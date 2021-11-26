Growing Safety Concerns Related to Food Hygiene Owing to the Growing Demand for Food Sterilization Equipment
The food sterilization equipment market is projected to reach USD 922.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 26, 2021 ) The food sterilization equipment market is estimated at USD 678.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 922.7 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
Rising application of sterilization technology in food & beverage industry, increasing instances of foodborne diseases, and growing safety concerns related to food hygiene and contamination are the major factors fueling the demand for food sterilization equipment across the globe.
The spices, seasonings and herbs segment accounted for the largest share of the global food sterilization equipment market. Based on application, the food sterilization equipment market is divided into spices, seasonings, and herbs, cereals & pulses, meat, poultry & seafood, dairy products, fruits & vegetables, dried fruits & nuts, beverages, and others. Spices and herbs contain compounds such as antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antibacterial, and anticancer properties and benefit the consumer’s health.
As food producers use spices and herbs as an important ingredient in most of their products, the demand for the food sterilization equipment remains high. To offer high-quality food products containing spices, herbs, and seasonings, manufacturers are focusing on improving the sterilization process, which in turn, escalates the demand for sterilization equipment for the spices, seasonings, and herbs.
The batch food sterilization equipment dominated the market, by process type, holding the largest share in terms of value in 2018. The batch sterilization process is majorly used to control the temperature for reducing the contamination of microorganisms in food products. Due to these factors the batch process segment is projected to dominate in the food sterilization equipment market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is estimated to record the highest CAGR in the global market during the review period. The rising number of foodborne diseases is mainly due to the presence of allergens and pathogens s, which results in the contamination of food products from plastic, glass, and metal parts. Such factors are driving the food sterilization equipment market.
Key players such as JBT Corporation (US), Buhler (Switzerland), De Lama (Italy), Hisaka (Japan), and Systec (Germany) have been actively strategizing their growth plans to expand in the food sterilization equipment market. These companies have a strong presence in Europe, North America, and Japan. In addition, these companies have manufacturing facilities across these regions with a strong distribution network.
