Industrial Control Transformer Market is Booming – Gaining Revolution in Eyes of Global Exposure
The factors driving the market include increased use of industrial control transformer across major industries, booming power sector, and augmented power generation capacities worldwide, and need to reduce equipment failure caused by frequent voltage spik
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 30, 2021 ) According to the new market research report "Industrial Control Transformer Market by Phase (Single and Three), Power Rating (25–500 VA, 500–1,000 VA, 1,000–1,500 VA, and > 1,500 VA), End-User (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Metal & Mining), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The industrial control transformer market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 809.2 Million in 2018 to USD 1,039.8 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.14%. The positive growth rate of this market can be attributed to increased usage of industrial control transformers across major industries, booming power sector and augmented power generation capacities worldwide, and need to reduce equipment failure caused by frequent voltage spikes.
Browse 62 market data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 127 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Industrial Control Transformer Market - Global Forecast to 2023"
The three-phase segment is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial control transformer market during the forecast period
Three-phase industrial control transformers are mostly used in heavy industrial applications as it can easily carry high power for the operations. Also, the three-phase power transmission requires less copper and aluminum, as compared to single-phase, to transfer a certain amount of power. It is the most economical way of power transmission. Therefore, three-phase industrial control transformer segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.
The above 1,500 VA power rating industrial control transformers are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period
Industrial control transformers installed in above 1,500 VA find application in oil & gas and power generation industries in various power equipment such as drafts fans, compressors pumps, and drillers. In oil & gas industries, this equipment works on critical load requirement and need to be regulated accurately because, in case of voltage inconsistencies, there is a substantial chance of explosions and is thus expected to drive the industrial control transformer market till the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the industrial control transformer market during the forecast period
In this report, the industrial control transformer market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of this market during the forecast period due to industrialization and infrastructural developments majorly in China and India.
To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the industrial control transformer market. These players include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Schneider (France), GE (US), Hubbell (US), Emerson (US), and Rockwell (US).
