Brazil Learning Management System Education Sector Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 25.5% During the Forecast 2021-2026
Increasing Adoption of Online Teaching and Learning Has Been Pushing the Brazil LMS in Education Sector Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 27, 2021 ) Brazil Learning Management System in Education Sector market size is valued at $48.5 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing digitization and adoption of online teaching and learning facilities due to global pandemic disease Covid-19. Educational platforms enable complete personalized access with LMS system in Brazil. Increasing adoption of LMS in order to improve learner engagement and for execution of remote learning efforts is poised to drive the market during forecast period. Capital investments are pouring into smart learning start-ups as investors are trying to gain a foothold in the emerging e-learning business ecosystem. This is reflecting positively over the concept of learning management system (LMS). Mergers and acquisitions are a prominent trend in the global LMS market currently. The Covid-19 driven shift to online learning has had a significant positive impact on the adoption of LMS solutions in K-12 Education as the need for better management of the online learning solutions has driven their adoption.
Brazil Learning Management System in Education Sector Market Segment Analysis - By Module Type
Collaborative learning held the major share 20.5% in 2020 of Brazil LMS in the education sector market. This process of Learning is an e-learning approach where each individual is able to socially interact with other individual, as well as instructors in essence to expand their knowledge of a particular subject or skill. Similarly, this method of learning help learners to work effectively as a team by allowing them to access prior knowledge, recall information and practise communication skills. At a high level, collaboration is seen as a soft-skill – a fundamental piece of good teamwork that has a nebulous effect on accelerating the training program. In Brazil, many educational institutions have opted for Collaborative ELearning methods for effective learning of students. This set to drive the market.
Brazil Learning Management System in Education Sector Market Segment Analysis - By End User
K12 is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 34.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026 while accounting for 26.9% share in 2020. There has been growing adoption of LMS in K12 as it has been educational sector in assisting easy documentation, tracking and delivering online training. As students matriculate into the workforce, they are likely to encounter eLearning in their career. Educational institutions are using technology to manage on boarding, and effective learning development skills. Adoption of LMS in K12 assists students in next generation learning technology that they will invariably be required to use in the future.
Brazil Learning Management System in Education Sector Market Drivers
Increasing adoption of online teaching and learning has been pushing the Brazil LMS in education sector market
Web-based learning platforms have witnessed rapid growth, among the education sector, owing to the easy and flexible learning options. With these flexible learning options several educational institutions in Brazil have been focusing on adoption of LMS to create training programs with heavy investment expected in the short term. With rising technology development, there has been extensive use of digital materials and changing needs of modern learners a traditional classroom-based approach becomes less and less efficient. Adoption of LMS in schools and colleges enable teachers to realize various pedagogical models, delivering personalized learning, engaging and connecting students easily, thereby driving the market.
Advancements in Technology
Integration of LMS with advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) drives the LMS market in educational sector of Brazil. It can develop virtual tutoring tools based on the interaction with the students. AI in LMS is used to group students based on their abilities and shortcomings, by means of periodic and gradual evaluations of their performance, which enable in creating advanced and highly intuitive training programs, thereby driving the market. With the AI technology, the content which is previously taught can be analyzed and optimized for the benefit of the students. This is poised to drive the market.
Brazil Learning Management System in Education Sector Market Challenges
High Cost required for LMS Subscription
The high Cost required for learning platform Subscription, with huge work force is limiting their adoption. The average cost required for Subscription of LMS Platforms is more than $30 per user per month and the annual licensing fees can be more than 20–25 percent of the initial cost. Hence these high cost subscriptions effect the market growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.Additionally lack of skilled professionals for training and integration of software hampers the growth of the market.
Brazil Learning Management System in Education Sector Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Brazil Learning Management System in Education Sector market. In 2020, the market of Brazil Learning Management System top 10 companies include include Blackboard Inc., Brazil Technology Solutions for Education Ltd, Saba Software Inc, Edmodo, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson plc, Jenzabar Inc, Schoology Corporation, Sumtotal Systems LLC, TES Global Limited Infrastructure Inc and among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In March 2020, Blackboard Inc has completed its sale of open LMS business to Learning Technologies Group plc. This agreement enables Blackboard Company in further simplifying its business of next-generation Learning Management System (LMS).
In February 2020, Cornerstone has acquired Saba to complement its base of learning and skills development products which makes talent experience software
Key Takeaways
Collaborative learning in Brazil LMS in education sector market held major share in 2020 as this learning method assist learners to work effectively as a team by allowing them to access prior knowledge, recall information and practise communication skills.
K12 is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 34.8% during the forecast period as it is designed specifically for the unique needs of elementary students, teachers, and administrators.
Advancements in technology and integration of AI technology with LMS is poised to drive the market.
