Chilled Beam System Market Size Forecast to Reach $317 Million by 2026
Increasing Need for Energy Savings Along With Benefits Offered by Chilled Beam Systems Such as Thermal Comfort, Improved Air Quality Are Expected to Drive the Chilled Beam System Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 24, 2021 ) The market for Chilled Beam System Market is forecast to reach $317 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2026. The chilled beam system market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to increasing need for energy savings along with benefits offered by chilled ceilings, beam systems such as thermal comfort, improved air quality that is expected to drive the chilled beam system market during the forecast period. Chilled beam system is a type of convection HVAC system designed to heat and cool large buildings. The benefits of chilled beam systems increase in occupant comfort over traditional systems, energy efficiency and space adaptability. Today, chilled beams are one of the most common HVAC systems installed in Europe and from the last decade the technology has begun to catch in various regions especially North America, gaining more popular technology.
Chilled Beam System Market Segment Analysis - By Design
The market by design has been segmented into Active, Passive and Multi-service chilled beam. Active chilled beams are used when sensible cooling, heating and ventilation air is required. It is being used in classrooms, private and public office buildings, meeting facilities, healthcare facilities and other environments. Passive chilled beams are a good solution to provide sensible cooling in labs and other spaces where processes and people generate high heat loads, especially those that are sensitive to changes in pressure or ventilation and require no additional airflow.
Chilled Beam System Market Segment Analysis – By Application
The market by application has been segmented into commercial office, educational institution, hotels, schools, hospitals, government institution and others. Using chilled beams in commercial office spaces improves energy efficiency through significant reductions in fan power and reheat requirements. It helps in low noise levels and thermal comfort and high air quality are critical design criteria for schools and all educational institutions. Hospitals are unique applications requiring a minimum number of air changes per hour which chilled beams can be utilized to maximize the effect of the treated outdoor air by inducing the room through chilled beams to satisfy the air change requirements. It can also be designed to ensure a high level of occupant comfort in terms of noise, velocity and temperature which helps in patient wellbeing.
Chilled Beam System Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Global chilled beam system market is dominated by North-America region and is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of 16.35% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The increasing commercial floor space along with the need for energy efficient equipment is expected to increase the market for chilled beam systems in North-America. The market for chilled beam technology in this region is in boom which is replacing the traditional systems such as air volume systems and fan coil units. On the other hand chilled beams in Europe have become prevalent in the Europe commercial spaces and are gaining popularity in other end-user applications such as laboratories, healthcare facilities and retail stores.
Chilled Beam System Market Drivers
Benefits of chilled beam systems over traditional HVAC systems driving market growth
Advanced chilled beams have many advantages over traditional HVAC systems. Traditional systems involve mixing return air with outdoor air handling the total supply air volume and sensible capacity at the air handling unit. Unlike them chilled beam systems handle return air and sensible load within the space, reducing the total volume of supply air and shifting partial loads from the unit to the space which results in large decrease in the amount of ductwork required. Operation and maintenance of chilled beam systems is very simple, reliable and far less likely to require maintenance or replacement parts. Such advantages over traditional systems driving the market growth of chilled beam systems.
Growing adoption of Multi-Service Chilled Beam System driving the market growth
Multi service chilled beam offers an alternative to suspended ceilings for ventilation, cooling, and heating which fulfils most needs for indoor climate. It incorporates building functions into its design such as lighting, sound devices, fire sprinklers, motion detectors and various other options. These chilled beams provide very economic cooling, modern lighting with variety of other services such as sprinkler systems, public address systems, smoke detectors, voice and data cables. Canada is one of the fastest growing markets in multi-service chilled beams and it is expected to be driven by use of products in commercial offices and hotels and other applications.
Chilled Beam System Market Challenges
Rick of water leaks and high installation cost
Water leaks and high installation cost are one of the challenging factors of chilled beam systems. Piping and control valves must be installed to distribute chilled water to multiple beams in every space of the building as chilled beams are water-based systems which increases the risk of water leaks due to the increased pipe line connections. On the other hand chilled beam solutions have a higher installation costs associated with them due to which the capacity of the chilled beam is lower which leads to requirement of more chilled beams to cover large area and additional piping and control valves must be installed for each chilled beam which increases the installation cost.
Chilled Beam System Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Chilled Beam System market. The Chilled Beam System market is dominated by major companies which include Climate Technologies, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, FTF Group, Halton Group, Lindab, Price Industries, Swegon Group AB, Systemair AB, TROX GmbH, and Johnson Controls International plc.
Key Takeaways
Increasing need for energy savings along with benefits offered by chilled beam systems such as thermal comfort, improved air quality are expected to drive the chilled beam system market
Chilled beam systems provide comfort features such as guest room air heating and cooling control, adjustment of individual room temperature set-point and reduced airflow which makes chilled beam system
North-America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is due to increase in commercial floor space along with need for energy efficient equipment is expected to increase the market growth in this region.
