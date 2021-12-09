Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market to Witness the Highest Growth in North America Region
Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Platform (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles (Delivery Bots, Self-driving Vans & Trucks)), Solution, Application, Type, Payload Weight, Range, Duration, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 09, 2021 ) The report "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Platform (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles (Delivery Bots, Self-driving Vans & Trucks)), Solution, Application, Type, Payload Weight, Range, Duration, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 91.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2021 to 2030. The autonomous last mile delivery market is estimated to reach USD 91.5 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.3% from 2021 to 2030. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing investments being made to enhance the range and payload capacities of aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles to carry out effective autonomous last mile delivery of packages and technological advancements taking place in the hardware of aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles.
Browse 245 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 297 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market - Global Forecast to 2030"
Key Market Players
The major players in the autonomous last mile delivery market include Starship Technologies (US), Savioke (US), Nuro (US), JD.com (China), and Flirtey (US), among others.
The growing demand for the fast delivery of packages by consumers has led to the increased adoption of aerial delivery drones in the global e-commerce industry. The rise in the number of customers willing to pay for same-day delivery has led to the growth of the aerial delivery drones market. Companies such as Uber and Deliv are stakeholders in the same-day delivery market.
The 5–10 kilograms segment of the aerial delivery drones market and the ground delivery vehicles market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2030.
Based on payload weight, the 5–10 kilograms segment of the aerial delivery drones market and the ground delivery vehicles market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles with a load carrying capacity of between 5–10 kilograms are mainly used to deliver groceries and heavy parcels ordered by online shoppers. The increasing demand for highly efficient aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles to carry out the cost-effective autonomous last mile delivery of packages is contributing to the growth of this segment of the market.
The long range (>20 kilometers) segment of the aerial delivery drones market and the ground delivery vehicles market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the small range (20 kilometers) segment of the aerial delivery drones market and the ground delivery vehicles market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the small range (30 minutes) of the aerial delivery drones market and the ground delivery vehicles market is estimated to account for a larger share in 2021
There is a rising focus by major drone OEMs, such as Boeing (US) and Wingcopter (Germany), on the development of drones that can operate for more than 30 minutes to deliver packages at a longer distance. Demand for medical aids in hard-to-reach areas to drive the segment.
The North American region is expected to lead the aerial delivery drones market in 2019.
The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aerial delivery drones market in 2019. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to increased adoption of aerial delivery drones in the food, e-commerce, and logistics & transportation industries of countries such as the US and Canada for delivering their products to customers.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to record high growth during the forecast period. The demand for last mile delivery is continuously increasing in China. Though the use of drones for delivery is legal in the country, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), drones should not fly above the height of 120 meters. Major players, such as JD.com and Alibaba, are investing heavily in this space.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
