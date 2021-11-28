Industrial Computed Tomography Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% During 2021-2026
Increasing Usage of Computed Tomographic Techniques in Aerospace Industry Set to Drive the Market.
Industrial Computed Tomography Market size was valued at $320 million in 2020 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026. Computed Tomography (CT) scan is a diagnosis device used with combinations of many X-ray images taken from different angles. This imaging machine scans the object to produce cross-sectional images of parts inside the object. This is also known as X-ray Computed Tomography (X-ray CT) or Computerized Axial Tomography scan (CAT scan). The growth is mainly attributed to increasing investments in industries for precise measurement equipment for cone beam scanning, 3D scanners and computed tomography (CT) techniques. The high adoption of CT method over industrial radiography techniques and reverse engineering applications will further boost the Industrial Computed Tomography market during the forecast period.
Industrial Computed Tomography Market Segment Analysis – By Type
Cone beam scan held the major market share of 39.3% in 2020. Cone beam scanning is the advanced method and it is highly adopted in major number of industries owing to its converting nature of 2D images to 3D volume rendering of the internal and external geometries of the inspection part. These scanning is highly used in healthcare applications and therefore increases the use of this equipment, thereby driving the market.
Industrial Computed Tomography Market Segment Analysis – By End User
Automotive is the fastest growing segment in Industrial Computed Tomography market and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% despite the Covid-19 driven automotive slowdown. In automotive industry, CT is used for analyzing the quality and function of specific vehicle parts, especially in the non-destructive analysis of vehicle parts. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), there has been increasing production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in countries such as Austria, Hungary, Malaysia, Uzbekistan and others. In 2019, BMW group was the first automotive company which used computed tomography method to improve methods of prototype development, production and analysis.
Industrial Computed Tomography Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
APAC dominated the Industrial Computed Tomography market in 2020 with a market share of 34.1%, followed by North America and Europe. As China is the manufacturing hub for automotive and various industries, there has been high adoption of computed tomography techniques in automotive, aerospace and other industries which is poised to drive the market. Additionally, increasing research and development activities in other APAC countries such as Japan, South Korea and India further boost the market.
Industrial Computed Tomography Market Drivers
Increasing usage of radiography in additive manufacturing
Increasing incorporation of 3D printing techniques in their manufacturing process of various industries is fueling the CT market as the technology is moved from prototyping stage to the production stage. This has led to the significant increase in usage of additive manufacturing for production of various things from 3D modeling. Subsequently, the need for radiography testing technique such as CT in order to analyze internal geometries of the 3D printed objects has also been increased. The growing trend for usage of computed tomography in additive manufacturing activities coupled with 3D printing is set to drive the market.
Increasing usage of computed tomographic techniques in aerospace industry set to drive the market
Aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are focusing on CT methods for inspection of large components such as piston engines, turbines and other equipment in a single run in order to save money and time. Increasing demand for high precision and reliability requirements for analyzing complex parts under high temperatures have been pushing the Computed tomography industry in aerospace sector. Additionally, CT can also be used to inspect smaller and medium sized components such as aluminum castings, tube welds, turbine blades and others. High adoption of CT techniques in aerospace sector is driving the industrial CT market.
Industrial Computed Tomography Market Challenges
Technical problems and inaccurate results
One of the major challenge with industrial computed tomography is the possibility of artifacts in the data. Some of the machines also make noise interruptions which corrupts the information or data of the inspection part. Sometimes, this provides inaccurate results which restricts the adoption of computed tomography methods in industries.
Industrial Computed Tomography Market Landscape
Product Launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Industrial Computed Tomography market. Industrial Computed Tomography top 10 companies include Bruker, General Electric, Nikon Corporation, OMRON Corporation, ZEISS International, Siemens AG, Carl Zeiss, Baker Hughes, Shimadzu Corp and others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In July 2019, Zeiss had introduced Zeiss crossbeam 350 which is an enhanced workflow for 3D tomography to ensure 3D data volume generation. Introduction of new methods with advanced features is poised to increase the industrial computed tomography market share.
In January 2019, Omron Corporation introduced the VT-M121 2D dimension and visual inspection machine which performs dimension and visual inspection simultaneously to detect scratches and cracks on products. This is majorly used for achieving zero defect in autom
Key Takeaways
APAC dominated the Industrial Computed Tomography market in 2020 owing to rapid industrialization and high investments in adoption of industrial computed tomography.
Increasing adoption of cone beam scanning method for accurate 3D images with increasing healthcare applications set to drive the industrial computed tomography industry.
High adoption of industrial CT for flaw detection, assembly analysis, metrology, failure analysis, and reverse engineering applications have pushing the market.
Technique failures such as noise interruption and high cost hampers the growth of the market.
