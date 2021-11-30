Leading Players and their key Strategies in the GFRG Market
GFRG (Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum) Market by Type (Type X, Type C), Application (Interior and Exterior), End User (Residential and Non-Residential), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA)
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 30, 2021 ) GFRG, also known as GRG, is a multi-layered composite composed of continuous strand fiberglass mats embedded in a high-density matrix made of alpha gypsum cement plaster. GFRG used as panels comprise chopped glass fibers commonly known as Rapidwall/Gypcrete in the construction industry. GFRG can also be used as pre-cast molds that can be customized into a multitude of finishes, textures, and shapes according to the requirement. They are used in interior as well as exterior applications. Interior application of GFRG include lightweight load bearing, cladding, partition walls, ceilings, ceiling coffers, vault, shaft walls, light covings, and others. Exterior applications include compound walls, sidewalls, wall cladding, and load bearing. The end-use industry for GFRG includes residential and non-residential construction industries. The non-residential industry includes religious places, airports, hospitals, gaming, transportation, casinos, educational institutes, etc. The GFRG market is projected to reach USD 3.44 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2023.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121107995
Key players operating in the GFRG market work on numerous projects to strengthen their market position.
Formglas (US), one of the leading manufacturers with a strong product portfolio, provides GFRG to numerous projects to build ceilings, domes, walls, columns, and light covers. The company has recently worked on numerous big projects, namely Macedonian Orthodox Church St. Ilija (Canada), Koi Las Vegas (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (UAE), etc. The company has a well-established brand name and undertaken various projects across the globe.
Major players operating in the GFRG market include Gillespie (UK), USG Corporation (US), Continental Building Products (US), Chiyoda UTE (Tokyo), CertainTeed (US), Knauf Danoline (Denmark), Saint-Gobain Gyproc (France), and Georgia-Pacific (US). These companies have a strong presence in the GFRG market and are continuously undertaking efforts to improve their business strategies and product portfolios.
Gillespie (UK) is one the leading market players who have worked on various projects across the globe. They are known for their product Zerodec GRG, which is majorly used for interior applications. They have worked on numerous projects such as Venetian, Macau (China), Oita Public Library (Japan), Hilton Hotel (Singapore), Hyatt Regency Hotels (Saudi Arabia), Royal Ascot Racecourse (UK), and several such popular buildings built by the company using GFRG. The company has a strong presence in different parts of the globe. Recently, the company has started working on various projects in different parts of the MEA.
Read More: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/glass-fiber-reinforced-gypsum.asp
