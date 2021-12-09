Gluten-free Products Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors Regions, Trends and Global Forecast
Gluten-free Products Market by Type (Bakery products, Snacks & RTE products, Condiments & dressings, Pizzas & pastas), Distribution channel (Conventional stores, Specialty stores and Drugstores & Pharmacies), Form & Region - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 09, 2021 ) The global gluten-free products market size is estimated to account for about USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach a value of nearly USD 8.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025.
The gluten-free products market is driven by factors such as increased diagnosis of celiac diseases and rising adoption for special dietary lifestyles & free form food products. Also, increasing availability of gluten-free products in organized retails is expected to propel the growth of this market in the coming years. However, high cost of gluten-free products compare to conventional gluten-containing products is hampering the market growth.
End consumers prefer conventional stores as a major part of their shopping habits, owing to ease in accessibility, along with being relatively economical and optimal. This has resulted in their increased popularity and preferred destination for navigating through a range of gluten-free products. Thus due to easy accessibility conventional stores has the highest growth rate in the forecast period.
Products such as bread, rolls, buns, cakes, cookies, crackers, wafers, biscuits, baking mixes & flours, breakfast cereals, snack bars, confectionery products, noodles, and RTE products fall under the solid form of the gluten-free product segment. These products are widely accepted and consumed across regions. Manufacturers operating in the gluten-free market are largely into the production of the solid form of gluten-free products owing to the higher sales of these products, longer shelf-life, easier logistics required, convenience in manufacturing and formulating, and lower costs of production.
The bakery segment type of gluten-free products accounted for a larger market share, as compared to the other types. Owing to the fact that the manufacturers of these products are into large-scale production of this type of gluten-free products, catering to the global end-consumer demands. Majority of the leading players that are into the manufacturing of a gluten-free line of products offer a wide range of bakery products; these companies include Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc (US), General Mills (US), Hero AG (Switzerland), ConAgra Brands Inc (US), and many others, along with the newly entering start-ups such as Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Foods (UK), BFree (Ireland), and Mickeys LLC (US).
The gluten-free products market consists of SME’s and start-up players, which include Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Foods (UK), Chosen Foods LLC (US), BFree (Ireland), Mickeys LLC (US), Rachel Pauls Food (US), Gee Free LLC (US), Fody Foods (Canada), Gluten-free Prairie (US), Gluten Free Cornwall (UK), Feel Good Foods (US), Canyon Bakehouse LLC (US), Barr Necessities (US), Avena Foods Limited (Canada), and Complete Start (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
