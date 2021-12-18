High Dynamic Range Market Forecast to Reach $36.5 Billion by 2026
The Growing Usage of HDR Technology for 3d Rendering, Sound Recording, Digital Imaging, Video and Photography, Play a Major Role in the Growth and Expanding the High Dynamic Range Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 18, 2021 ) The global Market for High Dynamic Range is forecast to reach $36.5 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR 18.54% from 2021 to 2026. The market growth is mainly driven by the factors high adoption of smart-phones, increasing usage of internet along with social sites. In addition, growing demand for advanced capturing and display devices with better features along with rising income is estimated to grow over the years, which will affect the High Dynamic Range market positively. Furthermore, the growing usage of HDR technology for 3D rendering, sound recording, digital imaging, video and photography, play a major role in the growth and expanding the High Dynamic Range market size. Apart from this, rising consumer base of various OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and others, triggers the adoption of HDR technology for online streaming, resulting in high growth of High Dynamic Range industry during the forecast period 2021-2026.
High Dynamic Range Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
High Dynamic Range Market is segmented into display devices and capturing devices, based on product type. The market for display devices held the highest high dynamic range market share of 29.16% in 2020 owing to the high adoption rate of this product across industrial, commercial and residential sectors for entertainment and security-surveillance purposes. Display devices such as TV, smart-phones, laptops, tablets, Blu-Ray Players, Set-Top Boxes, Projectors and others, with HDR feature offer more information, greater details, exceptional clarity, better contrast, stunning colours and make the videos more realistic or closer to a real life scenario, which creates high demand for this product. In order to fulfil the growing requirement, top market players are increasingly making advanced display devices which support HDR technology. In January 2020, Sony announced about the launch of its new flagship smart-phone with various advanced features like6.6-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio, OLED panel, 4K resolution and support of HDR. Similarly, in January 2019, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme which has exceptional features such as Dolby Vision HDR support, connectivity of USB Type-C based Thunderbolt 3 and discrete Nvidia graphics was launched in India. The above-mentioned factors are set to drive the growth of the advanced display devices.
High Dynamic Range Market Segment Analysis – By Application
By Application, the High Dynamic Range market is segmented into Security and surveillance, entertainment, videography and photography and others. Entertainment segment is analysed to grow with the fastest CAGR of 19.28% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth is mainly attributed to the rising dependence on movies, web series, gaming as well as other video contents for entertainment purpose. In addition, high penetration rate of various online streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Voot, Hoichoi and many others, accelerates growth of this market. The video display quality of these sites affects the view-ship and subscription rate and plays a major role in the growth. Apart from that, in current Covid-19 pandemic where people couldn’t go out for entertainment purpose, has created new growth avenues for the OTT platforms along with entertainment devices such as television, smart-phones and others, which in turn affects the HDR market. As per some recent report published by Netflix in July 2020, Netflix had added 10 million new paid subscribers during the lockdown period. Hence, the above mentioned factors are analysed to drive the market during 2021-2026.
High Dynamic Range Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
APAC is analyzed to grow with the fastest CAGR of 19.16% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the rising consumer base in the entertainment industry and increasing disposable income. According to a recent report published in January 2021, the total number of ASIAN paid subscribers of Netflix had reached 25.5 million, which is a growth of 64% over the previous year and became the second largest contributor in terms of subscribers. Apart from that, increasing number of social site users and growing tourism sector work as a key influencer for this market. Some recent published by Facebook shows that, the largest population share of Facebook users are from India, which is over 270 million and 120 million of the Facebook users are from Indonesia. Furthermore, according to a report of IBEF, in 2019, the tourism sector of India achieved a growth rate of 3.20% Y-O-Y. The above-mentioned factors are poised to create tremendous growth opportunities for photography as well as videography segment, which in turn, will drive the Asian High Dynamic Range Market during the forecast period.
High Dynamic Range Market Drivers
Rising Penetration of Smart-phones
Increasing demand for smart-phones is one of main drives behind the growth of this market. Technological development, rise in purchasing power, increasing affordability of devices with advanced features and growing penetration of IoT have accelerated the demand for smart-phones, thereby affecting the growth of HDR market positively. In July 2020, Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and KPMG published a joint report, according to which India will have 829M smart-phone user by the year 2022. Nowadays, owing to the growing demand for smart devices with advanced features, top smart-phone manufactures are launching their new products that support advanced features, including HDR camera and display standard. In April 2021, Samsung launched its first mid-segment 5G device, Galaxy M42 5G. The rear camera of this product supports HDR as well as 4K video recording @30 fps. Similarly, in March 2021, OnePlus announced the launch of its newest series of smart-phone model, OnePlus 9 which will have features like real-time HDR video shooting and 4K @120fps video capture. Hence the growing penetration of smart phones with such advanced features is set to drive the market growth during 2021-2026.
Rising Popularity of Photography and Social Media Sites
The growing popularity of photography and the usage of social sites such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, telegram, YouTube and others trigger the growth of this market. According to a recent investor report of Facebook, this platform has 2.701 billion monthly active users along with 1.785 billion people daily active users and every month 3.14 billion active were using at-least one of the core products of Facebook. The major share of the active users is from 25 to 34 years age group. In addition, with the increasing number formal as well as informal social gatherings, capturing and sharing the significant moments with a great quality photograph or a video with better sound recording and picture quality, have become very important for the millennial, which drives the adoption rate of HDR technology. According to some recent report, 350 million photos were being uploaded on Facebook on a daily basis. Thus, the above-mentioned factors drive the adoption rate of HDR technology in the forecast period 2021-2026.
High Dynamic Range Market Challenges
Storage issue, Constant Requirement for Tripod, Bracketing and Software
Although the HDR market is growing at a rapid phase, but some disadvantages are there, which can hamper the growth of this market during the forecast period. One of major disadvantages of this technology is the fact that, the HDR photographs takes a lot of space of the devices which blocks the memory. Apart from that, without a tripod and bracketing, it’s impossible to take a photograph or a shot with HDR technology. Furthermore, software is always required to produce the final image of those HDR shots and it also creates a lot of noise which requires more processing refinement. These challenges are poised to impede the growth of High Dynamic Range market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
High Dynamic Range Market Landscape
Partnerships and acquisitions along with product launches are the key strategies adopted by the players in the High Dynamic Range Market. As of 2020, the High Dynamic Range industry outlook is consolidated with the top players including Apple, Inc., Canon, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Casio Computer Co , Ltd, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation and others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In April 2021,Xiaomi had launched its Mi QLED TV 75 during its Mi Mega Launch Event in India. This new product comes with several advanced features such as 4K UHD panel with 120Hz refresh rateand supports both the Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.
In January 2020, Canon launched its new DSLR camera, EOS-1D X Mark III that can shoot 5.5K RAW and 4K @60fps HDR Videos. It also has new image sensor, revised controls and improved autofocus system. This product is higly being used in studios, wildlife photography, weddings and sports events.
Key Takeaways
By product type, display devices held the major market in 2020, owing to the adoption rate of HDR technology in various sector for security and entertainment purpose.
Entertainment segment is analyzed to grow with the highest growth, due to rising dependency on movies and other video contents for entertainment.
APAC is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 19.16% during the forecast period, rising disposable income and growing consumer base of entertainment industry are the key factors behind this growth.
The market of High Dynamic Range is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the high penetration of smart-phones.
High Dynamic Range Market top 10 companies are Apple, Inc., Canon, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Casio Computer Co., Ltd, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation
