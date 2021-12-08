Global Refinery Catalysts Market Industry Leaders & Recent Developments
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 08, 2021 ) The global refinery catalysts market size is expected to growfrom USD 4.0 billion in 2020 to USD 4.7billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The major factorsdriving the marketarethe growing number of stringent regulations for vehicle emissions across the world and rising consumption of petroleum derivatives.
The major players in the refinery catalystsmarket includeAlbemarle Corporation (US), W R Grace (US), BASF (Germany), HaldorTopsoe (Denmark), Honeywell UOP (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Axens (France), Johnson Matthey (UK), China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), and Shell Catalyst & Technologies (Netherlands). These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their presence in the marketfurther. New product launch, joint ventures, and investment & expansionhave been the leadingstrategies adopted by the major players in the last five yearsto strengthen theircompetitiveness and broaden their customer base in the global refinery catalysts market.
Albemarble Corporation is the largest player operating in the refinery catalysts market. The company has 31 manufacturing facilities, and 45 sales offices across the globe. The company offers a wide range of refining catalysts to various customers, such as Total S.A. (France), Chevron Corporation (US), INEOS Group Holding S.A. (UK) and Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia). The company has adopted new product launch and joint venture strategies to broaden its product portfolio and maintain its position in the market.
• In November 2018, Albemarle launched XPLORE, a new platform for the clean transportation fuel market. This catalyst will help in hydroprocessing catalyst technology for refineries to produce clean transportation.
W.R.Grace is one of the largest producers of refinery catalysts in the world. The company offers refining, polyolefin, and other chemical catalysts through its Grace Catalyst Technologies business segment and has customers in 70 countries with operations in 30 countriesThe company has 15manufacturing facilitiesin various regions, such as North America, Middle East & Africa, and APAC. In recent years, W.R.Grace has adopted joint venture business strategy to strengthen its position in the market, to maintain its leading position in the refinery catalysts market.
• InMarch 2019,W.R.Grace formed a joint venture with Gladieux Metals Recycling (US) to explore a full cycle catalyst management service for hydroprocessing process in North America. The joint venture between the two companies will help in expanding the use of recycled metals recovered from hydroprocessing catalysts.
