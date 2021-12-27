Elastomeric Foam Market Size Forecast to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026
Rise in Demand for Elastomeric Foam in Different Industries Driving the Growth of Elastomeric Foam Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 27, 2021 ) Elastomeric Foam Market size is forecast to reach $4.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026. Elastomeric Foam is used from generations for insulation purposes in different industries. Commercial chloroprene elastomer (Chloroprene Rubber) is used primarily for gaskets, cable jackets, tubing, seals, weather-resistant products and others. Elastomeric foam is used to prevent condensation, fragile vapor and resist mold. The foam provides higher durability, protection and with low emission volatile organic compounds (VOC) offers better air quality. It is used in plumbing, ductwork, insulating and for chilled water. The surface of the elastomeric foam is very smooth and also easy to clean. Elastomeric foam has a higher temperature limit and is more adaptable than polyethylene CCF, ready to withstand administration temperature spikes without lasting disappointment. The growth in the market is due to the increase in the usage of elastomeric foam in various sectors like, electrical and electronics, medical, automotive, HVAC (Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning) and others.
COVID-19 Impact:
Currently the Elastomeric Foam Market has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic where most of the industrial activity has been temporarily shut down. This in turn has affected the demand and supply chain as well which has been restricting the growth in year 2020. Because of its outstanding capacity to manage condensation on cold (below-ambient) mechanical systems, closed cell elastomeric foam insulation is best recognized as an Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC), refrigerant, and plumbing pipe or piping insulation. There has been decline in sales and market performance of Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC). In China the decline in sales for Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) was 9% in 2020 followed by North America where sale declined by 7.5% in 2020 compared to previous year 2019. The downturn in end market of elastomeric foam had severe impact on the elastomeric foam industry.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500246
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Analysis - By Type
The Molded or Extruded Shape held the largest share of 40% in the Elastomeric Foam Market in 2020. The Elastomeric foam is generated into different types like rolls, sheets, and molds. Molded Shapes have been most demanded because of the differential use of foam in different objects. These are the special expanded rubber-based material processed in multiple material formulations. These foams can used with or without presser sensitive adhesives.
Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Analysis - By Type of Rubber
Synthetic Rubber held the largest share of 53% in the Elastomeric Foam Market in the year 2020. In synthetic rubber the nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) held the largest share because of its differential use in industries. The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber is having a very good characteristic which make it a better use in the applications. The NBR can be used as fire resistant, acid resistant, fluid resistant, pressure resistant, temperature resistant, fuel resistant and cheaper when compared to other kind of synthetic rubbers that are been used. These rubbers are used in applications like gaskets, seals, diaphragms, tubing, and others.
Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Thermal Insulation held the largest share of 37% in the Elastomeric Foam Market in 2020. Elastomeric foam is used for insulation use because it is very flexible in nature and is less susceptible to breakage, cracks or material loss when compared to other insulations. The structure of the foam is closed cell structure because of which it is the best choice for the protection of piping and other equipment’s in the building and construction industry. The thermally insulated foams effectively manage heat and cold in any mechanical system. Many companies are spending lot in research and development in order to generate the new cutting-edge processing aids and provide a smarter way for the use of Elastomeric Foam.
Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Analysis - By End Use
Heating, Venting & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Industry held the largest share in the Elastomeric Foam Market in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 8% during forecast period of 2021-2026. The rise in HVAC industry is due to the new modern infrastructure which is demanding for better air conditioning, heating, and ventilation with the knowledge of power saving. With the growing elastomeric foam industry is due to the changing lifestyle of the people because of rise in disposable income. The regulations by government in concern with energy efficiency are getting harder because of rise in environmental problems. The use of elastomeric foam in different industries in also increasing. The first-mover advantage in untapped regions and relatively low acquisition costs remain key driving forces in this application market. Furthermore, R&D in Elastomeric Foam will support the growth of the Elastomeric Foam Market.
Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Analysis - Geography
Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the Elastomeric Foam Market in the year 2020 consisting the share of 42%, followed by North America and Europe. APAC as a whole is set to continue to be one of the largest and fastest growing foam markets globally. In APAC, China is driving much of the Elastomeric Foam Market demand in Asia-Pacific region followed by India and Japan. This growth is because of the growing in population and high demand of elastomeric foam in construction and automobile industry. The number of manufacturing units that have illuminated elastomeric foam is growing sharply in APAC region. Currently, the elastomeric foam industry has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic where most of the industrial activity has been temporarily shut down. In in turn has affected the demand and supply chain as well which has been restricting the growth in year 2020.
Elastomeric Foam Market Drivers
Rise in Demand for Elastomeric Foam in Different Industries.
Industrialization has led to the increase in demand for Elastomeric Foam in various industries for different purposes. The properties of elastomeric foam have led its way in different industries for different purposes. There is highest demand in the HVAC (Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning) industry but many other industries like construction in which it is used in piping and plumbing is also seeing an upsurge. The demand for elastomeric foam is also increasing in the automotive and medical industries.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500246
Elastomeric Foam Market Challenges
Availability of Similar Products in the market
Innovation is the key to developing new products, but most manufacturers are not investing much into R&D. Rather than cutting-edge technology, they invest in creating relevant technology. These factors are hampering the growth of the market. Due to the use of relevant technologies there are many similar products in the market which are hampering the growth.
Elastomeric Foam Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Elastomeric Foam Market. Major players in the Elastomeric Foam Market are Armacell International SA, ODE Insulation, Hira Industries, Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co. Ltd, Kaimann GmbH, Zotefoams PLC., L’Isolante K-Flex S.P.A, Jinan Retek Industries Inc., Aeroflex USA, Inc., NMC Insulation, Anavid Insulation Products Kiryat Anavim Ltd. and others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/ Product Launches
In May 2021, Desktop Metal, Inc. acquired Adaptive3D, a leading provider of elastomeric solutions for additive manufacturing. Desktop Metal's vertical integration strategy to enhance catalogue of materials and broaden the high-volume applications enabled by polymer additive manufacturing solutions is being advanced with the purchase of Adaptive3D.
In May 2018, Armacell, a global leader of flexible foam acquired Guangdong De Xu Insulation Materials Co. Ltd., manufacturer of flexible elastomeric foam under Sinoflex brand. The acquisition will help the company to reinforce its capacity to cover the local market demand and add more to its production.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific dominates the Elastomeric Foam Market owing to rapid increase in Heating, Venting & Air Conditioning (HVAC) industry.
The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.
The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.
The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end use industry in Elastomeric Foam Market and their specific segmented revenue.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of Elastomeric Foam Market related industries has been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market.
Related Reports
A.Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Flexible-Elastomeric-Foam-Market-Research-510214
B. Foam Insulation Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Foam-Insulation-Market-Research-500363
For more Chemicals and Materials Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
COVID-19 Impact:
Currently the Elastomeric Foam Market has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic where most of the industrial activity has been temporarily shut down. This in turn has affected the demand and supply chain as well which has been restricting the growth in year 2020. Because of its outstanding capacity to manage condensation on cold (below-ambient) mechanical systems, closed cell elastomeric foam insulation is best recognized as an Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC), refrigerant, and plumbing pipe or piping insulation. There has been decline in sales and market performance of Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC). In China the decline in sales for Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) was 9% in 2020 followed by North America where sale declined by 7.5% in 2020 compared to previous year 2019. The downturn in end market of elastomeric foam had severe impact on the elastomeric foam industry.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500246
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Analysis - By Type
The Molded or Extruded Shape held the largest share of 40% in the Elastomeric Foam Market in 2020. The Elastomeric foam is generated into different types like rolls, sheets, and molds. Molded Shapes have been most demanded because of the differential use of foam in different objects. These are the special expanded rubber-based material processed in multiple material formulations. These foams can used with or without presser sensitive adhesives.
Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Analysis - By Type of Rubber
Synthetic Rubber held the largest share of 53% in the Elastomeric Foam Market in the year 2020. In synthetic rubber the nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) held the largest share because of its differential use in industries. The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber is having a very good characteristic which make it a better use in the applications. The NBR can be used as fire resistant, acid resistant, fluid resistant, pressure resistant, temperature resistant, fuel resistant and cheaper when compared to other kind of synthetic rubbers that are been used. These rubbers are used in applications like gaskets, seals, diaphragms, tubing, and others.
Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Thermal Insulation held the largest share of 37% in the Elastomeric Foam Market in 2020. Elastomeric foam is used for insulation use because it is very flexible in nature and is less susceptible to breakage, cracks or material loss when compared to other insulations. The structure of the foam is closed cell structure because of which it is the best choice for the protection of piping and other equipment’s in the building and construction industry. The thermally insulated foams effectively manage heat and cold in any mechanical system. Many companies are spending lot in research and development in order to generate the new cutting-edge processing aids and provide a smarter way for the use of Elastomeric Foam.
Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Analysis - By End Use
Heating, Venting & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Industry held the largest share in the Elastomeric Foam Market in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 8% during forecast period of 2021-2026. The rise in HVAC industry is due to the new modern infrastructure which is demanding for better air conditioning, heating, and ventilation with the knowledge of power saving. With the growing elastomeric foam industry is due to the changing lifestyle of the people because of rise in disposable income. The regulations by government in concern with energy efficiency are getting harder because of rise in environmental problems. The use of elastomeric foam in different industries in also increasing. The first-mover advantage in untapped regions and relatively low acquisition costs remain key driving forces in this application market. Furthermore, R&D in Elastomeric Foam will support the growth of the Elastomeric Foam Market.
Elastomeric Foam Market Segment Analysis - Geography
Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the Elastomeric Foam Market in the year 2020 consisting the share of 42%, followed by North America and Europe. APAC as a whole is set to continue to be one of the largest and fastest growing foam markets globally. In APAC, China is driving much of the Elastomeric Foam Market demand in Asia-Pacific region followed by India and Japan. This growth is because of the growing in population and high demand of elastomeric foam in construction and automobile industry. The number of manufacturing units that have illuminated elastomeric foam is growing sharply in APAC region. Currently, the elastomeric foam industry has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic where most of the industrial activity has been temporarily shut down. In in turn has affected the demand and supply chain as well which has been restricting the growth in year 2020.
Elastomeric Foam Market Drivers
Rise in Demand for Elastomeric Foam in Different Industries.
Industrialization has led to the increase in demand for Elastomeric Foam in various industries for different purposes. The properties of elastomeric foam have led its way in different industries for different purposes. There is highest demand in the HVAC (Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning) industry but many other industries like construction in which it is used in piping and plumbing is also seeing an upsurge. The demand for elastomeric foam is also increasing in the automotive and medical industries.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500246
Elastomeric Foam Market Challenges
Availability of Similar Products in the market
Innovation is the key to developing new products, but most manufacturers are not investing much into R&D. Rather than cutting-edge technology, they invest in creating relevant technology. These factors are hampering the growth of the market. Due to the use of relevant technologies there are many similar products in the market which are hampering the growth.
Elastomeric Foam Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Elastomeric Foam Market. Major players in the Elastomeric Foam Market are Armacell International SA, ODE Insulation, Hira Industries, Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co. Ltd, Kaimann GmbH, Zotefoams PLC., L’Isolante K-Flex S.P.A, Jinan Retek Industries Inc., Aeroflex USA, Inc., NMC Insulation, Anavid Insulation Products Kiryat Anavim Ltd. and others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/ Product Launches
In May 2021, Desktop Metal, Inc. acquired Adaptive3D, a leading provider of elastomeric solutions for additive manufacturing. Desktop Metal's vertical integration strategy to enhance catalogue of materials and broaden the high-volume applications enabled by polymer additive manufacturing solutions is being advanced with the purchase of Adaptive3D.
In May 2018, Armacell, a global leader of flexible foam acquired Guangdong De Xu Insulation Materials Co. Ltd., manufacturer of flexible elastomeric foam under Sinoflex brand. The acquisition will help the company to reinforce its capacity to cover the local market demand and add more to its production.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific dominates the Elastomeric Foam Market owing to rapid increase in Heating, Venting & Air Conditioning (HVAC) industry.
The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.
The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.
The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end use industry in Elastomeric Foam Market and their specific segmented revenue.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of Elastomeric Foam Market related industries has been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market.
Related Reports
A.Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Flexible-Elastomeric-Foam-Market-Research-510214
B. Foam Insulation Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Foam-Insulation-Market-Research-500363
For more Chemicals and Materials Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.