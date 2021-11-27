Huntsman (US) and Clariant (Switzerland) are the Major Players in the Anionic Surfactants Market
Anionic Surfactants Market by Type (LAS, Lignosulfonates, AES/FAS, Alkyl Sulfates/Ether Sulfates, Sarcosinates, Alpha Olefin Sulfonates, Phosphate Esters), Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Oil & Gas, Construction), and Region
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 27, 2021 ) The global market for anionic surfactants is expected to witness high growth between 2017 and 2022. Increasing demand from end-use industries such as personal care and home care for multifunctional ingredients for various personal care products such as body creams, face creams, hair conditioners, and hair shampoos, among others, is anticipated to drive the growth of the anionic surfactants market.
The growth of the home care industry in Asia Pacific is also expected to lead to the growth of the anionic surfactants market. In addition, factors such as increasing population, high disposable incomes, high standards of living, increasing consumption of cosmetics, and increasing infrastructure are also expected to contribute to its growth in the region.
The global anionic surfactants market has a large number of market players; however, the market is led by some major players, such as AkzoNobel (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), DowDuPont (US), Evonik (Germany), Croda International (US), Stepan Company (US), Huntsman (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), and Galaxy Surfactants (India), among others.
Most of these companies are leaders in the anionic surfactants market and are focusing on capturing the full value chain to achieve economies of scale and on product innovations to strengthen their market shares.
Market players are concentrating on expanding their product portfolios and developing cost-effective technologies. The companies are investing in establishing new facilities mainly in emerging regions to increase their global reach. These developments are being undertaken to meet the increasing demand for anionic surfactants for various applications.
New product developments, mergers & acquisitions, contract and agreements, and expansions were the key strategies adopted by major anionic surfactants manufacturers between 2012 and 2017. The top players in the anionic surfactants market adopted these strategies for better penetration and expansion of their businesses into untapped and emerging regions. These new ventures are expected to help companies satiate the growing demand for anionic surfactants in several applications. Clariant (Switzerland) and Huntsman (US) are among the market players who adopted these strategies to acquire greater market shares.
Huntsman (US) is amongst the leading suppliers of anionic surfactants. The company adopted expansion as a strategy to maintain its premium position in the market. For instance, in November 2014, it opened a new corporate office and an R&D facility in India, which enhanced the company’s position in India.
Clariant (Switzerland) also adopted the expansion strategy to sustain its premium market position. For instance, in May 2017, it announced a merger with Huntsman (US), which was targeted to get completed by 2018.
