Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Children’s Book: Kitty S. Hawk by Sarah Sebring Binder
December 21, 2021 – Denver, CO and Des Moines, IA – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce new juvenile fiction by Sarah Sebring Binder. Kitty S. Hawk, the author’s third childre
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 23, 2021 ) By day, Wilbur and Orville Wright owned and operated the Wright Cycle Exchange Company, where they fixed broken bicycles and designed and built them too. By night, the brothers worked on their pride and joy—the first motor-operated airplane. Together, they made the perfect pair: Wilbur dreamed up the designs; Orville built the things.
Kitty S. Hawk is the story of Kitty, named Katharine, who accompanied Wilbur from Dayton, Ohio, to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and Orville followed. The trip took Wilbur and Kitty by wagon, train, steamer, skiff and schooner. Orville and Wilbur had found the perfect spot to test their new invention in the Kill Devil Hills, which had strong winds, soft sands and very few people, as the brothers did not want the whole world to know what they were up to. The journey was an exciting expedition in itself, but the Kill Devil Hills was where the real excitement began. And Kitty, with her nine lives, was in the thick of it from start to finish!
Author Sarah Sebring Binder grew up traveling with her family from the East to the West Coast—a tradition she continues with her husband—and visiting all the National Parks is at the top of their bucket list. These travels have inspired many stories, including a trip to the Outer Banks, like Orville and Wilbur (and Kitty).
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/KittySHawk.
At 44 pages, Kitty S. Hawk is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the juvenile fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4620-2 Format: 8.5 x 11 color paperback Retail: $19.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4621-9 Format: 8.5 x 11 color casebound Retail: $29.95
Genre: CHILDREN’S BOOK
About the Author: Sarah Sebring Binder has been an educator for more than 40 years. Her stories share the joy of family, friends and the great big world around us. When she is not writing, she loves to garden, dance, fiddle, travel and quilt. Sarah visits schools, libraries and independent bookstores far and wide, where she shares her books and the writing process with elementary, middle school and high school students. She is also the author of Dreaming of a White Christmas and Pete the Parakeet. Brad, her husband of many years, is her biggest fan.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
