coatings have clear performance and very effective. Therefore, according to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), in the United States, solvent-based coatings are widely used for industrial coatings, which account for approximately 65 %. Furthermore, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the global production of vehicles increased by 16.90 % to 21.08 million in January-March 2021 compared to 18.03 million in January-March 2020. Hence, the increasing use of solvents is estimated to grow the market of special boiling point solvents in near future.
Rising Demand from Rubber Industry
Special boiling point solvents such as VM & N naphtha are used in the rubber industry for tire manufacturing. Thus, increasing the production of rubber is expected to grow the market of special boiling point solvents in the future. According to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC), in 2019, Asia is the largest hub for natural rubber production in the world which accounts for 90 % of the total global production of rubber. Additionally, according to the Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC), rubber consumption rose by 5.8% to 848.8 thousand tonnes in Q3 of 2020 from 802.2 thousand tonnes in Q3 of 2019. Hence, such factors are estimated to grow the market size.
Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Challenges
Stringent Environmental Regulations on Volatile Organic Compounds
Various solvents are containing volatile organic compounds (VOCs). VOCs react with nitrogen oxides in presence of sunlight. It is the cause of air pollution and smog which cause some health problems such as eye, nose, and throat irritation. Thus, according to the Environmental Protection Department (EPD), in 2018, the Government of Hong Kong has implemented a wide range of measures to reduce VOC emissions by controlling emissions from vehicles, industrial activities, and VOC-containing products such as printing inks and solvent-based paints. Hence, stringent environmental regulations may hamper the market growth.
Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the special boiling point solvents market. Major players in the special boiling point solvents market top 10 companies are Bajrang Petrochemicals, Banner Chemical Group, BASF SE, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP, CEPSA, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, HCS Group GmbH., Exxonmobil Chemical, Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total SA, and among others.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific dominated the special boiling point solvents market due to increasing demand for paint & coatings with booming construction and automotive sector in developing countries such as India and China.
Special boiling point solvent is widely used for adhesives, rubber solvent, paint, thinner, print ink, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, VM & N naphtha, petroleum ether, and others, which is likely to aid the market growth.
Additionally, due to strict regulation towards environments to reduce the production of a volatile organic compound containing products such as printing inks and solvent-based paints, will create hurdles for the special boiling points solvents industry.
Related Reports
A.Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11696/green-solvents-biosolvents-market.html
B.Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1306/oilfield-biocides-bio-solvents-market-analysis.html
For more Chemicals and Materials Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Impact of Covid-19
Due to COVID 19 various end-use sectors such as automotive, construction sector, paints & coatings, and others have been affected. Solvents are used to manufacture tires, but due to lockdown, the all-production plant shut their operation which hampering the industry. According to the Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC), rubber production declined by 12.7% to 523.2 thousand tonnes in Q3 of 2020 from 599.3 thousand tonnes Q3 of 2019. Thus, all production activities were shut down due to COVID-19 which is limiting the consumption of special boiling point solvents.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=502907
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Segment Analysis - By Solvent Base
VM & N naphtha solvent base segment held the largest share in the global special boiling point solvents market in 2020. VM & N naphtha stands for varnish maker and printer, which is used as cleaning agents for adhesives, rubber, inks paints, and other applications. It is an excellent thinner for oil-based paint and machine parts. It has a high cycloparaffin content which obtains high solvency rates and a faster evaporation rate than normal paint thinner (100% mineral spirits). VM & P naphtha is a medium evaporating (low boiling point solvent) hydrocarbon solvent, which has increased demand in paints & coatings thus, it is expected to play a major role as a special boiling point solvent.
Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Paint & coatings held the largest share in the special boiling point solvents market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Rising demand from infrastructure, automotive, and industrial activities are expected to boost the demand for paints & coatings across the world and is also expected to majorly contribute to the demand for special boiling point solvents. Solvents such as petroleum ether, rubber solvent, and VM & N naphtha are majorly used to dissolve in paints & coatings to provide long-term protection. In addition, special boiling point solvents are helpful in coating drying at room temperature 10 times faster than low solvents. Solvent-based coatings are less susceptible to environmental conditions as compared to water-based coatings, such as temperature and humidity during the phase. Thus, solvent-based coatings are majorly preferable in various sectors such as automotive. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers (OICA), global vehicle production increased by 21.08 million in January-March 2021 as compared to 18.03 million in January-March 2020. Furthermore, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicle sales in November 2020 stood at 2,91,001 units with 4.17 % growth, compared with 2,79,365 units in November 2019. Thus, the rising consumption of paints & coatings from automotive is also anticipated to increase the demand for special boiling point solvents market.
Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Asia Pacific dominated the global special boiling point solvents market in 2020 with 30%. The booming construction and automotive activities are likely to propel the demand for special boiling point solvents in the region. Special boiling point solvents are used to reduce the viscosity of paint for better application. Globally paint is used in construction to protect building structures from the effects of UV rays and in the automotive sector to improve vehicle appearance. Thus, increasing paint demand from end-use sectors is also estimated to growing the consumption of special boiling point solvents. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the automotive industry in India is expected to reach Rs 16.16-18.18 trillion (US$ 251.4-282.8 billion) by 2026. Also, the Indian Government expects the automobile sector to draw in US$ 8-10 billion in native and foreign investments by 2023. Furthermore, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the investment by China in real states rose 7.0% in 2020. Thus, the booming automotive activities is expected to grow the paints & coatings market, which expected to boost the market of special boiling point solvents.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=502907
Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Drivers
Growing Global Demand for Paints and Coatings
Special boiling point solvents are highly used in the paint & coatings industry because these are very evaporating solvents. It allows the resin and pigment to produce a film of paint on the surface and also it is used for fast drying coatings. Solvents are providing glossy paints for indoor & outdoor coatings and decorative coating with excellent durability. Hence, solvent-based coatings have clear performance and very effective. Therefore, according to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), in the United States, solvent-based coatings are widely used for industrial coatings, which account for approximately 65 %. Furthermore, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the global production of vehicles increased by 16.90 % to 21.08 million in January-March 2021 compared to 18.03 million in January-March 2020. Hence, the increasing use of solvents is estimated to grow the market of special boiling point solvents in near future.
Rising Demand from Rubber Industry
Special boiling point solvents such as VM & N naphtha are used in the rubber industry for tire manufacturing. Thus, increasing the production of rubber is expected to grow the market of special boiling point solvents in the future. According to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC), in 2019, Asia is the largest hub for natural rubber production in the world which accounts for 90 % of the total global production of rubber. Additionally, according to the Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC), rubber consumption rose by 5.8% to 848.8 thousand tonnes in Q3 of 2020 from 802.2 thousand tonnes in Q3 of 2019. Hence, such factors are estimated to grow the market size.
Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Challenges
Stringent Environmental Regulations on Volatile Organic Compounds
Various solvents are containing volatile organic compounds (VOCs). VOCs react with nitrogen oxides in presence of sunlight. It is the cause of air pollution and smog which cause some health problems such as eye, nose, and throat irritation. Thus, according to the Environmental Protection Department (EPD), in 2018, the Government of Hong Kong has implemented a wide range of measures to reduce VOC emissions by controlling emissions from vehicles, industrial activities, and VOC-containing products such as printing inks and solvent-based paints. Hence, stringent environmental regulations may hamper the market growth.
Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the special boiling point solvents market. Major players in the special boiling point solvents market top 10 companies are Bajrang Petrochemicals, Banner Chemical Group, BASF SE, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP, CEPSA, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, HCS Group GmbH., Exxonmobil Chemical, Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total SA, and among others.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific dominated the special boiling point solvents market due to increasing demand for paint & coatings with booming construction and automotive sector in developing countries such as India and China.
Special boiling point solvent is widely used for adhesives, rubber solvent, paint, thinner, print ink, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, VM & N naphtha, petroleum ether, and others, which is likely to aid the market growth.
Additionally, due to strict regulation towards environments to reduce the production of a volatile organic compound containing products such as printing inks and solvent-based paints, will create hurdles for the special boiling points solvents industry.
Related Reports
A.Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11696/green-solvents-biosolvents-market.html
B.Oilfield Biocides and Bio Solvents Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1306/oilfield-biocides-bio-solvents-market-analysis.html
For more Chemicals and Materials Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.