Chicory Market Analysis & Global Forecast to 2025
Chicory Market by Product Type (Extracts, Roasted, Instant Powder, Flour), Form (Powder, Cubes, Liquid), Plant Part, Application (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Feed & Pet food, Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 09, 2021 ) The global chicory market size is estimated to be valued at USD 685 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 905 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.7%.
Chicory, or Cichorium intybus, is a woody, herbaceous plant in the dandelion family. It usually has bright blue flowers, though they can sometimes be white or pink. Chicory is cultivated for its leaves and its roots. Chicory root is also a good source of inulin, a type of prebiotic fiber that has been linked to support weight loss and improved gut health. Several studies have shown that supplementing diets with inulin could increase the concentration of certain strains of healthy bacteria in the colon and manage blood sugar levels.
Hence, all these beneficial qualities make chicory a healthier alternative to various ingredients across various applications, including food & beverages, dietary supplement, feed & pet food, and cosmetics & personal care, exhibiting a good market potential across the globe in the few coming years.
On the basis of application, the food & beverage segment is expected to hold the majority share and grow at the fastest rate in the global chicory market.
The chicory plant is quite versatile, and it has found its application in many areas; it is best known for its association with coffee. Chicory is primarily an organic and all-natural ingredient and a cheaper substitute to an array of ingredients in the food & beverage industry. It is mainly consumed as blends or alternative in caffeine-containing beverages such as coffee, which is largely consumed across the globe. The young leaves can be used in salads, and the root can be boiled and eaten like a vegetable. Thus, finding its most important and wide application in the food & beverage industry, the market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.
Key Market Players:
Cosucra Groupe Warcoing (Belgium), Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd (India), BENEO GmbH (Germany), Sensus (Netherlands), Leroux (France), Cargill Incorporated (US), Reily Foods Company (US), Pioneer Chicory (India), PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd (India), Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt Ltd (India), Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd (India), Starwest Botanicals (US), STOKROS Company Ltd (Russia), Nature’s Gold Production (Netherlands), Organic Herb Trading Co (UK), Narasu’s Coffee Company (India), NP Nutra (US), Shaanxi Sciphar Natural Product Co Ltd. (China), Jamnagar Chicory Industries (India), and Herbs & Crops Overseas (India).
