Food and Beverage Flow Sensor Market Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
The Use of Automation Systems Are Increasing at Rapid Speed. Due to the Increasing Demand of Proper Hygiene Maintenance Better Productivity Is Going to Boost the Food and Beverage Flow Sensor Market.
Food and Beverage Flow Sensor Market Segment Analysis – By Type
The mass flow sensor followed by electromagnetic flow sensor is estimated to hold largest market share of food and beverage flow sensor during the forecast period at 7.1% CAGR through 2026. The F&B manufacturers are going to use mass flow sensors in large scale, for various applications such as tank blanketing dryer air flow and others, which is going to provide huge growth to F&B flow sensor market. The mass flow sensor is further divided into two types’ coriolis and thermal mass flow sensor. The coriolis flow sensor provides better mass flow and density reading and requires very less maintenance cost. Moreover coriolis flow sensor requires very less pipe breaks to install, which is encouraging the F&B manufacturers to use mass flow sensors. Whereas the demand of electromagnet flow sensor is growing at a rapid speed, as it provides measurements without being affected by fluid density, temperature, pressure and viscosity The unobstructed flow tube and accuracy in liquid sugar measurement are the main reason for growing use of electromagnetic flow sensor in F&B industry.
Food and Beverage Flow Sensor Market Segment Analysis – By Technology
Electromagnetic flow sensors are the type of flow sensors which detect flow by using Faraday's Law of induction and are set to dominate the market at a share of 18.2% in 2020. There is an electromagnetic coil inside an electromagnetic flow meter, that generates a magnetic field, and electrodes that capture electromotive force (voltage). However it appears to be there is nothing inside the flow pipe of an electromagnetic flow meter, flow can be measured. The electromagnetic flow meter is a volumetric flow meter having no obstruction as there are no moving parts. Hence pressure drop is negligible. Its performance is independent of density, viscosity, temperature and pressure of the flowing liquid.
Food and Beverage Flow Sensor Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The APAC region is expected to dominate the Food and Beverage Flow Sensor market during the forecast period, growing at CAGR of 6.5%. The presence of major F&B manufacturing countries such Nestle, Co-Ca Cola and others, which are going to use flow sensors on large scale. The rapid increase in use of automation systems for better efficiency and proper hygiene maintenance is going to boost F&B flow sensor market. Additionally, automation systems also increases the productivity and provides high accuracy by using flow sensor, for various applications such as detection, analysis, measurement and others. The presence of leading automated system user countries such as Republic of Korea, Singapore, Japan and others is going to boost F&B flow sensor market in this region.
Food and Beverage Flow Sensor Market Drivers
Increasing Use of Advance Technologies
The use of automation systems are increasing at rapid speed. Due to the increasing demand of proper hygiene maintenance better productivity is going to boost the F&B flow sensor market. The use of automated system also reduces the possibility of human error. By the use of different types of sensors, the manufacturer can easily determine and monitor the quality of food and beverages. Additionally introduction internet of things (IoT) is going to help the F&B manufacturer in real time monitoring the quality of F&B from far distance, is going to boost F&B flow sensor market.
Higher Accuracy
The use of different types of flow sensors, by the F&B manufactures helps in easily determining the quality of food & beverages and take necessary steps against it. Various flow sensors such as coriolis mass flow sensors, that offers (0.05 -0.10) %accuracy, which helps in delivering better quality of food and beverages. The increasing rules and regulation regarding the quality of food and beverages, by organizations such as FDA management system are going to boost the F&B flow sensor market.
Food and Beverage Flow Sensor Market Challenges
Deposition of Sludge
The objects present in the fluid such as suspended matters and sediments, which constantly circulate in the fluid. The circulation of sediments along the fluid causes clogging of flow sensor and sometime creates noise. The complete removal of sludge is difficult, which is going to hamper the growth of F&B flow sensor market. The removal of sludge is possible by magnetic separator but the maintenance of the flow sensor is still required, which is costly and time consuming process.
Food and Beverage Flow Sensor Market Landscape
Launches and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Food and Beverage Flow Sensor Market. Food and Beverage Flow Sensor market is expected to be dominated by major companies such as Emerson, Fuji, Sierra, Honeywell and others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In April 2020, Fuji Electric has launched ultra sonic flow meter, for energy measurement in steam. The flow meter offers less noise and zero pressure loss, which is going to boost F&B Flow sensor market.
In November 2019, Emerson, has launched IIoT- based flow meter, for monitoring the performance of multiphase flow meter. This is going to provide huge growth to F&B flow Sensor market.
