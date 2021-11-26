Attractive Market Opportunities in the Vacuum Grease Market
Vacuum Grease Market by Type (Fluorocarbon-based Vacuum Grease, Hydrocarbon-based Vacuum Grease, Silicone-based Vacuum Grease), by Application (Laboratory Equipment, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace/Aviation, Others), by Region - Global Forecas
The report "Vacuum Grease Market by Type (Fluorocarbon-based Vacuum Grease, Hydrocarbon-based Vacuum Grease, Silicone-based Vacuum Grease), by Application (Laboratory Equipment, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace/Aviation, Others), by Region - Global Forecast to 2020", The global vacuum grease market is projected to reach USD 229.68 Million by 2020, at a CAGR of 11.32% between 2015 and 2020
Browse 112 market data tables and 53 figures spread through 149 pages and in-depth TOC on “Vacuum Grease Market by Type (Fluorocarbon-based Vacuum Grease, Hydrocarbon-based Vacuum Grease, Silicone-based Vacuum Grease), by Application (Laboratory Equipment, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace/Aviation, Others), by Region - Global Forecast to 2020”
Growth in the vacuum grease market is mainly attributed to the strong laboratory equipment industry in Europe and North America, growth in the food processing industry in China and India and the growth in the global commercial aerospace market.
Laboratory & Industrial Equipment is the largest application segment in the vacuum grease market
Among all applications, the laboratory & industrial equipment segment held the largest share in the vacuum grease market. This application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. This growth is mainly attributed to growth in the pharmaceuticals, academic, industrial, and healthcare industries.
Fluorocarbon-based vacuum grease is the largest type segment in the vacuum grease market
The fluorocarbon-based vacuum grease type segment held the largest share in the vacuum grease market. This large share is primarily due to growth in the laboratory industry in Europe and North America.
Europe is the largest regional segment in the vacuum grease market
In terms of volume, the vacuum grease market in the Europe region accounted for the largest share of the global vacuum grease market in 2015. The Asia-Pacific vacuum grease market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China and India are important players both in the laboratory & industrial equipment and food processing market. Research projects are being outsourced to these two countries, thus leading to increased demand for lab equipment. Growing population and rising middle class has increased the demand for processed food items in this region. The agricultural research sector in India holds immense growth potential in future as it is an untapped market as of now. These reasons have led to growth in the demand of vacuum grease in the region.
An in-depth market share analysis, in terms of revenue, of top companies is also included in this report. Some of the leading players in this market include The Chemours Company (DuPont) (U.S.), Dow Corning (U.S.), M&I Materials Ltd. (U.K.), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Castrol Ltd. (U.K.), Ulvac Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Inland Vacuum Industries Inc. (U.S.), Kluber Lubrication (Germany), Fuchs Lubritech GmbH (Germany), Santolubes LLC (U.S.), Supervac Industries (India), and MPT Industries (U.S.) among others.
