Citibank UAE: How to Choose Between Citi Personal Loan and Personal Loan without Salary Transfer
One can apply for a personal loan from a bank or any lender. For those who want the best deal, they may want to check out the types of loans offered by Citi UAE.
Personal loans can be quite handy during situations when an individual needs extra funds to meet immediate monetary requirements or to fulfil one's lifestyle needs. One can apply for a personal loan from a bank or any lender. For those who want the best deal, they may want to check out the types of loans offered by Citi UAE. Citi personal loans come with flexible tenors and competitive interest rates. By availing a Citi personal loan, applicants can repay the loan amount conveniently. Citi personal loans also do not require applicants to pledge any collateral as security.
Among the several other personal loan types offered by Citi UAE, applicants may particularly want to check out the Citi Personal Loan and the Citi Personal Loan without Salary Transfer as they come with several useful features. To know more about these loan types, check the points below.
Citi Personal Loan
Citi personal loan is suitable for applicants who want a high loan amount that is disbursed quickly. It can be useful to meet urgent financial needs. This loan is easy to apply and avail too, as it does not require the submission of a lot of paperwork. Below are the details on the features and eligibility criteria:
Features
● Get loan amounts up to AED 500,000 (or up to 20X of the applicant’s salary)
● Easy top-up options
● Minimum documentation
● Apply online with an ID
● Interest rates from 6.99% p.a. to up to 8.99% p.a. on reducing balance
● Flexible tenor from 6 months to up to 48 months
Eligibility
● At least 21 years old
● UAE nationals and residents
● Have a minimum salary of AED 8,000 monthly
Citi Personal Loan without Salary Transfer
An applicant can avail a personal loan from Citi even without having a salaried account with Citi. Citi personal loans without salary transfer are also processed quickly to ensure fast disbursal of the loan amount. To know the other features, check the following:
Features
● No salary transfer required
● Avail loan amounts up to AED 175,000
● Top-up easily after 9 months
● Apply online
● No hassle of submitting a lot of documents
● Apply from home with just the ID
● Interest rates from 14% p.a. to up to 30% p.a. on reducing balance
● Flexible repayment tenor from 6 months to up to 48 months
Eligibility
● At least 21 years old
● UAE nationals or residents
● Have a minimum salary of AED 8,000 monthly
● Have a minimum 3 months of confirmed salaried employment
Conclusion
Applicants can check more about the Citi personal loan and Citi Personal Loan without Salary Transfer on the Citi UAE official website and apply for them online. Once the application is processed, the applicant will be credited with the loan amount within a week or even less.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
Disclaimer
The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
