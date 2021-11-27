PPG Industries (US) and DowDuPont (US) are the Major Players in the Anti-Icing Coating Market
Anti-Icing Coating Market by Substrate (Metals, Glass, Concrete & Ceramics), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Renewable Energy, Communication Equipment, Construction and Others), and Region
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 27, 2021 ) The anti-icing coating market is projected to grow from USD 423.4 million in 2018 to USD 1,268.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 24.5% between 2018 and 2023. Europe is the largest consumer of anti-icing coatings. The anti-icing coating market in the Europe region is witnessing high demand from various new end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, communication equipment, and renewable energy.
Some of the major players in the anti-icing coating market include PPG (US), DowDuPont (US), Fraunhofer (Germany), Battelle (US), and CG2 Nanocoatings (Canada). These players have adopted various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches to grow in the anti-icing coating market. Investments & expansions was the key strategy adopted by the major players to grow in the anti-icing coating market between 2015 and 2018. This strategy accounted for a share of 46% of all growth strategies adopted by key market players. This strategy has helped companies enhance their market and expand global presence.
PPG Industries (US) manufactures and distributes coatings and glass products. The company operates through two business units, namely, performance coatings and industrial coatings. The company also provides industrial and automotive coatings to manufacturing companies. The company has 140 manufacturing facilities in 40 countries. In June 2017, PPG (US) completed the construction of a USD 49 million paints and coatings manufacturing facility and started operations in the Lipetsk region of Russia. The site will produce about 25 million liters of coatings at full capacity. It caters to the demand for coatings in Russia. The company has been actively involved in acquiring emerging companies in the anti-icing coating market. For example, in February 2018, PPG announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire ProCoatings, a leading architectural paint and coatings wholesaler located in the Netherlands. This will help cater to the demand for coatings in the European region.
There are several major North America and European players in the anti-icing coating market. DowDuPont was formed by the merger of the Dow Chemical Company and DuPont. The merger was intended to form a strong, independent, publicly traded company for agriculture, materials science, and specialty products sectors. It operates through the following segments: agriculture; performance materials & coatings; industrial intermediates & infrastructure; packaging & specialty plastics; and electronics & imaging. The performance material & coatings segment provides anti-icing coating. The company is mainly focusing on mergers & acquisitions. For example, in September 2017, DowDuPont announced the successful completion of the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company (Dow) and E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont). The combined entity is operating as a holding company under the name DowDuPont.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
