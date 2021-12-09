Ultra thin Glass Market Size Forecast to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2026
Rise in Demand for Electronic Devices Driving the Growth of Ultrathin Glass Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 09, 2021 ) Ultra Thin Glass market size is forecast to reach $15.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2026. The ultra-thin glass is the most important key element for the semiconductor market. The ultra-thin glass enables the faster and thinner microchips with a very high data transfer rate. The glass is bendable, and it also enables new factor for the smart devices. These ultra-thin glasses can be further seen in foldable and flexible covers for the smart devices. Touch panel displays are becoming increasingly used in electronic devices. Traditionally, capacitive touch-screen display modules have been created by connecting two distinct modules with a tiny air gap between them, such as a touch-screen module with touch panel glass or film attached to the cover window and a display module. The growth in the market is due to the increase in the usage of ultra-thin glass in applications like digital signage, anti-glare screen, satellite, mobile, borosilicate glass, tablets, PC’s and many others in sectors like automotive, semiconductor, biotechnology and many others.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic is having an immediate impact on the world economy and that impact goes across all industries, including mining. Some delays, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related contingencies, have occurred in underground development and halted preparation in the mining projects. The Electrical and Electronics industry with Automotive was one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, as it had already been dealing with a liquidity crunch as a result of the non-banking financial institutions' impact on the financial sector for more than a year. Because of a lack of funds, many projects have remained unfinished. Because of shifting buyer preferences, those that were completed remained unsold.
Ultra-Thin Glass Market Segment Analysis - By Thickness
The thickness of less than 0.3mm held the largest share of 42% in the Ultra-Thin Glass Market in 2020. A thickness of less than 0.3mm is used in the fingerprint sensor, touch display, semiconductor devices, biotechnological devices, smartphones, vehicle infotainment, optical devices, and many others. The ultra-thin is a very smooth surface with great heat resistance and with anti-glare properties, scratch-resistant, and higher strength.
Ultra-Thin Glass Market Segment Analysis - By Manufacturing Process
Float manufacturing process held the largest share of 56% in Ultra-Thin Glass Market in 2020. The float glass is extremely smooth and distortion free. It is made by poring the molten glass into a chamber that contains molten tin. The process is also known as Pilkington Process. Basically, two different types of float glass are formed by this process namely, clear glass and tinted glass. Mostly clear glasses are made which are transparent and colorless and allow visibility from 75 to 92%. The tinted glasses are formed by adding color or agents like bronze and others. The light transmittance is 14-83% depending upon the color and the thickness of the glass.
Ultra-Thin Glass Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Mobiles and Tablets held the largest share of 36% in the Ultra-Thin Glass Market in 2020. The ultra-thin glass is used in the mobile phone screen which allows the sensitivity due to the very sleek glass attached on to the screen. This rise is mainly due to the growing demand for smart phones because of decreasing price of the smartphones and increasing customer’s disposable income. Urbanization with a large network of connections has contributed to an increase in demand. Many companies are spending lot in research and development in order to generate the new cutting-edge materials and provide a smarter way for example the technological advancement in terms of foldable glass.
Ultra-Thin Glass Market Segment Analysis - By End Use Industry
Electrical and Electronics Industry held the largest share in the Ultra-Thin Glass Market in 2020 with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The consumer electronics are getting innovated day-by-day. With the growing concept of internet of things, there is a huge change in the new development in the electronics goods. The electronic goods like smartphones, television, wearable devices, electronic decorative and others are seeing a drastic change and development. The major use of ultra-thin glass in these electronics is for applications like Digital Signage, Anti-Glare Screens, Interactive Touch Displays and automobile infotainments. The different properties of ultra-thin glass are making it a user’s choice in this market as it is anti-glare, sensitive, clear, great strength, free from abrasion and corrosion flexible and hence are increasing the demand in the market. The manufacturers are investing lot on R&D in order to move ahead in the market towards new innovation and technology.
Ultra-Thin Glass Market Segment Analysis - Geography
Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Ultra-Thin Glass Market in 2020 up to 45%, owing to the increasing electrical and electronic market in the region. East Asian countries like China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are the world’s most important semiconductor players of the world. There is growth of different kinds of electronics like data processing electronics, communication electronics, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and Industrial electronics. According to a study “Semiconductor the next wave” 70% of semiconductor sales is done in the APAC region excluding Japan. North America and Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing regions in the coming years. Currently the Ultra-Thin Glass Market has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic where most of the industrial activity has been temporarily shut down. It in turn has affected the demand and supply chain as well which has been restricting the growth in year 2020.
Ultra-Thin Glass Market Drivers
Rise in Demand for electronic devices
Industrialization has led to the increase in demand for Ultra-Thin Glass Market in various industries for different purposes. There is a growing demand for LED’s, LCD’s, OLED’s, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and PC’s, which in turn is increasing the demand for ultra-thin glass market. Due to the increase in disposable income and the influence of smartphones on people have let to the increase in the electronic smartphones market.
Ultra-Thin Glass Market Challenges
The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic
The emergence of COVID-19, which is declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, is having a noticeable impact on global economic growth. Currently the Ultra-Thin Glass Market has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic where most of the industrial activity has been temporarily shut down. This in turn has affected the demand and supply chain as well which has been restricting the growth in year 2020.
Ultra-Thin Glass Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Ultra-Thin Glass Market. Major players in the Ultra-Thin Glass Market are Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric Glass, Schott AG, Corning, CSG Holding, China National Building Materials, Central Glass, Xinyi Glass, Taiwan Glass Group, Kibing Group and Others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/ Product Launches
In November 2020, SCHOTT launched the new ColdVision MC-LS LED light source for high light output of 850 lumens and slim design for stereo microscopy and the machine vision. This will provide a upper hand for the company in wide range of applications.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific dominates the Ultra-Thin Glass Market owing to the rapid increase in the electrical and electronics Industry.
The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.
The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.
The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end-use industry in Ultra-Thin Glass Market and their specific segmented revenue.
