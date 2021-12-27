Heterogeneous Mobile Processing Market Size to Grow at a CAGR 20.75% During 2021-2026
Increasing Penetration of Smartphones and Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Technology Are Driving the Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 27, 2021 ) Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market size was valued at US$ 60.5 billion in 2020, and it is estimated to grow at around CAGR 20.75% during 2021-2026. With the increasing penetration of smartphones with high-end graphics and growing demand for achieving immersive user experiences among tech-savvy millennial the Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market is anticipated to gain a huge traction. Rising demand for advanced Graphic Processor Units (GPUs), Digital Signal Processors (DSP) and Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) in electronic devices handling primary processing and other smart functions including superior connectivity, display clarity, enhanced camera functionality, immersive augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experience, high computational speed, long battery life integrated with robust security solutions are the key factors driving Mobile Processing and Computing Market growth. With the increasing adoption of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure the burgeoning demand for application specific integrated circuits is augmenting the Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market.
Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market Segment Analysis – By Offering
By offering, Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market has been segmented under hardware and software. Hardware is analyzed to account for the largest market share of 64% from 2021 to 2026. By hardware, Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market has been segmented under Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphic Processing Unit (GPU), Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Digital Signal Processors (DSP), Connectivity Solutions and Others. Field Programmable Gate Array is estimated to witness the highest growth with a CAGR 16.56% between 2021 and 2026 due to growing demand for high performance computing chipsets in advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and infotainment system in vehicles. In April 2021, SiFive Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Renesas Electronics Corporation to develop next-generation RISC-V application processors for automotive applications and such partnerships are anticipated to drive the market from 2021 to 2026.
Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market Segment Analysis – By End User
By end user, Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market has been segmented under industrial, commercial and consumer sector. Consumer sector dominated the market in 2020 acquiring a market share of 46% and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 9.36% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to massive penetration of smartphones globally. Furthermore growing demand for other consumer electronic devices such as tablets, laptops, is also boosting the market. The rising awareness among consumers about the fitness and productivity has significantly increased the demand for smart watches and thus accelerating the Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market growth. In November 2020, Arm launched new Cortex-A78C processor enhancing gaming and productivity to power the next generation of flagship smartphones. Such developments are anticipated to propel the market growth during 2021-2026. In industrial sector, Automotive Industry is estimated to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR 10.78% between 2021 and 2026 due to large scale integration of high performance computing chipsets in advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) globally.
Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
By geography, Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market has been segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. APAC dominated the Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market in 2020 acquiring a share of 26% and is estimated to hold the major market share by 2026 with a CAGR of 12.38% during 2021-2026 owing to increasing investments towards setting up a digital infrastructure across this region. Massive and quick adoption of IoTs in this region is analyzed to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. The presence of large consumer electronics manufacturer in the East Asia region such as Lenevo, Huawei, Samsung are contributing to the growth of the Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing market. Indian Government initiatives such as “Make in India” is estimated to boost the market in this region during the forecast period 2021-2026. In November 2021, Samsung Electronics introduced a new application processor “Exynos 1080” based on 5 nm EUV process with improved multi-core performance and power efficiency in Shanghai, China. Such new product launches are driving the market in this region
Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market Drivers
Increasing penetration of smartphones
Increasing penetration of smartphones along with high speed internet is analyzed to drive Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market growth is majorly attributed to the growing demand for smart applications such as image enhancement techniques utilizing digital computation, rich AR & VR immersive experience, gaming. The increasing adoption of embedded application processors to run mobile operating system environment or a specialized real-time operating system is steering the market. In April 2021, Kingston Digital Inc. announced the partnership with NXP Semiconductor on their new i.MX 8M application processors to enhance their IoT business solutions and such partnerships are analyzed to drive the market from 2021 to 2026.
Growing demand for Artificial intelligence
Increasing demand for deep learning based AI applications such as image recognition, voice recognition, speech translation, data mining, video surveillance across various sectors is set to drive the market. High rate of adoption of deep learning systems in autonomous cars, wearable devices, data analytics, cyber security, fraud detection is anticipated to stimulate the Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Increasing adoption of cloud based applications for large volume data storage and processing has contributed to the growth of the market. Growing demand for digital assistants such as Alexa, Siri has contributed to the growth of Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing market. In December 2020, Qualcomm announced the launch of Snapdragon 888, 5G equipped latest flagship smartphone processor consisting of 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with Hexagon 780 processor.
Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market Challenges
High cost
The growing demand for high performance processors coupled with low power requirement have significantly triggered the growth of application processors. But the high cost of Application Processors due to its complex architecture secured with cryptographic algorithms is hampering the adoption.
Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market Landscape
Technology launches, Acquisitions, Collaboration, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing market. Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing top 10 companies include Qualcomm Inc., Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Media Tek Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics, ARM Holdings Plc, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP semiconductors N. V. and others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In September 2020, Intel launched 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel iris Xe graphics for thin and light laptops to optimize real-world productivity.
In January 2020, Texas instruments launched Jacinto 7 processor platform to enhance deep learning capabilities for optimizing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automotive gateway applications.
Key Takeaways
FPGA is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increasing penetration of ADAS globally.
Consumer sector is estimated to witness highest growth during 2021-2026 due to massive and quick adoption of smartphones, tablets and laptops.
APAC dominated the Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing market with a share of 26% in 2020 owing to increasing investments towards IoT infrastructure across this region.
Increasing penetration of smartphones and growing adoption of Artificial Intelligence technology are driving the Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market.
Increased cost is one of the major challenges to impede the market growth during 2021-2026.
