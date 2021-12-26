Ambient Noodles Market Size Estimated to Reach $25.68 Billion by 2026
Increase in the Availability of Ambient Noodles With Various Flavors Driving the Growth of Ambient Noodles Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 26, 2021 ) Ambient Noodles Market size is estimated to reach $25.68 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ambient Noodles are shelf-stable noodles that do not require any refrigerated storage. Ambient noodles are increasingly being adopted among the working population across the world owing to the growing adoption of convenience foods and the rise in the demand for shelf-stable noodles. The rise in the adoption of spaghetti noodles and chow fun noodles among the young population, increase in awareness about the benefits of ambient foods, rise in the adoption of chow mein noodles in developed nations owing to the rise in the standard of living, and the growing investment by the key players to develop quality ambient noodles are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Ambient Noodles Market for the period 2021-2026.
Ambient Noodles Market Segment Analysis-By Type
The Ambient Noodles Market based on the Type can be further segmented into Spaghetti Noodles, Chow Fun Noodles, and Chow Mein Noodles. The Spaghetti Noodles segment held the largest share owing to the factors such as the increase in the demand for spaghetti noodles among the young population and the rise in the product launches by the key players. The growing investment by the key players to develop quality spaghetti noodles is driving the growth of the Ambient Noodles Market. The Chow Mein Noodles segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the growing adoption of chow mein noodles in developed nations and the increase in the consumer inclination towards ambient noodles.
Ambient Noodles Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel
The Ambient Noodles Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, and Others. The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the cost-effectiveness and the availability of a wide range of chow fun noodles and chow mein noodles with different brands and prices ranges. The Online Channels segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the growing demand for digitalized shopping experiences among the customers and the rise in the demand for door-stop delivery.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17847
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Ambient Noodles Market Segment Analysis-By Geography
The Ambient Noodles Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 31% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the rise in the adoption of chow mein noodles in developed nations and the increase in the product launches by the key players. The growing demand for ambient foods is driving the growth of the Ambient Noodles Market. North America segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the period 2021-2026. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the increase in the adoption of spaghetti noodles and chow fun noodles among the young population and the growing investment by the key players to develop high-quality Ambient Noodles.
Ambient Noodles Market Drivers
Increase in the Availability of Ambient Noodles with Various Flavors.
Ambient noodles, such as spaghetti noodles, chow fun noodles, and chow mein noodles are increasingly being available in various flavors along with vegetarian and non-vegetarian varieties. The key players across the world are focusing on developing ambient noodles with innovative flavors, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Ambient Noodles Market.
Rise in the Adoption of Ambient Noodles among Working Population.
The working population across the world is increasingly shifting towards ambient noodles owing to the growing demand for convenience foods and the rise in the purchasing power of the working population. Moreover, manufacturers are launching premium ambient noodles to meet the growing demand from the working population, which is further propelling the growth of the Ambient Noodles Market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17847
Ambient Noodles Market Challenges
Growing Awareness about the Availability of Unhealthy Ingredients in Ambient Noodles.
The key players in the market are increasing their investment to carry out various research and development activities for developing quality spaghetti noodles and chow fun noodles. However, the growing awareness about the availability of unhealthy ingredients in ambient noodles is one of the major factors that is estimated to reduce the growth of the Ambient Noodles Market.
Ambient Noodles Market Competitive Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Ambient Noodles Market. Key companies of this market are Nestle SA, Inbisco India, Baixiang Food Co. Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Capital Food India Ltd, Nissin, Patanjali, Hebei Hualong Food Group, GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd, and ITC Ltd among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In February 2021, Nestle SA has launched masala veg atta noodles that are infused with spinach in every strand in India to meet the growing demand for the seasonal delight of vegetables like Spinach in noodles among consumers in the country.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Ambient Noodles Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the adoption of chow mein noodles in developed nations.
The increase in the demand for spaghetti noodles among the young population is driving the Spaghetti Noodles segment. However, the growing awareness about the availability of unhealthy ingredients in ambient noodles is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Ambient Noodles Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Ambient Noodles Market report.
Related Reports
A.Noodles Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17773/noodles-market.html
B.High-End Instant Noodles Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/High-End-Instant-Noodles-Market-Research-504903
For more Food and Beverage Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Ambient Noodles Market Segment Analysis-By Type
The Ambient Noodles Market based on the Type can be further segmented into Spaghetti Noodles, Chow Fun Noodles, and Chow Mein Noodles. The Spaghetti Noodles segment held the largest share owing to the factors such as the increase in the demand for spaghetti noodles among the young population and the rise in the product launches by the key players. The growing investment by the key players to develop quality spaghetti noodles is driving the growth of the Ambient Noodles Market. The Chow Mein Noodles segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the growing adoption of chow mein noodles in developed nations and the increase in the consumer inclination towards ambient noodles.
Ambient Noodles Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel
The Ambient Noodles Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, and Others. The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the cost-effectiveness and the availability of a wide range of chow fun noodles and chow mein noodles with different brands and prices ranges. The Online Channels segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the growing demand for digitalized shopping experiences among the customers and the rise in the demand for door-stop delivery.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17847
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Ambient Noodles Market Segment Analysis-By Geography
The Ambient Noodles Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 31% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the rise in the adoption of chow mein noodles in developed nations and the increase in the product launches by the key players. The growing demand for ambient foods is driving the growth of the Ambient Noodles Market. North America segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the period 2021-2026. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the increase in the adoption of spaghetti noodles and chow fun noodles among the young population and the growing investment by the key players to develop high-quality Ambient Noodles.
Ambient Noodles Market Drivers
Increase in the Availability of Ambient Noodles with Various Flavors.
Ambient noodles, such as spaghetti noodles, chow fun noodles, and chow mein noodles are increasingly being available in various flavors along with vegetarian and non-vegetarian varieties. The key players across the world are focusing on developing ambient noodles with innovative flavors, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Ambient Noodles Market.
Rise in the Adoption of Ambient Noodles among Working Population.
The working population across the world is increasingly shifting towards ambient noodles owing to the growing demand for convenience foods and the rise in the purchasing power of the working population. Moreover, manufacturers are launching premium ambient noodles to meet the growing demand from the working population, which is further propelling the growth of the Ambient Noodles Market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17847
Ambient Noodles Market Challenges
Growing Awareness about the Availability of Unhealthy Ingredients in Ambient Noodles.
The key players in the market are increasing their investment to carry out various research and development activities for developing quality spaghetti noodles and chow fun noodles. However, the growing awareness about the availability of unhealthy ingredients in ambient noodles is one of the major factors that is estimated to reduce the growth of the Ambient Noodles Market.
Ambient Noodles Market Competitive Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Ambient Noodles Market. Key companies of this market are Nestle SA, Inbisco India, Baixiang Food Co. Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Capital Food India Ltd, Nissin, Patanjali, Hebei Hualong Food Group, GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd, and ITC Ltd among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In February 2021, Nestle SA has launched masala veg atta noodles that are infused with spinach in every strand in India to meet the growing demand for the seasonal delight of vegetables like Spinach in noodles among consumers in the country.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Ambient Noodles Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the adoption of chow mein noodles in developed nations.
The increase in the demand for spaghetti noodles among the young population is driving the Spaghetti Noodles segment. However, the growing awareness about the availability of unhealthy ingredients in ambient noodles is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Ambient Noodles Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Ambient Noodles Market report.
Related Reports
A.Noodles Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17773/noodles-market.html
B.High-End Instant Noodles Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/High-End-Instant-Noodles-Market-Research-504903
For more Food and Beverage Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.