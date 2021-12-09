Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market worth $2.0 billion by 2025 - Importance of TDM in organ transplant procedures
North America commanded the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019.
The Research Report on "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Equipment (Immunoassay Analyzers), Consumables), Technology (Immunoassays, Chromatography-MS), Class of Drugs (Antibiotic Drugs, Bronchodilator Drugs), End User - Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025.
GROWTH DRIVER: importance of TDM in organ transplant procedures;
Conducting TDM for immunosuppressive medications is an essential tool in the management of patients undergoing solid organ transplantation. A person receiving an organ transplant is prescribed immunosuppressants so that the body does not reject the organ. When administering immunosuppressants, clinicians need to individualize a patient’s drug therapy and ensure an optimal balance between therapeutic efficacy and the probability of adverse effects. Patients present different pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics, so achieving this goal with immunosuppressant therapy monitoring can be challenging.
TDM is used before administering immunosuppressants as it minimizes the pharmacokinetic component of variability. Improper drug concentrations in immunosuppressants can lead to adverse effects on transplant patients. Supra-therapeutic drug concentrations can put the patient at risk of over-immunosuppression, which may cause infection. On the other hand, sub-therapeutic drug concentrations can cause the recipient’s body to reject an allograft. This inter-individual variability in drug concentrations creates the need for TDM.
Industry Segmentation In Detailed:
Consumables is expected to hold the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2020
On the basis of product, the TDM Market is segmented into equipment and consumables. In 2019, consumables segment accounted for the largest market share, primarily due to the repeat purchases of kits and reagents and the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe.
Immunoassays is expected to hold the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2020
Based on technology, segmented into immunoassays and chromatography-MS. In 2019, immunoassays segment accounted for the largest market share, due to the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and technological innovation.
Antiepileptic drugs is expected to hold the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2020
On the basis of class of drug, segmented into antiepileptic drugs, antibiotic drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, antiarrhythmic drugs, bronchodilator drugs, psychoactive agents, and other drugs. During 2019, antiepileptic drugs held the largest share among the class of drug due to the high complexity and heterogeneity of epilepsy, lack of biological markers or specific clinical signs aside from the frequency of seizures to assess treatment efficacy or toxicity, and the highly complex pharmacokinetics of these drugs.
Leading Key Players and Analysis:
The major players operating in TDM Market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux (France), BÜHLMANN Laboratories (Switzerland), SEKISUI MEDICAL (Japan), Randox Laboratories (Ireland), DiaSystem Scandinavia AB (Sweden), Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (United Kingdom), ARK Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany).
Abbott has a strong presence in the US and seeks to further enhance its geographical presence by strengthening its business operations in emerging and high-growth markets. The company’s extensive R&D activities for product development and ongoing clinical trials for newly developed medicines are expected to drive the growth of its market share in the coming years. In 2019, Abbott invested USD 2.4 billion in R&D activities, of which USD 533 million was invested for the development of technologically advanced diagnostic products.
Geographical Analysis in Detailed:
The therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the TDM Market. Increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, coupled with initiatives taken by different government associations, are anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.
