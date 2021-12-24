Increasing demand for bioinsecticides in the North American region is projected to drive the market
Bioinsecticides Market by Organism Type (Bacteria Thuringiensis, Beauveria Bassiana, and Metarhizium Anisopliae), Type (Microbials and Macrobials), Mode of Application, Formulation, Crop Type, and Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 24, 2021 ) The global bioinsecticides market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from an estimated value of USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025. The increasing area under organic cultivation and growing concerns toward the impact of pesticide use on biodiversity is leading to the growth of the bioinsecticide industry.
The role of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices in biological crop protection has been gaining importance worldwide. The government has been supportive of the adoption of bioinsecticides through imposing laws and policies, which are in sync with the sustainability of the environment. Strategic developments such as expansions, new product launches, collaborations, and agreements have been adopted by the majority of key players to strengthen the bioinsecticides market.
The increasing demand for bioinsecticides in the North American region is projected to drive the market.
The North American region accounted for the majority of the global bioinsecticides market share in 2019. The US is one of the leading countries for the export of various fruits and vegetables. Consumers are shifting their eating habits to residue-free crop produce. An increase in the awareness of pesticide residue levels in crops is driving the adoption of bioinsecticides. Also, the huge presence of companies in the US has led to investments and research on biological crop protection products.
The markets in South America and Asia Pacific to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period.
The increase in agriculture cultivation has led to the use of quality inputs to obtain better crop performance. The need to maintain minimum residual levels in food products and high growth prospects for organic food has been driving the bioinsecticides market in these regions. Stringent regulations in these countries to limit excessive chemical application is also driving the market.
The demand for export-quality fruits and vegetables in Europe and North American region has compelled the farmers to take up sustainable solutions in farming. Even the government has aided through the banning of pesticides so that the adoption of biological solutions grows exponentially. Various key companies are investing in these regions to expand the bioinsecticides business strategically.
This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies in the global bioinsecticides market. These companies include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), Certis USA LLC (US) Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Nufarm (Australia), Som Phytopharma India Ltd (India) Valent Biosciences LLC (US), BioWorks Inc. (US) Camson Biotechnologies Ltd (India), Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland), International Panaacea Ltd (India), Kan Biosys (India), Futureco Bioscience S.A. (Spain), KilPest India Ltd (India), BioSafe Systems, LLC. (US), Vestaron Corporation (US), and SDS Biotech K.K (Japan), among others.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
