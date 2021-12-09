Smart Transportation Market Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2025
smart transportation market size is projected to grow from USD 94.5 billion in 2020 to USD 156.5 billion in 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 09, 2021 ) The smart transportation market size is projected to grow from USD 94.5 billion in 2020 to USD 156.5 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the smart transportation market include the technological advancement to enhance customer experience, growing government initiatives and PPP models for smart transportation, rising urban population and high demographic rates, and growing adoption of IoT and automation technologies to enhance technological optimization.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=692
Major smart transportation vendors include Thales Group (France), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Siemens AG (Germany), IBM Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), SAP (Germany), Cubic Corporation (US), Alstom (France), Bombardier Inc. (Canada), Toshiba (Japan), Harris Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Veson Nautical (Massachusetts), BASS Software (Norway), Bentley Systems (US), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Trimble (US), TomTom International BV. (Netherlands), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), Conduent (US), Kapsch (Austria), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Descartes (Canada), Accenture (Ireland), and DNV GL (Norway). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2018 to 2020, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
Thales Group (France) is one of the leading vendors in the smart transportation market. The company offers a wide range of solutions for smart transportation that includes such as Air Traffic Management, Training and Simulation Solutions, nose-to-tail aircraft connectivity and in-flight services, that connect all parts of the aerospace ecosystem. Thales Transportation solutions adapt to rapid urbanization and meet new mobility demands locally, between cities and across national frontiers. The company focuses more on the adoption of inorganic growth strategies to enhance its position in the smart transportation market.
For instance, in December 2019, Thales signed a contract with Hong Kong-based Mass Transit Railway (MTR) Corporation to expand the Central Control and Communication Systems for the Sydney Metro to City and Southwest (SMCSW) project. Through the contract, Thales will deliver the extension of the Sydney Metro to City and Southwest City project by delivering globally proven technology in Central Control and Communication solutions that have been successfully operating on the Sydney Metro North West project.
Get sample of report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=692
Huawei (China) is another smart transportation solution and services provider across the globe. Huawei offers a wide range of solutions for transportation, which include the Digital Urban Rail Solution that provide fully automatic train operations and intelligent applications. The Urban Rail Cloud solution builds a secure, and smart multi-line cloud platform, which enables train-to-ground wireless communication network. The company focuses on both the organic and inorganic growth strategies to improve its place in the smart transportation market. For instance, in February 2020, Huawei and South Africas Rain collaborated to build the first 5G transport network using Huawei’s Optical cross-connect (OXC) and 200G solution. The collaboration leverages Huaweis all-optical switching product, OXC (P32), to build a metro optical transport network with minimal footprint, high provisioning efficiency, simple Operations and Maintenance (O&M), and high scalability to address the medium- and long-term challenges brought by 5G and revolutionary services. In October 2019, Huawei unveiled the iSitepower-T Open Road Tolling solution. The new solution provides highly reliable and intelligent power supplies to enable Open Road Tolling (ORT) implementation on highways.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=692
Major smart transportation vendors include Thales Group (France), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Siemens AG (Germany), IBM Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), SAP (Germany), Cubic Corporation (US), Alstom (France), Bombardier Inc. (Canada), Toshiba (Japan), Harris Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Veson Nautical (Massachusetts), BASS Software (Norway), Bentley Systems (US), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Trimble (US), TomTom International BV. (Netherlands), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), Conduent (US), Kapsch (Austria), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Descartes (Canada), Accenture (Ireland), and DNV GL (Norway). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2018 to 2020, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
Thales Group (France) is one of the leading vendors in the smart transportation market. The company offers a wide range of solutions for smart transportation that includes such as Air Traffic Management, Training and Simulation Solutions, nose-to-tail aircraft connectivity and in-flight services, that connect all parts of the aerospace ecosystem. Thales Transportation solutions adapt to rapid urbanization and meet new mobility demands locally, between cities and across national frontiers. The company focuses more on the adoption of inorganic growth strategies to enhance its position in the smart transportation market.
For instance, in December 2019, Thales signed a contract with Hong Kong-based Mass Transit Railway (MTR) Corporation to expand the Central Control and Communication Systems for the Sydney Metro to City and Southwest (SMCSW) project. Through the contract, Thales will deliver the extension of the Sydney Metro to City and Southwest City project by delivering globally proven technology in Central Control and Communication solutions that have been successfully operating on the Sydney Metro North West project.
Get sample of report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=692
Huawei (China) is another smart transportation solution and services provider across the globe. Huawei offers a wide range of solutions for transportation, which include the Digital Urban Rail Solution that provide fully automatic train operations and intelligent applications. The Urban Rail Cloud solution builds a secure, and smart multi-line cloud platform, which enables train-to-ground wireless communication network. The company focuses on both the organic and inorganic growth strategies to improve its place in the smart transportation market. For instance, in February 2020, Huawei and South Africas Rain collaborated to build the first 5G transport network using Huawei’s Optical cross-connect (OXC) and 200G solution. The collaboration leverages Huaweis all-optical switching product, OXC (P32), to build a metro optical transport network with minimal footprint, high provisioning efficiency, simple Operations and Maintenance (O&M), and high scalability to address the medium- and long-term challenges brought by 5G and revolutionary services. In October 2019, Huawei unveiled the iSitepower-T Open Road Tolling solution. The new solution provides highly reliable and intelligent power supplies to enable Open Road Tolling (ORT) implementation on highways.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.