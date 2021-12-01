Froth Flotation Equipment Market worth $375 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Froth Flotation Equipment Market research report categorizes the global market by Machine Type, Component, Application (Mineral & Ore Processing, Wastewater Treatment, and Paper Recycling) & Geography.
The report "Froth Flotation Equipment Market by Machine Type (Cell-To-Cell Flotation, And Free-Flow Flotation), Component Application (Mineral & Ore Processing, Wastewater Treatment, And Paper Recycling), And Region – Global Forecast To 2025", The global froth flotation equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 280 million in 2020 to USD 375 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the froth flotation equipment market include increasing investments in mining industry in APAC and South America, and stringent regulations regarding pertaining to emission and treatment of municipal and industrial waste.
The free-flow segment is expected to be the fastest growing market in the global froth flotation equipment market during the forecast period
Free-flow flotation to witness high growth due to its increasing demand for various applications such as mineral & ore processing and wastewater treatment. These types of machines provide mineral beneficiation to achieve higher profits from their concentrate, lower shipping costs, decreasing plant footprint, and lower smelter penalties. Column flotation is one of the major machines used for free-flow flotation
Wastewater treatment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global froth flotation equipment market during the forecast period
The wastewater treatment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major factors driving this market are increased demand for better quality treated water, reduction in water wastage, and stringent environmental regulations. Recycling of water because of depleting freshwater resources is another important process where treatment is a necessary process.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Froth Flotation Equipment Market”
45 - Market Data Tables
37 - Figures
135 - Pages
APAC is expected to hold the largest market size in the global froth flotation equipment market during the forecast period
APAC is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing froth flotation equipment market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The growing demand from the mineral & ore processing and wastewater treatment is playing a crucial role in fueling the market for froth flotation equipment in APAC. The favorable government initiatives of countries such as China and India are also expected to help the market growth in APAC. All these factors are expected to be favorable for the growth of the froth flotation equipment market.
With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies’ operations have been affected due to isolated outbreaks and government-mandated shutdowns in markets like South Africa and Peru, and the demand for many commodities remain low with lower near-term demand on the horizon. Demand for many commodities like copper, iron, and zinc remain low as the market anticipates low demand for these commodities. One of the key exceptions to this trend has been gold, which typically benefits from high level of uncertainty. As China emerges from the pandemic, Chinese mining and metals companies have started their production. Other countries such as Australia, India, the US, and Canada have also started production with social distancing norms. Thus, after 2020, the demand for froth flotation equipment will increase in the mineral & ore processing industry.
Major vendors in the froth flotation equipment market include Metso Outotec (Finland), JXSC (China), FLSmidth (US), Eriez Flotation (US), Yantai Jingpeng Mining Technology (China), SGS (Switzerland), Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment (China), Tenova (Italy), Della Toffola (Italy), Prominer (China), EWAC (Czech Republic), Henan Fote Heavy Machinery (China), Shanghai Joyal Machinery (China), Westpro (Canada), and Zoneding (China).
