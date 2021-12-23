Bismaleimide Monomer Market Size Forecast to Reach $131.2 Million by 2026
The Bismaleimide Monomer Market Demands Are High Mostly Because of Their Resistance to Moisture Absorption.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 23, 2021 ) Bismaleimide Monomer Market size is forecast to reach $131.2 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. Bismaleimide Polymers are high-performance thermosetting polymers. Certain characteristics like its exceptional dimensional stability and high-temperature performance are driving its demand growth in the market especially in the Aerospace and Electrical & Electronic Industry. The most dominant monomers are M-Phenylene bismaleimide and 4,4′-bismaleimidodiphenylmethane which comes in the form of yellow crystalline powder that improves the heat resistance, reduces heat, improves adhesion of the rubber and tire cord, and vulcanized rubber modulus. Asia-Pacific is an industrial hub across the globe for numerous industries including electrical and electronics, aerospace, and automotive with China being a foremost emphasis. The aircraft parts and assembly manufacturing sector in the country is emerging at a rapid pace, with the presence of over 200 small aircraft part manufacturers. Such increasing demand for many end-users is likely to escalate the demand for Bismaleimide Monomer in the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact
Covid-19 brought the world economy to its knees with a downfall in the growth to negative 4.4% in 2020. Foreign trade got severely impacted and with a long national level lockdown on place, supply and demand of non-essential goods and services vanished. The global Bismaleimide Monomer market has slowed down owing to a contraction in demand from most of the industries such as aerospace, automotive, electrical & electronics, constructions, and others due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In the aerospace and automotive industry demands for spare parts went down since less maintenance is currently required also airlines canceling orders for new aircraft and OEMs Airbus is directly or indirectly impacting the Bismaleimide Monomer market.
Bismaleimide Monomer Market Segment Analysis – By Type
4,4′-bis(maleimido)diphenylmethane (BMI) held the largest share of 30% in the Bismaleimide Monomer Market in 2020. BMI hoarding significant pull in the market, owing to the offering of outstanding mechanical properties, high electrical insulation, abrasion resistance, anti-aging and anti-chemical corrosion, radiation resistant, hardly volatile in high vacuum, and excellent adhesion resistance, humidity resistance and oil-free self-lubricity, a variety of polymer materials and new rubber excellence modifiers, but also as the coupling agent and a curing agent of the other polymer compound.
Bismaleimide Monomer Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Bismaleimide resins dominate the Bismaleimide Monomer Market for its share held of 32% in 2020. They exist in different forms like Clear Yellow Liquid, Yellow Crystalline Powder, Beige Powder, Amber Liquid. Bismaleimide polyimide resins are low-viscosity resin use as a reactive diluent for epoxy, provides excellent mechanical properties at ambient or elevated temperatures, high temperature properties for use in structural composites and adhesives. They are also used in high-temperature circuit boards, supplied at 60%-70% non-volatiles in methyl ethyl ketone and propylene glycol monomethyl ether. Shikoku Chemicals Corporation is engaged in research and development of new benzoxazine and Bismaleimide (BMI) which makes excellent heat-resistance copolymer. Benzoxazine is a new type of thermosetting resin, which can improve the electrical and physical properties of its compound as an additive to other resins. Moreover, it is effective as the resin of composite materials.
Bismaleimide Monomer Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
Electrical & Electronics Industry held the largest share in the Bismaleimide Monomer Market with 7% growth forecast in 2021. Rise in demand for bismaleimide monomer-based composites in Electrical & Electronics industries is anticipated to drive the bismaleimide monomer market. The availability of raw materials, together with cheap labor, and comparatively low cost are driving the growth of the sector. Besides, these companies are rapidly digitizing their business to attain end-to-end integration of their operation. Overall production by the global electronics and IT industries is estimated marginally growth of 2% in 2020 due to strong computer sales driven by the COVID19-induced surge in telework, greater semiconductor demand as data centers were enhanced to deal with spiking telecommunications volume, and buoyant solution service sales responding to more sophisticated data utilization.
Bismaleimide Monomer Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Bismaleimide Monomer Market in 2020 up to 37% followed by North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific region is one of the foremost consumers of Bismaleimide Monomer in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the rise in industrialization in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Foremost manufacturers are resoluted in Nanchang, Shanghai, Chengdu, Xi’an, Harbin, Shijiazhuang, and Shenyang. The Chinese aerospace policy signifies one of the broadest attempts to enter the top levels of aerospace expansion and production. China is expected to be the world’s largest single?country market for civil aircraft sales over the next 20 years. It is also the largest electronic production base for years now. Along with the escalating disposable income of the middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is estimated to grow in the forecast period.
Bismaleimide Monomer Market Drivers
Bismaleimide for Aerospace Structures
Bismaleimide have proven themselves in missile and space vehicle applications, where extremes of heat at launch can be followed by exposure to extreme cold in space. The market demands are high mostly because of their resistance to moisture absorption. The reduction of weight can be achieved by replacing metallic parts and fabrication costs can also be reduced by its effective processes. For instance, the US Air Force F-22 fighter jet is the first use of BMI resins at an industrial scale is aeronautics. Among the 24% of thermoset composite materials, half is made of carbon fiber with bismaleimide resins. With further development of an autoclave cure cycle for carbon Bismaleimide components could greatly reduce up to 50% recurring manufacturing costs and overall tooling investment in making of aircraft airframe structure.
Bismaleimide has resistance to fatigue and lack of corrosion
Bismaleimide composite materials have desirable physical properties such as resistance to fatigue and lack of corrosion. Carbon fibers exhibit a negative longitudinal thermal expansion coefficient, whereas matrices usually exhibit a positive one. Adjusting the materials and the structure of the laminates, a nearly zero expansion coefficient can be obtained. This is particularly useful for spatial applications, where the range of temperatures of uses varies from -180?C to 160?C
Bismaleimide Monomer Market Challenges
Limitations such as high melting points, high curing temperature and extreme brittleness
BMI resins hold outstanding thermal and oxidative stability, as well as electrical and mechanical properties and a comparatively low propensity for moisture absorption. However, BMI resins have some downsides, such as high melting points, high curing temperature and extreme brittleness. It is flame retardants for thermally resistant polymers under either a nitrogen or air atmosphere. And lastly, it provides a narrow temperature window for handling the temperature alteration between the melting point of bismaleimide monomer and its start point of curing reaction which requires only a solution processing method.
Low electrical conductivity
Bismaleimide Monomers has somewhat low electrical conductivity through the thickness of laminates in aeronautics. As a result, a lightning strike generating local electrical charges would highly damage the material. Generally, the low electrical conductivity arises with low thermal conductivity which is also a problem, most matrices having a limited range of compatible temperatures.
The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic
The emergence of COVID-19, which is declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, is having a noticeable impact on global economic growth. Currently the Bismaleimide Monomer Market has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic where most of the industrial activity has been temporarily shut down. In in turn has affected the demand and supply chain as well which has been restricting the growth in year 2020.
Bismaleimide Monomer Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Bismaleimide Monomer Market. Major players in the Bismaleimide Monomer are Huntsman Corporation, Teijin Ltd, K-I Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Monomer Polymer & Dajac Labs, LLC., MPI Chemie B.V., TCI EUROPE N.V., and Wiling New Materials Technology Co., Ltd, ABR Organics Limited, Cytec Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, and Honghu Shuangma Advanced Materials Tech Co., Ltd.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In October 28, 2020, Huntsman Corporation, had agreed to sell its India based Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumer adhesives business, part of the Advanced Materials division, to Pidilite Industries Ltd. in an all-cash transaction valued at up to $285 million, excluding customary working capital and other adjustments. The deal also includes the trademark licence for the Middle East, Africa and ASEAN countries.
In May 2019 Teijin Ltd introduced a new prepreg composed of unidirectional carbon fiber tape with a bismaleimide (BMI) matrix resin, targeted toward aerospace engine components. This BMI prepreg offers a Tg of 280°C and compression after impact (CAI) of 220 MPa with an improved moldability and reduced cure time
Key Takeaways
The 4,4′-bismaleimidodiphenylmethane division holds a major share of the market. It is one of the main monomers used for manufacturing bismaleimide resins. De`mand for 4,4′-bismaleimidodiphenylmethane for the use in bismaleimide resins is anticipated to escalate in the next few years owing to their curing and polymerizing properties.
Bismaleimide (BMI) is as the manufacture of heat-resistant structural materials, the ideal resin matrix in a H grade or F grade electrical insulating materials, becoming more widely used in aviation, aerospace, electrical, electronics, computer, communication, locomotive railway, construction and other industrial fields.
And with the escalation in the rising demands of BMI from all the respective industries, it is certainly estimated that the growth will increase in the forecast period.
Asia Pacific dominates the Bismaleimide Monomer Industry owing to rapid increase in Aerospace and Electrical & Electronics.
