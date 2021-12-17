Citibank UAE: How Citi Can Help Achieve Financial Goals
Financial goals comprise savings, investment and spending targets that can be achieved over a period. Goals can be segregated into three categories, namely short-, medium- and long-term, based on your life goals.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 17, 2021 ) DUBAI, UAE --(ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it is to buy a new car, plan a vacation, purchase a home or save for retirement, everyone needs to have a financial plan to achieve these small and big goals. But, before deciding on the financial plan, one must first prioritise these financial goals.
With Citi’s Wealth Management services and a dedicated Relationship Manager, customers can achieve their goals as per their needs and priorities under the professional guidance. The Relationship Manager understands each customer’s current financial status, needs and goals, and helps to devise a suitable investment portfolio for each of them. As personal circumstances and market conditions change with time, the Relationship Manager conducts regular reviews of the investment portfolio to keep a check on the financial plans.
Leverage Personalised Wealth Management Solutions
Tailored Solutions and In-depth Market Analysis to Meet One’s Needs and Goals
Citi’s Total Wealth Advisory provides comprehensive financial solutions and services to its customers. Citi’s investment banking experts and financial analysts also offer an in-depth understanding of markets, trends and opportunities, helping customers make informed investment decisions, based on their goals, potential returns and risk appetite.
Dedicated Relationship Manager and Advisory Team
Citi’s dedicated Relationship Manager, along with a team of financial advisors and wealth planners, offers valuable insights and financial guidance to the customers so that they can meet their wealth goals. Citi UAE’s Relationship Managers help customers residing in the UAE to open onshore and offshore (Singapore, London/Jersey) accounts. The Relationship Managers also help customers understand the investment strategy so that they can seamlessly achieve their financial goals.
Innovative Financial Management Solutions
Citi’s Wealth Management Solutions offer a wide range of financial products and services that help customers build their wealth and protect their investments in a holistic manner so that they can comfortably reach their short- to long-term financial goals.
Conclusion
By signing up for Citi’s Wealth Management solutions in the UAE, one can take advantage of the various wealth-building opportunities from around the world. Citi’s Wealth Management Advisory team, led by a dedicated Relationship Manager, helps create a customised financial portfolio for every client based on their needs, risk appetite and financial goals.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
Disclaimer
The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
