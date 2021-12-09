Shelf-life Testing Market Opportunities, Growth Factors, Ongoing Trends and Key Players 2023
The shelf-life testing market was valued at USD 3.19 billion in 2017; it is projected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 09, 2021 ) The shelf-life testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.39 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0%. The market is driven by stringent safety regulations for food products, increase in the outbreak of foodborne illnesses, and growth in demand for packaged and convenience foods.
Key players in the shelf-life testing market include SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), Eurofins (Luxembourg), and ALS Limited (Australia). Furthermore, TÜV SÜD (Germany), TÜV NORD GROUP (Germany), Mérieux (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), RJ Hill Laboratories (New Zealand), SCS Global (US), Agrifood Technology (Australia), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), and Premier Analytical Services (UK) are other players that hold a significant share of the shelf-life testing market.
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=133301640
Scope of the Report:
Based on parameter the market has been segmented as follows:
• Microbial contamination
• Rancidity
• Nutrient stability
• Organoleptic properties
• Others (water activity, pH, and moisture content)
Based on food tested, the market has been segmented as follows:
• Packaged food
• Beverages
• Bakery & confectionery products
• Meat & meat products
• Dairy, dairy products, and desserts
• Processed fruits & vegetables
• Others (fats & oils and food additives & ingredients)
Based on method, the market has been segmented as follows:
• Real-time
• Accelerated
Based on technology, the market has been segmented as follows:
• Equipment- & kit-based
• Manual tests
Based on region, the market has been segmented as follows:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• RoW (South America, Africa, and the Middle East)
The microbial contamination segment is projected to be the largest & fastest-growing during the forecast period
The shelf-life testing market, by parameter, is estimated to be dominated by the microbial contamination segment and is also projected to be the fastest-growing. Microorganisms pose serious health problems, resulting in strict regulations imposed by national governments and international bodies with respect to maximum content levels in food products. As a result, shelf-life testing is essential to ensure that the microbial content in the food product is limited to only a certain level throughout its shelf life, thereby contributing to consumer safety and complying with regulatory limits.
Request for Sample Report Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=133301640
The equipment- & kit-based segment set to dominate the market by 2023
The shelf-life testing market, by technology, is projected to be dominated by the equipment- & kit-based segment and is also projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. This segment consists of both, traditional and rapid systems, which are highly preferred by manufacturers because of their ability to provide faster and more reliable results.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Growth in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to factors such as growth in the number of shelf-life testing laboratories in India and China, the rise in the number of incidences of bacterial infectious diseases in the region, and growing adoption of convenience and packaged food on the region.
Key players in the shelf-life testing market include SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), Eurofins (Luxembourg), and ALS Limited (Australia). Furthermore, TÜV SÜD (Germany), TÜV NORD GROUP (Germany), Mérieux (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), RJ Hill Laboratories (New Zealand), SCS Global (US), Agrifood Technology (Australia), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), and Premier Analytical Services (UK) are other players that hold a significant share of the shelf-life testing market.
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=133301640
Scope of the Report:
Based on parameter the market has been segmented as follows:
• Microbial contamination
• Rancidity
• Nutrient stability
• Organoleptic properties
• Others (water activity, pH, and moisture content)
Based on food tested, the market has been segmented as follows:
• Packaged food
• Beverages
• Bakery & confectionery products
• Meat & meat products
• Dairy, dairy products, and desserts
• Processed fruits & vegetables
• Others (fats & oils and food additives & ingredients)
Based on method, the market has been segmented as follows:
• Real-time
• Accelerated
Based on technology, the market has been segmented as follows:
• Equipment- & kit-based
• Manual tests
Based on region, the market has been segmented as follows:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• RoW (South America, Africa, and the Middle East)
The microbial contamination segment is projected to be the largest & fastest-growing during the forecast period
The shelf-life testing market, by parameter, is estimated to be dominated by the microbial contamination segment and is also projected to be the fastest-growing. Microorganisms pose serious health problems, resulting in strict regulations imposed by national governments and international bodies with respect to maximum content levels in food products. As a result, shelf-life testing is essential to ensure that the microbial content in the food product is limited to only a certain level throughout its shelf life, thereby contributing to consumer safety and complying with regulatory limits.
Request for Sample Report Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=133301640
The equipment- & kit-based segment set to dominate the market by 2023
The shelf-life testing market, by technology, is projected to be dominated by the equipment- & kit-based segment and is also projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. This segment consists of both, traditional and rapid systems, which are highly preferred by manufacturers because of their ability to provide faster and more reliable results.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Growth in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to factors such as growth in the number of shelf-life testing laboratories in India and China, the rise in the number of incidences of bacterial infectious diseases in the region, and growing adoption of convenience and packaged food on the region.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.