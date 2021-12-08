Global CF & CFRP Market Industry Leaders & Recent Developments
Agreement & partnership is the key development strategy adopted by the leading players for the growth of the CF & CFRP market
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 08, 2021 ) CF & CFRP are used in various end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, marine, sporting goods, medical, among others. The demand for these materials is increasing rapidly, owing to their lightweight and exceptional mechanical properties offered by CFRP materials.However, amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for CF & CFRP materials from the industries mentioned above is expected to show a sharp declinein 2020. The global CF & CFRP market size is projected to grow from USD 17.5billion in 2020 to USD 31.5billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.
Companies have strengthened their position in the global CF & CFRP marketby adopting agreement & partnership as themajor strategy. From 2016 to 2020,agreement & partnership was the key strategy adopted by the market players to maintain growth in the global CF & CFRP market. For instance, Teijin Limited entered into an agreement with Boeing for the supply of unidirectional pre-impregnated tape (TENAX TPUD). This helped the company in its medium-term growth in the aerospace & defense end-use industry. However, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for CF & CFRP materials from the major end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, wind energy, and automotive has decreased.The factors such as lockdown situation across national and international borders, closure of manufacturing facilities, disruption in the supply chain,andreduced orders from composite component manufacturers have resulted in a drop in market demand.
The major manufacturers profiled in this report includeToray Industries, Inc. (Japan),Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), Teijin Limited(Japan), SGL Group (Germany), and Solvay (Belgium). The CF & CFRP businessof these companies is severely affected due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reduced demand from several OEMs and disruption in the supply chain have compelled the manufacturing companies to operate at partial capacities.
