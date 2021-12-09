Attractive Opportunities to Knock the Doors in Gummy Vitamins Market by 2025
Gummy Vitamins Market by Product Type (Multivitamins, Single Vitamins), Source (Animal, Plant), Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Pouches), Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Online), End User (Adult, Children), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 09, 2021 ) The global gummy vitamins market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.5%. Factors driving the demand for gummy vitamins include the rise in incidences of vitamin deficiencies and undernourishment problems in developing and underdeveloped countries.
Download PDF Brochure
Opportunities: Synthetic and natural flavor enhancements and developments according to dynamic demands for improved flavors among the consumers
The global gummy vitamins market is gaining immense traction in the market for the last few years. This is attributed to the properties of gummy vitamins, such as flavors, tastes, and convenience of consuming, along with additional health benefits offered. Earlier gummies were offered by key players in limited flavors, colors, shapes, and sizes. However, with the increase in consumption and awareness, the demand for gummy vitamins started witnessing a substantial rise in demand. Key players are focusing on manufacturing a line of gummy vitamins with distinct flavors, such as lime, orange, cherry, strawberry, and similar mainstream flavors. With the rise in popularity of gummies, consumers are witnessing dynamic demands in terms of taste appeal. Due to these factors, key manufacturers are focusing on investing in developing and formulating gummies in new flavors.
Manufacturers have started offering innovative and exotic flavors, such as cherry, cola, peach, raspberry, and others, to widen the scope of opportunities for manufacturers and increase the acceptance and adoption of it among consumers. Some gummies include artificial colors or corn syrups to enhance the flavors in gummies. However, consumers in the market prefer opting for organic, natural flavor, and colorful gummies. This is due to the health benefits associated with organic and natural products. Thus, multiple players in the industry are introducing gummy vitamins made with natural fruit flavors.
For instance, Vitafusion (US) has launched a line of products in March 2020, which contain natural peach flavor and apple cider vinegar gummies. These gummies do not contain high fructose corn syrup, dairy, synthetic FD&C dyes, or artificial flavors/sweeteners. Thus, companies are introducing and launching gummies that have a fusion of natural fruit-based flavors, and thereby, cater to the global dynamic demands of consumers for various flavors. This results in increased growth opportunities for the global and regional players operating in the global market.
Make an Inquiry
Key Market Players:
Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (US), Life Science Nutritionals (Canada), Bettera Brands LLC (US), The Clorox Company (US), Softigel (US), Nature’s Way Products, LLC (US), Zanon Vitamec Inc. (US), Olly Public Benefit Corporation (US), Herbaland Naturals Inc. (Canada), Hero Nutritionals, LLC (US), SmartyPants Inc. (US), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US), IM Healthcare (India), Nutra Solutions (US), Makers Nutrition, LLC (US), Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc. (US), Bayer Group (Germany), Ernest Jackson (UK), Boscogen, Inc (US), and Santa Cruz Nutritionals Inc. (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF Brochure
Opportunities: Synthetic and natural flavor enhancements and developments according to dynamic demands for improved flavors among the consumers
The global gummy vitamins market is gaining immense traction in the market for the last few years. This is attributed to the properties of gummy vitamins, such as flavors, tastes, and convenience of consuming, along with additional health benefits offered. Earlier gummies were offered by key players in limited flavors, colors, shapes, and sizes. However, with the increase in consumption and awareness, the demand for gummy vitamins started witnessing a substantial rise in demand. Key players are focusing on manufacturing a line of gummy vitamins with distinct flavors, such as lime, orange, cherry, strawberry, and similar mainstream flavors. With the rise in popularity of gummies, consumers are witnessing dynamic demands in terms of taste appeal. Due to these factors, key manufacturers are focusing on investing in developing and formulating gummies in new flavors.
Manufacturers have started offering innovative and exotic flavors, such as cherry, cola, peach, raspberry, and others, to widen the scope of opportunities for manufacturers and increase the acceptance and adoption of it among consumers. Some gummies include artificial colors or corn syrups to enhance the flavors in gummies. However, consumers in the market prefer opting for organic, natural flavor, and colorful gummies. This is due to the health benefits associated with organic and natural products. Thus, multiple players in the industry are introducing gummy vitamins made with natural fruit flavors.
For instance, Vitafusion (US) has launched a line of products in March 2020, which contain natural peach flavor and apple cider vinegar gummies. These gummies do not contain high fructose corn syrup, dairy, synthetic FD&C dyes, or artificial flavors/sweeteners. Thus, companies are introducing and launching gummies that have a fusion of natural fruit-based flavors, and thereby, cater to the global dynamic demands of consumers for various flavors. This results in increased growth opportunities for the global and regional players operating in the global market.
Make an Inquiry
Key Market Players:
Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (US), Life Science Nutritionals (Canada), Bettera Brands LLC (US), The Clorox Company (US), Softigel (US), Nature’s Way Products, LLC (US), Zanon Vitamec Inc. (US), Olly Public Benefit Corporation (US), Herbaland Naturals Inc. (Canada), Hero Nutritionals, LLC (US), SmartyPants Inc. (US), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US), IM Healthcare (India), Nutra Solutions (US), Makers Nutrition, LLC (US), Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc. (US), Bayer Group (Germany), Ernest Jackson (UK), Boscogen, Inc (US), and Santa Cruz Nutritionals Inc. (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.