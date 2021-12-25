Internet Protocol Television Content Delivery Network Market Size Estimated to Reach $83.1 Billion by 2026
The IPTV CDN Market Size Is Growing Due to the Increasing Demand for Better Video Quality Content and Advancement of Technologies.
Internet Protocol Television Content Delivery Network Market size is estimated to reach $83.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 15.28% during 2021-2026. IPTV is a television that delivers content over the internet protocols through a privately managed content delivery network. It uses various protocols for different services such as user datagram protocol for streaming media, Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP) for live television broadcasting and Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP)for on-demand programs, Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) and Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) and others. The IPTV CDN market size is growing due to the increasing demand for better video quality content and advancement of technologies. Apart from that, growing demand for OTT services plays a major role. In addition, Governments incentives in order to accelerate the adoption of IPTV services are fueling the market growth. These factors will drive the IPTV Cdn industry in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market Segment Analysis - By End-User Industry
The IPTV Cdn market is segmented into commercial, government and public sector, industrial and residential, based on end-user industry. Among all the end-user, home-based residential users are estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 16.01% during the forecast period 2021-2026. IPTV is a personalized, on-demand multimedia service provider that offers various services including the delivery of video contents on demand, OTT services, parental control, availability to various devices, content recording and others, which has attracted the home-based customers towards IPTV Cdn. In August 2020, BSNL launched it IPTV services with 100+ channels at $1.7 in few cities of Kerala. Apart from that, this technology has more advantages than traditional TV systems which is a key factor for the growth of this market. All the above-mentioned benefits in one platform will provide significant opportunities for the deployment of IPTV Cdn in residential sector during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market Segment Analysis -By Geography
APAC is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.59% during 2021-2026, due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and growing demand for one-stop solution. According to TRAI’s recent report, till January 2020, 19.08 Million wired broadband subscribers were there in India. Furthermore, Government initiatives in terms of incentives offered by them to promote the adoption of IPTV in the region. In November 2020, China telecom collaborated with UTStarcom to launch its IPTV services. Hence these factors are analysed to drive the market in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market Drivers
IPTV Cdn- A One-stop solution:
Iptv is a one-stop solution that offers OTT services, cable TV services and home networking services through one cable, making it more desirable technology to the customers, which drives the adoption rate of IPTV Cdn. In June 2020, Jio published it financial report of 2019-2020, which states that, till March 2020, Jiofibre has connected approximated 1 million homes that too within few months of its launch. Apart from that, video-on-demand (Vod), telecommunication services which make the TV more interactive are also a part of IPTV cdn services which fuels the market growth. The above mentioned factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Initiatives to Improve the Quality of Services:
With growing competition, the vendors are focusing on improving their respective customer bases and in order achieve it, vendors are upgrading its services and putting more extensive Cdn for better reach and to offer better internet-based streaming services, resulting in increasing adoption of this technology. In April 2020, Verizon launched platform enhancements-a range of capabilities, in order to maximize the streaming reach and to create new ways to generate revenues by attracting audiences. Such strategic innovations by the vendors will augment the growth of global IPTV Cdn market.
Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market Challenges
Dependency on the Speed of Internet and Slow Penetration
Even though IPTV Cdn market is growing at a rapid phase, still the dependency of IPTV on internet creates major issues in the growth path of this market. IPTV uses internet in order to deliver the services and if the internet connection faces some connectivity issues then the IPTV services will experience time-delay, jitter or loss. In underdeveloped countries, internet connection is still a major issue, which can affect the growth of this technology. Apart from that, these products are not available everywhere which can hinder the growth of this market during the initial years of the forecast period. Hence, the dependency on the internet speed for every service and unavailability of this product that is causing the slow penetration of this technology will hamper the growth of this market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the IptvCdn Market. In 2020, the market of IptvCdn Market industry outlook has been fragmented by several companies. Iptv Cdn Market top 10 companies include Akamai Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SAS, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Level 3 Communications Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., ZTE Corporation, among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In January 2021, Cogeco Connexion announced about the launch of its new IPTV services, which is a combination of internet and television.
In September 2020, Airtel launched its new product AirtelXstresm Bundle, which is combination of AirtelXstreamFiber with speeds upto 1 Gbps, unlimited data, android 4K TV box and the access to all the OTT platforms.
Key Takeaways
Residential end-user segment is analyzed to grow with a fastest growth during the forecast period, as this technology offers personalized, on demand video content along with various OTT services.
APAC is anticipated to witness the highest market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing high penetration of digital payment methods.
The demand for IPTV Cdnis estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for one-stop solution among the customers.
This market is consolidated with top market players including Akamai Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SAS, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Corporation and others.
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
