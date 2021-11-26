South America Grinding and Crushing Equipment in Mining Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.0% During 2021-2026
The Increasing Growth of the Metal Mining in South America, as It Holds Countries Such as Brazil Which Include the Exports and Production of Major Metals Such as Gold, Iron-ore and Others. Thus, the Growth of the Metal Mining Is Further Fueling the Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 26, 2021 ) South America Grinding and Crushing Equipment in Mining Market size was valued $455.2 million in 2020, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. The growing advances in the mining industry in Brazil is highly enhancing the growth of the market. The increasing demand for jaw crusher, cone crusher, impact crusher, gyratory crusher and others for mining are fuelling the South America Grinding and Crushing Equipment in Mining Market Industry. Furthermore, the growing production by the metal mining activities and the export of precious metals such as gold, and other metals will further anticipate the growth of the South America Grinding and Crushing Equipment in Mining Market during the forecast period. The rising number of mines in South America, particularly those focused on mineral mining are projected to drive market growth
South America Grinding & Crushing Equipment in Mining Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Metal mining segment held the largest market share in the South America Grinding and Crushing Equipment in Mining market in 2020 at 65% share. In South America, the metal mining is growing rapidly and moreover countries such as Brazil, Argentina and others are highly attracting new investment in the metal mining industry. Brazil is also considered to be the world’s ninth largest country that has rich reserves of important metals such as bauxite, iron-ore, niobium and nickel. Also, South America holds countries which are leading producer of precious metals including gold. These developments in the metal mining industry are enhancing the growth of this segment which is further propelling the market growth.
South America Grinding & Crushing Equipment in Mining Market Segment Analysis – By Type
As compared to stationary equipment, mobile equipment are facing higher demands due to increased mobility and compactness combined with many other benefits. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2026. Lack of skilled manpower and rising quarry operation costs have been fuelling the market demand towards mobile equipment. Adoption of mobile equipment is growing as they are compact as well as improves site movement with minimizing hassles. Some mobile equipment offer self driven technology, which reduces the workload pressure along with improving productivity standards. This rising adoption of mobile equipment by mining sector has been propelling the market growth of grinding and crushing equipment.
South America Grinding & Crushing Equipment in Mining Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
In 2020, Brazil dominated the South America Grinding and Crushing Equipment in Mining market with a share of more than 52.4%, followed by Argentina. The growing advances in the mining industry in the Brazil is further fueling the market in South America. Furthermore, Brazil is amongst the leading producers of precious metals, and is also the largest exporter of tin, lithium, manganese and so on which contributes the revenues of mineral exports. Additionally, the Brazil Government is aiming to promote and attract new investments in the mining industry, and tends to develop the mining industry. These key factors will enhance the need for advanced grinding and crushing equipment for mining, and thus fuel the growth of the market in Brazil.
South America Grinding & Crushing Equipment in Mining Market Drivers
Lowering cost and increasing productivity in Mining
The crushing and grinding processes has undergone several changes which are leading to lower the cost of mining operations, and increasing productivity and energy efficiency. Moreover, the mining companies are looking for equipment which would lead to lower capital costs and provide higher capacity, and have a reasonable service life. Also, the rising need for operating cost efficiency is leading to rationalize equipment vendors and enhance driving the demand for enhanced crushing and grinding equipment in the mining industry
Evolution in the Mining Equipment
The evolution and the adoption of technology in the grinding and crushing equipment has enhanced the productivity in the mining industry. Moreover, the rising public demand to reduce carbon emissions are surging the demand for advanced grinding and crushing equipment. Furthermore, the recent Semi Autogenous Grinding (SAG) eliminated the need for crushing plants with primary crusher. In addition, the evolution of The Mine to Mill concepts eliminated the need for high maintenance and additional manpower for operating which enhanced the demand for more advanced crushing and grinding equipment.
South America Grinding & Crushing Equipment in Mining Market Challenges
Lack of Industrial Infrastructure
In the developing countries of South America, the grinding and crushing equipment faces issues related to power shortage and improper industrial infrastructure. This also leads to the rise of harsh environments which enhances the need for advanced maintenance for the grinding and crushing equipment. These factors leads to the need for advanced industrial infrastructure in order to maintain the equipment. Thus, these key factor hampers the growth of the market.
South America Grinding & Crushing Equipment in Mining Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the South America Grinding & Crushing Equipment in Mining market. In 2019, the market of South America Grinding & Crushing Equipment in Mining has been consolidated by the top ten players – Metso, Sandvik, Terex, Triaso, Weir Group, Remco, Astec, McCloskey International, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and FLSmidth.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In May 2019, Sandvik launched its new QI442 Impactor, a new generation crusher in its 2 series product offering. This new product includes a newly developed CI621 Prisec Impactor that provides increasing safety during maintenance and serviceability. The new generation crusher also includes a new rotor position and locking device, new hammer locking wedges for efficient and fast removal and fitting. Thus, this product offers great usage of wear parts and also maintains tighter settings during the operations.
In October 2019, Metso launched a new nordtrack mobile crushing and screening product range. This new product range led Metso to expand its mobile crushing and screening solutions. The new Metso Nordtrack range includes 19 products that focuses on the requirement of the general contractors.
