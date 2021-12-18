Increasing spending on infrastructure development driving the market of Geomembranes Market
Geomembranes Market by Type (HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, PP, Others), Manufacturing Process (Extrusion, Calendering, Others), Application (Mining, Waste Management, Water Management, Civil Construction, Others), and Region
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 18, 2021 ) The global geomembranes market size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2020 to USD 3.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period. This high growth is due to the increased mining activities in APAC and South America, the growing concerns towards waste and water management activities, and the increasing spending on infrastructure development.
Geomembranes Market Dynamics
Driver: Increased mining activities in APAC and South America
Rapid industrialization and urbanization in key countries such as China and India have spurred the demand for metals and minerals in the past few years. Other countries in APAC that have attracted significant mining investments include Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Mongolia, and Indonesia. South America is also a high-growth region for the mining industry. It has become a preferred destination for mining investments by major global mining companies. Key countries such as Brazil, Peru, and Chile have large mining capacities and have witnessed increased investments from foreign companies over the past five years. The mining industry is one of the major consumers of geomembranes. Geomembranes are used to help recapture and recycle the harmful chemicals being used in solution to treat ponds and secondary containment applications. This is expected to drive the geomembranes market during the forecast period.
Restrain: Fluctuating raw material prices on account of volatility in crude oil prices
Volatility in crude oil prices is one of the major restraining factor for geomembranes manufacturers. Most raw materials for geomembranes are petroleum-based and are vulnerable to fluctuations in crude oil prices. The rise or fall in crude oil prices directly impacts the price of the raw materials required for geomembranes. Manufacturers have to cope with high and volatile raw material costs, which reduce their profit margins. This scenario has compelled market players to enhance the efficiency and productivity of their operations to sustain growth and retain market share.
Opportunity: Increasing spending on infrastructure development
Infrastructure development includes creating water supply and treatment plants, roads, tunnels, dams, railways, airports, bridges, telecommunication networks, schools, and hospitals. According to the Confederation of International Contractors’ Associations (CICA), the output for residential and non-residential (including commercial, industrial, and others) infrastructures will grow by 85%, in terms of volume, to reach USD 15.5 trillion by 2030. There are a multitude of applications for geomembranes within construction sector.. The long shelf-life along with good physical & mechanical properties of geomembranes will work in favor of the market. Thus, growing infrastructural developments, are expected to create growth opportunities for the geomembranes market during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact on the global geomembranes market
The outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected people in more than 200 countries across the globe. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% in 2020. According to IMF, the pandemic has forced the global economy into the worst ever recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Many countries are under strict lockdown, which has forced several sectors to shut down their operations. Due to lockdown, manufacturing and construction activities are at a halt, and this has reduced the demand for geomembranes. In the second half of 2020, some countries have started to lift restrictions and gradually start business operations in various sectors. Even if the lockdown is being lifted, it will be challenging for the companies to get back to normal working conditions. This will subsequently affect the geomembranes market.
Major vendors in the geomembranes market include Solmax (Canada), Raven Industries (US), AGRU (Austria), Carlisle Construction Materials LLC (US), Atarfil (Spain), PLASTIKA KRITIS (Greece), JUTA (Czech Republic), Maccaferri (Italy), Firestone Building Products (US), The NAUE group (Germany), Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials (China), Carthage Mills (US), Environmental Protection (US), Geofabrics (Australia), Geosynthetics Limited (UK), Ginegar Plastic Products (Israel), Global Synthetics (Australia), Layfield Group (Canada), CETCO (US), Nilex (Canada), SOTRAFA (Spain), SOPREMA (France), Texel Industries Limited (India), Titan Environmental Containment (Canada), and US Fabrics (US).
