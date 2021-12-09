Latest Trends in Instant Adhesive Market
Instant Adhesive Market by Chemistry (Cyanoacrylate, Epoxy-based), Curing Process (Conventional, Light Cured), Application (Industrial, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumer, Medical, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 09, 2021 ) The usability of these adhesives in several end-use applications, coupled with the rising demand for instant adhesives, is estimated to boost the demand for instant adhesives in the near future. Properties such as fast curing speed, ease of use, and excellent bonding strength make instant adhesives a preferred choice for applications where convenience and speed are required. These factors have also propelled the use of instant adhesives in applications such as electronics and automotive.
Among chemistry types, the epoxy-based instant adhesives segment is leading the instant adhesives market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The demand for epoxy-based instant adhesives is increasing owing to their high cohesive strength and toughness as well as very good heat and environmental resistance properties. They have excellent depth of cure and can fill large gaps.
Among curing processes, the light-cured instant adhesives segment of the instant adhesives market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Properties such as high yield and eco-friendly nature have helped light-cured instant adhesives gain a significant market share in the adhesives industry. The UV systems for adhesives are cheaper to install than electron beam (EB) systems.
Among applications, the medical segment is leading the instant adhesives market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Cyanoacrylate adhesives are expected to find widespread use in external tissue bonding applications, particularly in medical emergency and medical devices. Aging population and advancements in medical procedures will continue to fuel the use of instant adhesives in medical devices, including IV delivery systems, catheters, syringes, hearing aids, silicone rubber components, and others.
The Asia-Pacific instant adhesives market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific instant adhesives market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific instant adhesives market can be attributed to the rising demand for instant adhesives from emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific region, including India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, and Singapore, among others. Moreover, factors such as the improving standards of living and rising per capita income of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region are also fueling the growth of the Asia-Pacific instant adhesives market.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Bostik SA (France), Toagosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Pidilite Industries (India), among others, are the key players operating in the instant adhesives market.
