Extruded Snacks Market: Opportunities And Challenges
Extruded Snacks Market by Type (Simply extruded, Expanded, Co-extruded), Raw Material (Wheat, Potato, Corn, Oats, Rice, Multigrain), Manufacturing Method (Single-screw, Twin-screw), Distribution Channel, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 01, 2021 ) The report "Extruded Snacks Market by Type (Simply extruded, Expanded, Co-extruded), Raw Material (Wheat, Potato, Corn, Oats, Rice, Multigrain), Manufacturing Method (Single-screw, Twin-screw), Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The global extruded snacks market size is projected to reach USD 65.2 billion by 2026, from USD 48.3 billion in 2019, recording a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The busy lifestyles that result in lesser time to cook meals and an increase in disposable income are projected to drive the extruded snacks industry growth during the forecast period.
The market for extruded snacks across the globe is dominated by snacks made from wheat, by raw material.
The wheat segment in the extruded snacks market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019. Wheat is low in fat and carbohydrates as compared to potato and corn, and high in dietary fibers. Wheat is gaining popularity as a healthy snack option, and manufacturers have been developing products in a wide range of flavors. Companies are also marketing their products by targeting consumers who prefer such healthy snacks and are providing healthier alternatives by replacing conventional raw materials, thereby boosting the overall growth of the extruded snacks market.
The market for expanded snacks is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The expanded snacks segment in the market for extruded snacks is projected to grow at a significant rate. Many multigrain snacks of high fiber and nutrient content fall under this category. The rise in health awareness has increased the popularity of expanded snacks. Consumers have started to prefer snacks that are mostly baked or roasted. Many ingredients, such as corn, multigrain, and rice, are used for these snack productions. These snacks are low in bulk density and are popularized as high-fiber and low-calorie healthy snacks.
The snack sale through the hypermarkets and the supermarkets is estimated to be the highest due to the increasing number of such outlets across the globe.
Among the distribution channels, hypermarkets & supermarkets are estimated to form the largest segment in 2019. It is projected to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The wide range of varieties offered and the advantage of real-time comparison among brands for consumers are the prime reasons for the success of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the overall market for extruded snacks. Also, these formats not only support the on-the-go snacking trend, but also support impulse purchases.
The extruded snacks market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026.
Factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include the increasing adoption of the Western culture in the region, growing disposable income, and on-the-go snacking trend among the urban population due to busy lifestyles. Due to the developing economic conditions across a majority of the countries, consumers in the region prefer the consumption of cheaper products, and hence, mostly opt for generic or domestic brands. Due to the growing trend of hypermarkets & supermarkets within the region, the availability of such snacks has become much easier, which is further bolstering the market growth in Asia Pacific.
Key Market Players:
Many domestic and global players provide extruded snacks of various types across the world. Major manufacturers have their presence in the North American and European countries. Key players operating in this market include Calbee, Inc. (Japan), PepsiCo, Inc. (US), Kellogg Company (US), Campbell Soup Company (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), ITC Limited (India), Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Old Dutch Foods Inc. (US), Lorenz Snack-World (Germany) , Amica Chips S.p.A. (Italy), Universal Robina Corporation (Philippines), Balance Foods, Inc. (US), JFC International (US), Ballreich Snack Food Company (US), Barrel O’ Fun Snack Foods Co., Inc. (US), Chipita S.A.(Greece), Tropical Heat (Kenya), Griffin’s Foods Limited (New Zealand), ICA Foods International (Italy), and San Carlo (Italy).
