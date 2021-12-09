Medical Adhesives Market worth $12.3 billion in 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
The key players profiled in the Medical adhesives market report are Ethicon, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Henkel AG & CO KGAA (Germany), Baxter International (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 09, 2021 ) The report "Medical Adhesives Market by Natural Type, Synthetic & Semi-synthetic Resin Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Cyanoacrylate, PU, Epoxy), Technology (Water based, Solvent based, and Solids and Hot melts), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The market size for Medical adhesives is projected to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2021 to USD 12.3 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Growing demand for Medical adhesives due to rise in population, income level, and health awareness in developing countries .
Surgical application is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Medical adhesives market.
Surgical application is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Medical adhesives market. There are various major issues created by the sutures like traumatic punctures to surrounding tissue from needle, which is especially detrimental for vital organs such as liver or lung, where stopping leaks of blood and air by suturing is difficult. The incorrect positioning or tightness might lead to the development of fibrous scar tissue caused by epidermal ingrowth along the suture track. In many situations, sutures are time-consuming for long or multiple lacerations, hence, the adhesives play a great role. The key benefit of applying an adhesive layer with stitches on a wound closure is that the adhesive overlays the entire wound as a whole. This coverage acts as a preventive measure from secondary bleeding, thus reducing the risk of infection during the healing process. Gluing the skin is a quick method that saves surgery time, along with being low-cost. This method has aesthetic benefits as it does not involve stitch removal.
North America is the largest Medical adhesives market during the forecast period.
North America accounts for the largest share of the Medical adhesives market in the region. This growth indicates the prominence of the North American market. Several factors have contributed to the rise of North America as one of the leading regions for medical adhesives. These factors include the aging population, increased awareness about the benefits of non-invasive surgery procedures, and technological advancements in the healthcare industry that have led to the surge in the use of medical adhesives in the region, especially in the US and Canada. North America has also been witnessing a higher demand for implant procedures, such as prosthetic hips and knees, which has led to an increase in the manufacturing of these specialized products across the region.
