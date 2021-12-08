Body Composition Analyzers Market worth $668.16 Million - Growth Factors Analysis and Leading Key Players
To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 08, 2021 ) The Research Report on "Body Composition Analyzers Market by Product (Bio-impedance analyzer/DEXA/Skinfold calipers/ADP/Hydrostatic weighing), & End-users (Hospitals/Fitness & wellness centers/Academic & Research Center/Home-users) - Analysis & Global Forecast", analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.
The Body Composition Analyzers Market is poised to reach USD 668.16 Million, growing at a CAGR of 12.7%, during the forecast period.
The Body composition analysis is the process to evaluate the amount of fat, muscle, and bone in the body. It gives the precise measurement of body fat in relation to lean body mass. Evaluation of body composition is essential in order to determine the risks associated with high or low levels of body fat. The growth of the overall body composition analyzers market can be contributed to rise in obese population across the globe, growing health and fitness consciousness among people, increasing government initiatives to encourage physical activity and technological advancements. In the coming years, the body composition analyzers market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global body composition analyzers market. However, inconsistency in the accuracy of different analyzers and high cost of equipment is likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248209133
Industry Segmentation In Detailed:
The global body composition analyzers market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users and region.
Based on product, the market is segmented into bio-impedance analyzer, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), skin fold Calipers, air displacement plethysmography (ADP) and hydrostatic weighing. The bio-impedance analyzer is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzers market, by product in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. This large share can be attributed to the simplicity, low cost, and better accuracy as compared to other body composition analyzers.
Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, fitness clubs and wellness centers, academic and research centers. In 2016, hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market, by end users in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in osteoporosis cases, increasing adoption of body composition analyzers to assess the nutritional status in patients and increasing health consciousness among masses.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=248209133
Leading Key Players and Analysis:
Key players in this Body Composition Analyzers Market includes Tanita Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), InBody Co., Ltd (South Korea), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) and GE Healthcare (U.S.) among others. These players are increasingly undertaking mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to develop and introduce new technologies and products in the market.
Geographical Analysis in Detailed:
The Body Composition Analyzers Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market. Its large share can be attributed to rising obesity rates and increasing health clubs and fitness centers in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising trend of overweight and obesity in China, and foothold of local players in Japan.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=248209133
The Body Composition Analyzers Market is poised to reach USD 668.16 Million, growing at a CAGR of 12.7%, during the forecast period.
The Body composition analysis is the process to evaluate the amount of fat, muscle, and bone in the body. It gives the precise measurement of body fat in relation to lean body mass. Evaluation of body composition is essential in order to determine the risks associated with high or low levels of body fat. The growth of the overall body composition analyzers market can be contributed to rise in obese population across the globe, growing health and fitness consciousness among people, increasing government initiatives to encourage physical activity and technological advancements. In the coming years, the body composition analyzers market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global body composition analyzers market. However, inconsistency in the accuracy of different analyzers and high cost of equipment is likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248209133
Industry Segmentation In Detailed:
The global body composition analyzers market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users and region.
Based on product, the market is segmented into bio-impedance analyzer, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), skin fold Calipers, air displacement plethysmography (ADP) and hydrostatic weighing. The bio-impedance analyzer is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzers market, by product in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. This large share can be attributed to the simplicity, low cost, and better accuracy as compared to other body composition analyzers.
Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, fitness clubs and wellness centers, academic and research centers. In 2016, hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market, by end users in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in osteoporosis cases, increasing adoption of body composition analyzers to assess the nutritional status in patients and increasing health consciousness among masses.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=248209133
Leading Key Players and Analysis:
Key players in this Body Composition Analyzers Market includes Tanita Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), InBody Co., Ltd (South Korea), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) and GE Healthcare (U.S.) among others. These players are increasingly undertaking mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to develop and introduce new technologies and products in the market.
Geographical Analysis in Detailed:
The Body Composition Analyzers Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market. Its large share can be attributed to rising obesity rates and increasing health clubs and fitness centers in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising trend of overweight and obesity in China, and foothold of local players in Japan.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=248209133
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.