Citibank UAE: Why One Should Choose a Citi Credit Card in the UAE
by Citibank UAE
Credit cards from Citi are loaded with benefits such as redeemable points, lifestyle benefits, dining offers and discounts, cashback, rewards and a lot more. Individuals who want to get a credit card to enjoy such additional exciting benefits and features can opt for a Citi credit card to make the most out of their spending.
Reasons to Choose a Citi Credit Card
Convert Retail Transactions Into Convenient Instalments
With a Citi credit card, one can easily convert any retail transaction into instalments and access other benefits given below:
● Convert transactions of AED 100 and above into convenient instalments via Citibank online.
● Enjoy a flexible repayment tenure of up to 48 months.
● Get rewards points for each paid instalment.
● Avail this facility without submitting any document or filling up any application form.
Earn Redeemable Points
With a Citi credit card, customers can get rewarded while spending and various other benefits mentioned below:
• Select Citi credit cards offer redeemable ThankYou/Miles points for every spend.
● Accrue points and offset purchases with the points through the Citibank mobile app and online website.
● Pay with Points with ease through an SMS.
Enjoy Complimentary Golf
With a Citi credit card, customers can take advantage of the benefits that span beyond the usual everyday transactions.
● Customers can enjoy complimentary golf at some of the finest golf courses in the UAE such as The Els Golf Club Dubai, Abu Dhabi Golf Club and more.
● Select cards offer unlimited golf during weekdays for cardholders and their supplementary card members.
● Select cards also let customers play one free round of golf per month at weekends.
Get Travel Privileges
For those who love travelling, having Citi credit cards can prove to be quite profitable as they are designed with a wide range of travel benefits mentioned below:
● Enjoy complimentary global lounge access.
● Select cards also let customers and supplementary cardholders bring one guest when using LoungeKey lounges.
● Get redeemable Skyward miles to book local hotel staycations and airfares, for retail shopping and more.
● Select credit cards offer Travel Accident & Medical Insurance against unforeseen incidents during your travels.
Get Complimentary Movie Tickets
Citi credit cards offer lifestyle benefits mentioned below to offer an enhanced experience.
● Select credit cards offer ‘buy-one, get-one' complimentary movie tickets at VOX and Reel cinemas.
● Avail the feature on any day of the week each month.
Conclusion
To avail all the benefits and privileges mentioned above, one can easily apply for a credit card online on the official Citi UAE website. Each card comes with its eligibility criteria and features, so before applying, one may want to check these points. To get the most out of a Citi credit card, individuals can select the credit cards that align with their requirements.
About Citibank UAE
Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.
Disclaimer
The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.
