Global Top Non-woven - Industrial Membrane Market Industry Leaders
Non-woven - Industrial Membrane Market by Module Type (Spiral Wound, Hollow Fiber, Tubular, Plate & Frame), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Food & Beverage, Chemical, Industrial Gas)
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 27, 2021 ) The global nonwoven - industrial membranes market size to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2020 to USD 1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025. Factors, such as the increasing number of end-use applications and rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing importance of water and wastewater treatment are driving the nonwoven - industrial membranes market.
The non-woven – industrial membrane market has been dominated by large players,such as Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Berry Global Inc. (US), Glatfelter Company (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Freudenberg (Germany), 3M Company (US), Lydall Inc. (US), and TWE Group (Germany). These players have adopted various growth strategies,such as acquisitions, investments, and expansions,to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.
Acquisition & Merger accounted for the largest share of all the strategic developments that took place in the non-woven – industrial membrane marketbetween 2016 and 2020. Key players such as Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Glatfelter Company (US), E.I. DuPont (US), Lydall Inc. (US), Fitesa (Brazil), TWE Group (Germany), and Freudenberg Group (Germany) have adopted this strategy to strengthen their business portfolios and market presence.
Ahlstrom was founded in 1851 in Finland and Munksjo was established in 1862 in Sweden. In 2013, Ahlstrom's label and processing business was combined with Munksjo. Further, in 2017, Ahlstrom-Munksjo was established after the merger of Ahlstrom and Munksjo.
Ahlstrom-Munksjo is one of the key manufacturers of fiber-based materials and is engaged in the production and supply of innovative and sustainable fiber solutions. The company offers varieties of products such as release liners, filter materials, food and beverage processing materials, abrasive and tape backings, decor papers, electro-technical papers, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics, glass fiber materials, as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer applications.
Glatfelter is a global supplier of engineered materials. Their solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene, as well as in many diverse packaging, home improvement, and industrial applications. In 2010, the company acquired Concert Industries Corporation (US), a global supplier of cellulose-based air-laid nonwoven materials. This helped the company to generate higher revenue and became one of the world’s largest manufacturers of nonwoven products. In 2013, the company acquired Dresden Papier GmbH (Germany), a leading manufacturer of nonwoven wall cover materials. This acquisition helped the company to further increase its market share and expand its business of nonwoven products.
The company operates through two reporting segments: Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. It has partnered with leading consumer product companies and other market leaders to provide innovative solutions delivering outstanding performance to meet market requirements. The company is committed to grow in its key markets and has made appropriate investments to support its customers and satisfy market demands. In 2018, the company exited the uncoated freesheet market by divesting its former Specialty Papers business segment. It has sold its Specialty Papers business to Pixelle Specialty Solutions, LLC, an affiliate of Lindsay Goldberg, for USD 360 million.
